WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.58 to $4.83 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $6.00 per share.On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.97 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX