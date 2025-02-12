WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced the formation of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, or PIAB.The board is chaired by Devin Gerald Nunes. The 51 year-old former Representative from California resigned from the House to become chief executive officer of the Trump Media & Technology Group.Other members of the board are Scott Glabe, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, Brad Robert Wenstrup, Wayne Berman, Reince Priebus, Robert O'Brien, Joshua Lobel, Sander R. Gerber, Katie Miller, Jeremy Katz, and Thomas Ollis Hicks, Jr.These individuals will advise the President on our nation's most important security challenges and ensure that the Intelligence Community is working to advance the President's America First agenda, the White House said.The PIAB nominees represent a broad range of experience and intellect that will help restore integrity to our Intelligence Community, it added.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX