Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.: Martin Marietta Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Earnings Growth and Margin Expansion Resumed in the Fourth Quarter

Achieved Full-Year Records for Aggregates Revenues,

Gross Profit and Unit Profitability

Completed Aggregates Bolt-Ons in Florida, Southern California and Texas in the Fourth Quarter

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) ("Martin Marietta" or the "Company"), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Highlights

(Financial highlights are for continuing operations)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, unless otherwise noted) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues1 $ 1,632 $ 1,608 1 % $ 6,536 $ 6,777 (4 )% Gross profit2 $ 489 $ 484 1 % $ 1,878 $ 2,023 (7 )% Earnings from operations3 $ 399 $ 370 8 % $ 2,707 $ 1,596 70 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta3 $ 294 $ 288 2 % $ 1,995 $ 1,199 66 % Adjusted EBITDA4 $ 545 $ 503 8 % $ 2,066 $ 2,128 (3 )% Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations3 $ 4.79 $ 4.63 3 % $ 32.41 $ 19.32 68 % Aggregates product line: Shipments (tons) 47.9 46.6 3 % 191.1 198.8 (4 )% Average selling price per ton $ 21.95 $ 20.22 9 % $ 21.80 $ 19.84 10 % Gross profit per ton2 $ 7.92 $ 7.04 12 % $ 7.58 $ 6.93 9 %





1 Revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. 2 Year ended December 31, 2024, gross profit and aggregates gross profit per ton include $20 million, or $0.10 per ton, negative impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. 3 Year ended December 31, 2024, earnings from operations, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations include $1.2 billion, $0.9 billion and $14.49 per diluted share, respectively, for a nonrecurring gain on divestiture, partially offset by acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses, the impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and a noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge. 4 Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting subject to the limitations described below; nonrecurring gain on divestiture; and noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective January 1, 2024, transaction expenses and inventory acquisition accounting impacts are only excluded for transactions with at least $2 billion in consideration and transaction expenses expected to exceed $15 million. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.

Ward Nye, Chair and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, "In 2024, we faced several challenging dynamics beyond our control, including inclement weather, softening construction demand in both nonresidential and residential sectors, and tighter-than-expected monetary policy. Despite these headwinds, we remained steadfast in executing our strategic priorities and concluded the year with a return to earnings growth and margin expansion, resulting in record fourth quarter profits.

"The Company delivered our safest year on record, achieved nearly double-digit growth in unit margins, expanded Adjusted EBITDA margins and reshaped our portfolio. This was accomplished through approximately $6 billion in aggregates-led acquisitions and non-core asset divestitures. These portfolio-optimizing transactions created a more durable business, increased the gross profit contribution from our core aggregates product line, and enhanced our margin profile, all while maintaining a strong balance sheet for continued acquisitive growth.



"Looking ahead, the strategic actions we completed in 2024, combined with strong infrastructure and data center demand, should more than offset ongoing softness in residential construction demand. Consequently, we are confident in achieving the midpoint of our 2025 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.25 billion, a 9% improvement compared to the prior year."

Mr. Nye concluded, "Our long history of successfully identifying, executing and integrating operations into our business, while managing controllable factors and navigating economic cycles, gives us great confidence in our ability to continue delivering industry-leading safety, operational and financial performance. Martin Marietta's dedicated employees remain committed stewards of our shareholders' investment, working together to build and maintain the safest, best-performing, aggregates-led public company. We are positioned to generate sustainable earnings growth and superior shareholder value for years to come."

Fourth-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

(All financial and operating results are for continuing operations and comparisons are versus the prior-year fourth quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Building Materials Business

The Building Materials business achieved revenues of $1.6 billion and gross profit of $472 million, both fourth-quarter records.

Aggregates

Fourth-quarter aggregates shipments increased 2.7 percent to 47.9 million tons, reflecting acquisition contributions that were partially offset by softer residential, warehouse and manufacturing demand. Average selling price (ASP) increased 8.6 percent to $21.95 per ton, or 7.6 percent on an organic mix-adjusted basis.

Aggregates gross profit increased 16 percent to $379 million due to contributions from acquired operations, organic pricing growth and lower diesel costs. Aggregates gross profit per ton increased 12 percent to $7.92 and gross margin improved 120 basis points to 33 percent, both fourth-quarter records.

Cement and Downstream Businesses

Cement and ready mixed concrete revenues decreased 24 percent to $261 million and gross profit decreased 36 percent to $68 million primarily due to the February 2024 divestiture of the South Texas cement plant and certain of its related ready mixed concrete operations.

Asphalt and paving revenues decreased 2 percent to $223 million, driven by slower market demand. Gross profit decreased 7 percent to $25 million due to lower revenues and higher aggregates costs partially offset by lower liquid asphalt costs.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties delivered revenues of $77 million, a fourth-quarter record, as strong lime and chemicals pricing more than offset lower shipments; gross profit decreased 3 percent to $22 million from unfavorable cost absorption on reduced production and higher supplies expense.

Portfolio Optimization

During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired aggregates-led, bolt-on assets in Southwest Florida, Southern California and West Texas.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 billion for both the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter was $685 million, an increase of 23 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This growth was primarily driven by improvements in working capital and deferred income tax payments due to disaster tax relief for North Carolina businesses affected by Hurricanes Debby and Helene.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $855 million, which included the purchase of aggregates reserves, land and processing plants in Southern California.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company returned $639 million to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. As of December 31, 2024, 11.9 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization.

The Company had $670 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand and $1.2 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of December 31, 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

2025 GUIDANCE (Dollars in Millions) Low * High * Consolidated Total revenues $ 6,830 $ 7,230 Interest expense $ 220 $ 230 Estimated tax rate (excluding discrete events) 20.5 % 21.5 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 1,005 $ 1,175 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 2,150 $ 2,350 Capital expenditures $ 725 $ 775 Building Materials Business Aggregates Volume % growth2 2.5 % 5.5 % ASP % growth3 5.5 % 7.5 % Gross profit $ 1,610 $ 1,710 Cement, Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Gross profit $ 305 $ 385 Magnesia Specialties Business Gross profit $ 110 $ 120

* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta. 2 Volume change is for total aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons, acquired operations and divestitures, and is in comparison to 2024 shipments of 191.1 million tons. 3 ASP change is for aggregates average selling price and is in comparison to 2024 ASP of $21.80 per ton.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided in the Appendix of this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate the Company's performance. When read alongside the Company's consolidated financial statements, they offer a useful tool for assessing the Company's ongoing business, period-to-period performance, and anticipated performance. Additionally, these are among the factors the Company uses internally to evaluate its overall performance. Management acknowledges that many items impact reported results, and the adjustments in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to capture all such items. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,632 $ 1,608 $ 6,536 $ 6,777 Cost of revenues 1,143 1,124 4,658 4,754 Gross Profit 489 484 1,878 2,023 Selling, general and administrative expenses 105 119 447 443 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 5 8 50 12 Other operating income, net (20 ) (13 ) (1,326 ) (28 ) Earnings from Operations 399 370 2,707 1,596 Interest expense 50 40 169 165 Other nonoperating income, net (4 ) (13 ) (58 ) (62 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense 353 343 2,596 1,493 Income tax expense 59 55 600 293 Earnings from continuing operations 294 288 1,996 1,200 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit - (5 ) - (30 ) Consolidated net earnings 294 283 1,996 1,170 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - - 1 1 Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta $ 294 $ 283 $ 1,995 $ 1,169 Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders: Basic from continuing operations $ 4.81 $ 4.65 $ 32.50 $ 19.38 Basic from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (0.50 ) Basic $ 4.81 $ 4.57 $ 32.50 $ 18.88 Diluted from continuing operations $ 4.79 $ 4.63 $ 32.41 $ 19.32 Diluted from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ 4.79 $ 4.55 $ 32.41 $ 18.82 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 61.1 61.8 61.4 61.9 Diluted 61.3 62.0 61.6 62.1 Dividends per common share $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 3.06 $ 2.80

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: East Group $ 743 $ 684 $ 2,941 $ 2,763 West Group 812 848 3,275 3,699 Total Building Materials business 1,555 1,532 6,216 6,462 Magnesia Specialties 77 76 320 315 Total $ 1,632 $ 1,608 $ 6,536 $ 6,777 Earnings (Loss) from operations: East Group $ 241 $ 225 $ 891 $ 857 West Group1 174 160 1,877 777 Total Building Materials business 415 385 2,768 1,634 Magnesia Specialties 16 15 90 76 Total reportable segments 431 400 2,858 1,710 Corporate (32 ) (30 ) (151 ) (114 ) Consolidated earnings from operations 399 370 2,707 1,596 Interest expense 50 40 169 165 Other nonoperating income, net (4 ) (13 ) (58 ) (62 ) Consolidated earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 353 $ 343 $ 2,596 $ 1,493

1 Earnings from operations for the West Group for the year ended 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain on the divestiture of the South Texas cement business and certain of its related ready mixed concrete operations, which was partially offset by a noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge of $50 million.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Revenues: Building Materials: Aggregates $ 1,137 $ 1,022 $ 4,514 $ 4,302 Cement and ready mixed concrete 261 343 1,083 1,518 Asphalt and paving 223 228 869 887 Less: Interproduct sales (66 ) (61 ) (250 ) (245 ) Total Building Materials 1,555 1,532 6,216 6,462 Magnesia Specialties 77 76 320 315 Total $ 1,632 $ 1,608 $ 6,536 $ 6,777 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials: Aggregates $ 379 33 % $ 329 32 % $ 1,449 32 % $ 1,378 32 % Cement and ready mixed concrete 68 26 % 105 31 % 260 24 % 436 29 % Asphalt and paving 25 11 % 27 12 % 101 12 % 109 12 % Total Building Materials 472 30 % 461 30 % 1,810 29 % 1,923 30 % Magnesia Specialties 22 29 % 23 30 % 107 33 % 97 31 % Corporate (5 ) NM - NM (39 ) NM 3 NM Total $ 489 30 % $ 484 30 % $ 1,878 29 % $ 2,023 30 %

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data (in millions) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 670 $ 1,272 Restricted cash - 10 Accounts receivable, net 678 753 Inventories, net 1,115 989 Current assets held for sale 8 807 Other current assets 71 88 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,109 6,186 Intangible assets, net 4,497 4,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 376 372 Other noncurrent assets 646 561 Total assets $ 18,170 $ 15,125 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 125 $ 400 Other current liabilities 891 770 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 5,288 3,946 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,410 1,973 Total equity 9,456 8,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,170 $ 15,125

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 1,996 $ 1,170 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 573 513 Stock-based compensation expense 58 50 Net gains on divestitures, sales of assets and extinguishment of debt (1,369 ) (2 ) Deferred income taxes, net (45 ) (36 ) Noncash portion of asset and portfolio rationalization charge 50 - Other items, net (15 ) (16 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net 81 31 Inventories, net (52 ) (189 ) Accounts payable 17 (17 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 165 24 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,459 1,528 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (855 ) (650 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,642 ) - Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 2,160 427 Proceeds from sale of restricted investments to discharge long-term debt - 700 Investments in limited liability company (117 ) (27 ) Other investing activities, net 10 9 Net Cash (Used for) Provided by Investing Activities (2,444 ) 459 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings of long-term debt 2,758 - Repayments of long-term debt (1,690 ) (700 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (20 ) (17 ) Dividends paid (189 ) (174 ) Repurchases of common stock (450 ) (150 ) Shares withheld for employees' income tax obligations (32 ) (22 ) Other financing activities, net (4 ) (1 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 373 (1,064 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (612 ) 923 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of year 1,282 359 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of year $ 670 $ 1,282

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons 47.9 46.6 191.1 198.8 Cement tons 0.5 0.9 2.3 4.0 Ready mixed concrete cubic yards 1.2 1.5 5.0 6.5 Asphalt tons 2.2 2.4 8.8 9.4

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting subject to the limitations described below; nonrecurring gain on divestiture; and noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance from period to period. Effective January 1, 2024, transaction expenses and inventory acquisition accounting impacts are only excluded for transactions with at least $2 billion in consideration and transaction expenses expected to exceed $15 million. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta or operating cash flow. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company's website at www.martinmarietta.com.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to Martin Marietta to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 294 $ 288 $ 1,995 $ 1,199 Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 43 26 128 119 Income tax expense for controlling interests 59 55 600 293 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 148 126 564 505 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 1 8 40 12 Impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting - - 20 - Nonrecurring gain on divestiture - - (1,331 ) - Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge - - 50 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 545 $ 503 $ 2,066 $ 2,128

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of the GAAP Measure to the 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Mid-Point of Range (in millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 1,090 Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 225 Income tax expense for controlling interests 290 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 645 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,250

Reconciliation of Average Selling Price to Mix-Adjusted Average Selling Price

Mix-adjusted average selling price (mix-adjusted ASP) is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of period-over-period product, geographic and other mix on the average selling price. Mix-adjusted ASP is calculated by comparing current-period shipments to like-for-like shipments in the comparable prior period. Management uses this metric to evaluate the realization of pricing changes and believes this information is useful to investors. The following reconciles reported average selling price to mix-adjusted ASP and corresponding variances.