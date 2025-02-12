Climate First Bank Grows Structured Finance Division With New Hire

Scott Frederick to Drive Growth in Factoring and Asset Based Lending at Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Frederick as Vice President, Business Development Officer for the bank's Structured Finance division. In his new role, Scott will focus on Factoring and Asset Based Lending, bringing his extensive experience and expertise to the bank.

Scott Frederick joins Climate First Bank with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the commercial finance industry. He spent the majority of his Asset Based Lending career with Crestmark, a division of Meta Financial Group. Most recently, Scott served as Vice President, Business Development Officer at Goodman Capital Finance.

Scott's proven track record in developing and managing client relationships, coupled with his deep understanding of the financial landscape, makes him an invaluable addition to the Climate First Bank team. His strategic vision and leadership will play a crucial role in expanding the bank's footprint in the Structured Finance sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Frederick to Climate First Bank," said Ryan Jaskiewicz, President of Structured Finance. "His extensive experience and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative financial solutions. We are confident that Scott will drive significant growth and enhance our service offerings in Factoring and Asset Based Lending."

Scott Frederick holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Hope College and has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Six Sigma Certification and recognition as a top sales performer.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

