WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $135 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $3.45 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $3.189 billion from $3.023 billion last year.Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $135 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.189 Bln vs. $3.023 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.55Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX