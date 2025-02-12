Sumsub: One in five single Brits have already been duped by deepfakes on dating apps

New data from verification and anti-fraud platform Sumsub shows that three quarters of UK dating app users have come across deepfakes, 19% have personally been deceived by one, and 22% have had someone close to them misled by AI.

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last five years, an estimated £410m was lost to romance scams . So this Valentine's Day, Sumsub are alerting people against the dangers of AI-generated deepfakes on dating platforms. The results should be a warning to regulators, dating app users, and the online dating industry if they want to stop the user exodus continuing - as the 10 most popular apps lost nearly 16% of their users in 2024 .

75% of UK respondents believe they've come across deepfakes profiles on their dating apps.

Deepfakes are making 86% of singles "very concerned about the future of society and the internet".

81% said that dating apps aren't doing enough to protect users from AI content

70% agreed that a higher prevalence of AI-generated content on dating apps makes in-person safeguarding schemes, such as Ask for Angela , more important.

AI content is a turn-off

As Valentine's Day approaches, Sumsub's research reveals growing concerns among singletons about the rise of AI-generated content on dating apps impacting their chances of finding love.

64% said that deepfakes on dating apps makes it harder to date successfully

37% want all artificial or edited content banned on these apps

43% said they'd use these apps less if AI content, such as deepfakes, were prevalent, while 11% would stop using these apps altogether.

Deepfakes are more convincing than people think

The data shows that people are overconfident in their ability in spotting deepfakes, making it more likely that people will fall foul to scams, fraud, or other malicious intentions from people with fake profiles.

79% of people that had been deceived by a deepfake said they were confident in their ability to spot them.

Despite misconceptions, younger people are more commonly misled by AI content - with 22% of those aged 25 to 34, 17% of those aged 45 to 54, and 16% aged 55 or above admitting to being misled.

Deepfakes are about more than just awkward encounters

Although 58% of dating app users agree that artificial content increases the risk of being 'catfished', it also risks far more than just awkward encounters. As shown by recent high-profile deepfake romance scams, such as when a French woman lost €830,000 to a deepfaked Brad Pitt.

54% fear that deepfakes increase the risk being scammed

Two in five people (39%) would consider 'deepfaking' someone to make money

46% are concerned they increase the risk of violence - such as sexual abuse or other sorts of physical harm, while almost half, 49%, think they increase the chance of people being mentally and emotionally harmed.

Dating: the industry most at risk from ID fraud

Internal platform data from Sumsub's 2024 Identity Fraud Report , which analyses businesses and users across all industries, found that ID fraud - when people falsify documents, pictures, or whole identities to bypass online verification measures - was highest across the dating industry than all others - by 8.9% in 2024. This is followed by online media, at 7.7%; and traditional finance at 2.7%.

According to the new survey, when asked which measures dating apps should adopt to protect people from deepfakes:

Over a third (34%) would be willing to have their conversations actively monitored to prevent suspicious activity

40% would support a cross-platform database of repeat deepfake users, resulting in restrictions or bans across all dating apps

46% agree that users should re-verify their identity regularly to prove legitimacy

44% support a more thorough verification process upon signing up - such as a video 'liveness' check and picture verification

78% agreed that they should be held responsible for the scams and malicious content on their platforms.

Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI & ML at Sumsub, comments: "Without meaningful action, deepfakes and synthetic content generated by AI represents a threat to the users of all digital services. Online dating is particularly at risk - as shown by the level of ID fraud it faces - more than all other sectors, even compared to finance or online media. Malicious actors can bypass the often-unsophisticated verification measures these apps have, sign up with fake information and images, and deceive people - often to scam for monetary gain or worse.

"This campaign underlines the importance of educating users around the dangers of deepfakes and romantic scams, but this must be accompanied by more effective verification solutions, so these apps can better limit the influence of AI content. Failing to keep up with fraudsters will only put users at risk of financial, physical and emotional harm - while also damaging the businesses themselves as the user exodus continues from 2025."

The research comes from a survey of 2000 people in the UK aged 18 and over who currently, or have in the last 18 months, used dating apps or online dating platforms. The survey took place between 28.01.2025 - 31.01.2025.

It was conducted by Censuswide, who abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

