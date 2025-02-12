MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has welcomed home American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who was released after more than three years' detention in Russia.The White House secured the release of the 63-year-old teacher in an 'exchange.'Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin got 'not much' in return. He announced that Russia will release another prisoner Wednesday.The deal to release Fogel was negotiated by Trump, his Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the President's advisers, according to a statement from national security adviser Mike Waltz.Alongwith Witkoff, Marc Fogel landed at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night, and proceeded to the White House.He later reunited with his family.Mike Waltz said the exchange serves as 'a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.'A history teacher at international schools in Colombia, Malaysia, Oman, Mexico and Venezuela, Marc Fogel had lived and worked in Russia since 2012, teaching at the Anglo-American School of Moscow.He was arrested in August 2021 by Russian authorities with 0.6 ounces of medical marijuana. The substance had reportedly been prescribed to him in the United States to treat chronic pain. In June 2022, he was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 14 years in prison.Following diplomatic negotiations, Fogel was released on Tuesday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX