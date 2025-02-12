CVS Health Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues increased to $97.7 billion, up 4.2% compared to prior year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 and Adjusted EPS of $1.19
Full-Year Highlights
- Total revenues increased to $372.8 billion, up 4.2% compared to prior year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $3.66 and Adjusted EPS of $5.42
- Generated cash flow from operations of $9.1 billion
2025 Full-Year Guidance
- GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.58 to $4.83
- Adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.75 to $6.00
- Cash flow from operations guidance of approximately $6.5 billion
CEO Commentary
"Our integrated model allows us to uniquely deliver a simpler, connected experience that saves time, saves money, and improves health. We have continued to see growth in key areas of our business, including the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness segment, while we address the industry-wide challenges that have impacted our Health Care Benefits segment. Through the continued dedication of our colleagues, we will be positioned for strong performance in 2025 as we deliver simply better care for consumers while improving outcomes and reducing costs."
- David Joyner, CVS Health President and CEO
WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
Change
Total revenues
$ 97,710
$ 93,813
$ 3,897
Operating income
2,368
3,373
(1,005)
Adjusted operating income (1)
2,728
4,227
(1,499)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.30
$ 1.58
$ (0.28)
Adjusted EPS (2)
$ 1.19
$ 2.12
$ (0.93)
Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 decreased from $1.58 in the prior year and Adjusted EPS of $1.19 decreased from $2.12 in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in the Health Care Benefits segment's operating results, which reflect continued utilization pressure and the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year.
The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 23 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 13 through 15 and page 22 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Consolidated fourth quarter and full-year results
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Total revenues
$ 97,710
$ 93,813
$ 3,897
$ 372,809
$ 357,776
$ 15,033
Operating income
2,368
3,373
(1,005)
8,516
13,743
(5,227)
Adjusted operating income (1)
2,728
4,227
(1,499)
11,976
17,534
(5,558)
Net income
1,623
2,047
(424)
4,586
8,368
(3,782)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.30
$ 1.58
$ (0.28)
$ 3.66
$ 6.47
$ (2.81)
Adjusted EPS (2)
$ 1.19
$ 2.12
$ (0.93)
$ 5.42
$ 8.74
$ (3.32)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year:
- Total revenues increased 4.2% in both the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments, partially offset by a decline in the Health Services segment.
- Operating income decreased 29.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in adjusted operating income, partially offset by an increase in net realized capital gains and lower acquisition-related integration costs compared to the prior year.
- Operating income decreased 38.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in adjusted operating income and an increase in restructuring charges compared to the prior year. These decreases in operating income were partially offset by an increase in net realized capital gains, the absence of a $349 million loss on assets held for sale related to the write-down of the Company's Omnicare long-term care business recorded in the prior year, as well as lower acquisition-related transaction and integration costs.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 35.5% and 31.7% in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. See pages 3 through 5 for a discussion of adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.
- Interest expense increased $68 million, or 9.9%, and $300 million, or 11.3%, respectively, due to higher debt in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of long-term debt issuances in 2024.
- The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter decreased to 23.7% compared to 24.3% in the prior year, primarily due to the basis differences on the disposition of certain investments and utilization of tax credits partially offset by the mix of pre-tax income in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year.
- The effective income tax rate for the full year increased to 25.4% compared to 25.1% in the prior year, primarily due to the mix of pre-tax income and certain non-deductible expenses, partially offset by basis differences on the disposition of certain investments and utilization of tax credits in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year.
Health Care Benefits segment
The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions, except percentages
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Total revenues
$ 32,958
$ 26,726
$ 6,232
$ 130,665
$ 105,646
$ 25,019
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
(439)
676
(1,115)
307
5,577
(5,270)
Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3)
94.8 %
88.5 %
6.3 %
92.5 %
86.2 %
6.3 %
Medical membership (4)
27.1
25.7
1.4
- Total revenues increased 23.3% and 23.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year, primarily driven by growth in the Medicare and individual exchange product lines.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Health Care Benefits segment had an adjusted operating loss of $439 million compared to adjusted operating income of $676 million in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and the impact of higher acuity in Medicaid following the resumption of redeterminations. These decreases were partially offset by the acceleration of anticipated losses related to the fourth quarter of 2024 recorded in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with a premium deficiency reserve, higher favorable prior-period development compared to the prior year, as well as an increase in net investment income.
- During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Health Care Benefits segment had an adjusted operating income of $307 million compared to adjusted operating income of $5,577 million in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and higher acuity in Medicaid. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in net investment income and improved fixed cost leverage across the business due to membership growth.
- The MBR increased from 88.5% to 94.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the previously disclosed decline in the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and the impact of higher acuity in Medicaid. These increases were partially offset by the impact of the premium deficiency reserve recorded in the third quarter of 2024 described above and higher favorable prior-period development.
- The MBR increased from 86.2% to 92.5% in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and higher acuity in Medicaid.
- Medical membership as of December 31, 2024 of 27.1 million remained relatively consistent compared with September 30, 2024. Medical membership as of December 31, 2024 of 27.1 million increased 1.4 million members compared with December 31, 2023, reflecting increases in the Medicare and individual exchange product lines.
- Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $885 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2024 operating results.
- Days claims payable were 44.0 days as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.6 days compared to September 30, 2024, primarily reflective of seasonality.
See the supplemental information on page 17 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.
Health Services segment
The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Total revenues
$ 47,020
$ 49,146
$ (2,126)
$ 173,605
$ 186,843
$ (13,238)
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,761
1,860
(99)
7,243
7,312
(69)
Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6)
499.4
600.8
(101.4)
1,917.6
2,344.3
(426.7)
- Total revenues decreased 4.3% and 7.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by the previously announced loss of a large client and continued pharmacy client price improvements. These decreases were partially offset by pharmacy drug mix, increased contributions from the Company's health care delivery assets and growth in specialty pharmacy.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 5.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy client price improvements, the previously announced loss of a large client and the impact of higher health care costs in the Company's health care delivery assets, largely offset by improved purchasing economics and increased volume at Signify Health.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 0.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy client price improvements and the previously announced loss of a large client, largely offset by improved purchasing economics.
- Pharmacy claims processed decreased 16.9% and 18.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year reflecting the previously announced loss of a large client.
See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.
Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment
The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities and pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Total revenues
$ 33,514
$ 31,185
$ 2,329
$ 124,500
$ 116,763
$ 7,737
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,758
2,027
(269)
5,774
5,963
(189)
Prescriptions filled (5) (6)
445.9
431.5
14.4
1,715.5
1,649.1
66.4
- Total revenues increased 7.5% and 6.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure, the impact of recent generic introductions and decreased front store volume, including the impact of a decrease in store count. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 also reflect the impact of increased contributions from vaccinations and lower contributions from COVID-19 over-the-counter ("OTC") test kits since the expiration of the public health emergency in May 2023.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 13.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and decreased front store volume, partially offset by improved drug purchasing.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 3.2% for year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and decreased front store volume, including lower contributions from COVID-19 OTC test kits, largely offset by increased prescription volume, including increased contributions from vaccinations, as well as improved drug purchasing.
- Prescriptions filled increased 3.3% and 4.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization.
- Same store prescription volume(6)(12) increased 5.9% and 6.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year.
See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
2025 Full-year guidance
The Company issued its full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.58 to $4.83 and its 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.75 to $6.00. The Company also issued its full-year 2025 cash flow from operations guidance of approximately $6.5 billion.
The adjustments between full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related integration costs, office real estate optimization charges and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.
About CVS Health
CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 90 million plan members, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 36 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.
- Tables Follow -
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Products
$ 61,911
$ 65,154
$ 231,521
$ 245,138
Premiums
30,913
25,075
122,896
99,192
Services
4,131
3,316
16,239
12,293
Net investment income
755
268
2,153
1,153
Total revenues
97,710
93,813
372,809
357,776
Operating costs:
Cost of products sold
55,268
57,419
206,287
217,098
Health care costs
29,543
22,518
115,121
86,247
Operating expenses
10,521
10,503
41,606
39,832
Restructuring charges
10
-
1,179
507
Opioid litigation charge
-
-
100
-
Loss on assets held for sale
-
-
-
349
Total operating costs
95,342
90,440
364,293
344,033
Operating income
2,368
3,373
8,516
13,743
Interest expense
758
690
2,958
2,658
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(491)
-
(491)
-
Other income
(25)
(22)
(99)
(88)
Income before income tax provision
2,126
2,705
6,148
11,173
Income tax provision
503
658
1,562
2,805
Net income
1,623
2,047
4,586
8,368
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
21
(1)
28
(24)
Net income attributable to CVS Health
$ 1,644
$ 2,046
$ 4,614
$ 8,344
Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:
Basic
$ 1.31
$ 1.59
$ 3.67
$ 6.49
Diluted
$ 1.30
$ 1.58
$ 3.66
$ 6.47
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,259
1,288
1,259
1,285
Diluted
1,261
1,293
1,262
1,290
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
At December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 8,586
$ 8,196
Investments
2,407
3,259
Accounts receivable, net
36,469
35,227
Inventories
18,107
18,025
Other current assets
3,076
3,151
Total current assets
68,645
67,858
Long-term investments
28,934
23,019
Property and equipment, net
12,993
13,183
Operating lease right-of-use assets
15,944
17,252
Goodwill
91,272
91,272
Intangible assets, net
27,323
29,234
Separate accounts assets
3,311
3,250
Other assets
4,793
4,660
Total assets
$ 253,215
$ 249,728
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 15,892
$ 14,897
Pharmacy claims and discounts payable
24,166
22,874
Health care costs payable
15,064
12,049
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
20,810
23,515
Other insurance liabilities
1,183
1,141
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,751
1,741
Short-term debt
2,119
200
Current portion of long-term debt
3,624
2,772
Total current liabilities
84,609
79,189
Long-term operating lease liabilities
14,899
16,034
Long-term debt
60,527
58,638
Deferred income taxes
3,806
4,311
Separate accounts liabilities
3,311
3,250
Other long-term insurance liabilities
4,902
5,459
Other long-term liabilities
5,431
6,211
Total liabilities
177,485
173,092
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock and capital surplus
49,661
48,992
Treasury stock
(36,818)
(33,838)
Retained earnings
62,837
61,604
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(120)
(297)
Total CVS Health shareholders' equity
75,560
76,461
Noncontrolling interests
170
175
Total shareholders' equity
75,730
76,636
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 253,215
$ 249,728
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash receipts from customers
$ 357,995
$ 345,464
Cash paid for inventory, prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered
(197,726)
(208,848)
Insurance benefits paid
(109,464)
(84,097)
Cash paid to other suppliers and employees
(38,821)
(34,735)
Interest and investment income received
1,735
1,584
Interest paid
(2,909)
(2,418)
Income taxes paid
(1,703)
(3,524)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,107
13,426
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
10,353
7,729
Purchases of investments
(15,191)
(9,043)
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,781)
(3,031)
Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired)
(95)
(16,612)
Other
101
68
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,613)
(20,889)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net
1,919
200
Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan
-
5,000
Repayment of short-term loan
-
(5,000)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
7,913
10,898
Repayments of long-term debt
(4,773)
(3,166)
Repurchase of common stock
(3,023)
(2,012)
Dividends paid
(3,373)
(3,132)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
361
277
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(185)
(181)
Other
26
(201)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,135)
2,683
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
359
(4,780)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
8,525
13,305
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 8,884
$ 8,525
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net income
$ 4,586
$ 8,368
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
4,597
4,366
Loss on assets held for sale
-
349
Stock-based compensation
540
588
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(491)
-
Restructuring charges (impairment of long-lived assets)
840
152
Deferred income taxes
(572)
(676)
Other items
(502)
264
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(1,301)
(6,260)
Inventories
(102)
1,233
Other assets
(38)
(510)
Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable
2,335
3,618
Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities
2,757
394
Other liabilities
(3,542)
1,540
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 9,107
$ 13,426
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current and expected future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.
For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:
- The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.
- The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.
- During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. ("Signify Health") and Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street Health"). During the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges are primarily comprised of a stock-based compensation charge. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges also include a store impairment charge, corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, other asset impairment and related charges associated with the discontinuation of certain non-core assets. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company finalized an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with this restructuring plan, the Company completed a strategic review of its retail business and determined that it plans to close additional retail stores in 2025, and, accordingly, it recorded a store impairment charge to write down the associated operating or financing lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment. In addition, during the third quarter of 2024, the Company also conducted a review of its various strategic assets and determined that it would discontinue the use of certain non-core assets, at which time impairment losses were recorded to write down the carrying value of these assets to the Company's best estimate of their fair value. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the restructuring charges include severance and employee-related costs, asset impairment charges and a stock-based compensation charge. The restructuring charges associated with the store impairments are reflected within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, other asset impairments and related charges are reflected within the Corporate/Other and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments and corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, as well as stock-based compensation charges, are reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.
- During the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the Company's evaluation of corporate office real estate space in response to its ongoing flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in operating expenses within each segment.
- During the year ended December 31, 2024, the opioid litigation charge relates to a change in the Company's accrual related to ongoing opioid litigation matters.
- During the year ended December 31, 2023, the loss on assets held for sale relates to the long-term care ("LTC") business within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. During 2022, the Company determined that its LTC business was no longer a strategic asset and committed to a plan to sell it, at which time the LTC business met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and its net assets were accounted for as assets held for sale. During the first quarter of 2023, a loss on assets held for sale was recorded to write down the carrying value of the LTC business to the Company's best estimate of the ultimate selling price which reflected its estimated fair value less costs to sell. As of the third quarter of 2023, the Company determined the LTC business no longer met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and accordingly the net assets associated with the LTC business were reclassified to held and used at their respective fair values.
- During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the gain on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.6 billion of its outstanding senior notes in December 2024, pursuant to its tender offer for such senior notes.
- The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.
See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 23 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 13 through 15 and page 22.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income (loss) to segment adjusted operating income (loss):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ (757)
$ 1,903
$ 1,694
$ (472)
$ 2,368
Amortization of intangible assets
294
147
61
1
503
Net realized capital (gains) losses
15
(289)
-
68
(206)
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
40
40
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
10
10
Office real estate optimization charges
9
-
3
1
13
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ (439)
$ 1,761
$ 1,758
$ (352)
$ 2,728
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 266
$ 1,710
$ 1,961
$ (564)
$ 3,373
Amortization of intangible assets
294
149
65
1
509
Net realized capital losses
106
-
1
45
152
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
193
193
Office real estate optimization charges
10
1
-
(11)
-
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 676
$ 1,860
$ 2,027
$ (336)
$ 4,227
Year Ended December 31, 2024
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ (984)
$ 6,937
$ 4,770
$ (2,207)
$ 8,516
Amortization of intangible assets
1,175
595
253
2
2,025
Net realized capital (gains) losses
97
(289)
-
75
(117)
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
243
243
Restructuring charges
-
-
747
432
1,179
Office real estate optimization charges
19
-
4
7
30
Opioid litigation charge
-
-
-
100
100
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 307
$ 7,243
$ 5,774
$ (1,348)
$ 11,976
Year Ended December 31, 2023
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 3,949
$ 6,842
$ 5,349
$ (2,397)
$ 13,743
Amortization of intangible assets
1,177
465
260
3
1,905
Net realized capital losses
402
-
5
90
497
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
487
487
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
507
507
Office real estate optimization charges
49
5
-
(8)
46
Loss on assets held for sale
-
-
349
-
349
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 5,577
$ 7,312
$ 5,963
$ (1,318)
$ 17,534
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 1,644
$ 1.30
$ 2,046
$ 1.58
Amortization of intangible assets
503
0.40
509
0.39
Net realized capital (gains) losses
(206)
(0.16)
152
0.12
Acquisition-related integration costs
40
0.03
193
0.15
Restructuring charges
10
0.01
-
-
Office real estate optimization charges
13
0.01
-
-
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(491)
(0.39)
-
-
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(7)
(0.01)
(162)
(0.12)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 1,506
$ 1.19
$ 2,738
$ 2.12
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,261
1,293
Year Ended
Year Ended
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 4,614
$ 3.66
$ 8,344
$ 6.47
Amortization of intangible assets
2,025
1.61
1,905
1.48
Net realized capital (gains) losses
(117)
(0.09)
497
0.38
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
243
0.19
487
0.38
Restructuring charges
1,179
0.93
507
0.39
Office real estate optimization charges
30
0.02
46
0.04
Opioid litigation charge
100
0.08
-
-
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(491)
(0.39)
-
-
Loss on assets held for sale
-
-
349
0.27
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(745)
(0.59)
(863)
(0.67)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 6,838
$ 5.42
$ 11,272
$ 8.74
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,262
1,290
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.
The following are reconciliations of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Consolidated
Totals
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Total revenues
$ 32,958
$ 47,020
$ 33,514
$ 83
$ (15,865)
$ 97,710
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
(439)
1,761
1,758
(352)
-
2,728
December 31, 2023
Total revenues
$ 26,726
$ 49,146
$ 31,185
$ 75
$ (13,319)
$ 93,813
Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)
676
1,860
2,027
(336)
-
4,227
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Total revenues
$ 130,665
$ 173,605
$ 124,500
$ 451
$ (56,412)
$ 372,809
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
307
7,243
5,774
(1,348)
-
11,976
December 31, 2023
Total revenues
$ 105,646
$ 186,843
$ 116,763
$ 451
$ (51,927)
$ 357,776
Adjusted operating income (loss)(1)
5,577
7,312
5,963
(1,318)
-
17,534
_____________________________________________
(a)
Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $2.5 billion and $3.0 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $11.4 billion and $13.7 billion of retail co-payments for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(b)
Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Health Care Benefits segment
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
Year Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps")
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Premiums
$ 30,902
$ 25,065
$ 122,849
$ 99,144
$ 5,837
23.3 %
$ 23,705
23.9 %
Services
1,659
1,452
6,343
5,737
207
14.3 %
606
10.6 %
Net investment income
397
209
1,473
765
188
90.0 %
708
92.5 %
Total revenues
32,958
26,726
130,665
105,646
6,232
23.3 %
25,019
23.7 %
Health care costs
29,300
22,175
113,659
85,504
7,125
32.1 %
28,155
32.9 %
MBR (Health care costs as a % of premium revenues) (3)
94.8 %
88.5 %
92.5 %
86.2 %
630
bps
630
bps
Operating expenses
$ 4,415
$ 4,285
$ 17,990
$ 16,193
$ 130
3.0 %
$ 1,797
11.1 %
Operating expenses as a % of total revenues
13.4 %
16.0 %
13.8 %
15.3 %
Operating income (loss)
$ (757)
$ 266
$ (984)
$ 3,949
$ (1,023)
(384.6) %
$ (4,933)
(124.9) %
Operating income (loss) as a % of total revenues
(2.3) %
1.0 %
(0.8) %
3.7 %
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ (439)
$ 676
$ 307
$ 5,577
$ (1,115)
(164.9) %
$ (5,270)
(94.5) %
Adjusted operating income (loss) as a % of total revenues
(1.3) %
2.5 %
0.2 %
5.3 %
Premium revenues (by business):
Government
$ 22,164
$ 17,414
$ 88,433
$ 70,094
$ 4,750
27.3 %
$ 18,339
26.2 %
Commercial
8,738
7,651
34,416
29,050
1,087
14.2 %
5,366
18.5 %
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
In thousands
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Medical membership: (4)
Commercial
4,691
14,160
18,851
4,751
14,155
18,906
4,252
14,087
18,339
Medicare Advantage
4,447
-
4,447
4,438
-
4,438
3,460
-
3,460
Medicare Supplement
1,282
-
1,282
1,291
-
1,291
1,343
-
1,343
Medicaid
2,094
421
2,515
2,077
436
2,513
2,073
444
2,517
Total medical membership
12,514
14,581
27,095
12,557
14,591
27,148
11,128
14,531
25,659
Supplemental membership information:
Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone)
4,882
4,898
6,081
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Days Claims Payable (7)
44.0
44.6
43.1
44.5
45.9
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Health Services segment
The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
Year Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
In millions, except percentages
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Products
$ 44,019
$ 47,237
$ 162,436
$ 180,608
$ (3,218)
(6.8) %
$ (18,172)
(10.1) %
Services
2,713
1,910
10,884
6,236
803
42.0 %
4,648
74.5 %
Net investment income (loss) (a)
288
(1)
285
(1)
289
NM
286
NM
Total revenues
47,020
49,146
173,605
186,843
(2,126)
(4.3) %
(13,238)
(7.1) %
Cost of products sold
43,358
45,999
160,036
175,424
(2,641)
(5.7) %
(15,388)
(8.8) %
Health care costs
979
612
3,407
1,607
367
60.0 %
1,800
112.0 %
Gross profit (8)
2,683
2,535
10,162
9,812
148
5.8 %
350
3.6 %
Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8)
5.7 %
5.2 %
5.9 %
5.3 %
Operating expenses
$ 780
$ 825
$ 3,225
$ 2,970
$ (45)
(5.5) %
$ 255
8.6 %
Operating expenses as a % of total revenues
1.7 %
1.7 %
1.9 %
1.6 %
Operating income
$ 1,903
$ 1,710
$ 6,937
$ 6,842
$ 193
11.3 %
$ 95
1.4 %
Operating income as a % of total revenues
4.0 %
3.5 %
4.0 %
3.7 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,761
$ 1,860
$ 7,243
$ 7,312
$ (99)
(5.3) %
$ (69)
(0.9) %
Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues
3.7 %
3.8 %
4.2 %
3.9 %
Revenues (by distribution channel):
Pharmacy network (9)
$ 25,202
$ 29,668
$ 91,650
$ 112,718
$ (4,466)
(15.1) %
$ (21,068)
(18.7) %
Mail & specialty (10)
18,750
17,614
70,877
67,992
1,136
6.4 %
2,885
4.2 %
Other
2,780
1,865
10,793
6,134
915
49.1 %
4,659
76.0 %
Net investment income (loss) (a)
288
(1)
285
(1)
289
NM
286
NM
Pharmacy claims processed: (5) (6)
499.4
600.8
1,917.6
2,344.3
(101.4)
(16.9) %
(426.7)
(18.2) %
Generic dispensing rate: (6) (11)
86.1 %
86.2 %
87.4 %
87.6 %
_____________________________________________
(a)
NM represents a percent change that is not meaningful.
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment
The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
Year Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
In millions, except percentages
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Products
$ 32,833
$ 30,534
$ 122,028
$ 113,976
$ 2,299
7.5 %
$ 8,052
7.1 %
Services
681
652
2,472
2,792
29
4.4 %
(320)
(11.5) %
Net investment income (loss)
-
(1)
-
(5)
1
100.0 %
5
100.0 %
Total revenues
33,514
31,185
124,500
116,763
2,329
7.5 %
7,737
6.6 %
Cost of products sold
26,710
24,146
99,337
91,447
2,564
10.6 %
7,890
8.6 %
Gross profit (8)
6,804
7,039
25,163
25,316
(235)
(3.3) %
(153)
(0.6) %
Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8)
20.3 %
22.6 %
20.2 %
21.7 %
Operating expenses
$ 5,110
$ 5,078
$ 19,646
$ 19,618
$ 32
0.6 %
$ 28
0.1 %
Operating expenses as a % of total revenues
15.2 %
16.3 %
15.8 %
16.8 %
Restructuring charge
$ -
$ -
$ 747
$ -
$ -
- %
$ 747
100.0 %
Loss on assets held for sale
-
-
-
349
-
- %
(349)
(100.0) %
Operating income
1,694
1,961
4,770
5,349
(267)
(13.6) %
(579)
(10.8) %
Operating income as a % of total revenues
5.1 %
6.3 %
3.8 %
4.6 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,758
$ 2,027
$ 5,774
$ 5,963
$ (269)
(13.3) %
$ (189)
(3.2) %
Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues
5.2 %
6.5 %
4.6 %
5.1 %
Revenues (by major goods/service lines):
Pharmacy
$ 27,224
$ 24,740
$ 100,687
$ 92,111
$ 2,484
10.0 %
$ 8,576
9.3 %
Front Store
5,675
5,861
21,522
22,458
(186)
(3.2) %
(936)
(4.2) %
Other
615
585
2,291
2,199
30
5.1 %
92
4.2 %
Net investment income (loss)
-
(1)
-
(5)
1
100.0 %
5
100.0 %
Prescriptions filled (5) (6)
445.9
431.5
1,715.5
1,649.1
14.4
3.3 %
66.4
4.0 %
Same store sales increase (decrease): (12)
Total
10.2 %
11.3 %
9.4 %
10.7 %
Pharmacy
13.0 %
15.5 %
12.3 %
13.6 %
Front Store
(1.2) %
(3.1) %
(2.1) %
0.3 %
Prescription volume (6)
5.9 %
4.4 %
6.8 %
3.9 %
Generic dispensing rate (6) (11)
87.4 %
86.6 %
88.9 %
88.4 %
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Corporate/Other segment
The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
Year Ended
December 31,
2024 vs 2023
In millions, except percentages
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Premiums
$ 11
$ 10
$ 47
$ 48
$ 1
10.0 %
$ (1)
(2.1) %
Services
2
4
9
9
(2)
(50.0) %
-
- %
Net investment income
70
61
395
394
9
14.8 %
1
0.3 %
Total revenues
83
75
451
451
8
10.7 %
-
- %
Cost of products sold
-
-
-
1
-
- %
(1)
(100.0) %
Health care costs
45
47
187
210
(2)
(4.3) %
(23)
(11.0) %
Operating expenses
500
592
1,939
2,130
(92)
(15.5) %
(191)
(9.0) %
Restructuring charges
10
-
432
507
10
100.0 %
(75)
(14.8) %
Opioid litigation charge
-
-
100
-
-
- %
100
100.0 %
Operating loss
(472)
(564)
(2,207)
(2,397)
92
16.3 %
190
7.9 %
Adjusted operating loss (1)
(352)
(336)
(1,348)
(1,318)
(16)
(4.8) %
(30)
(2.3) %
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
The following table shows the components of the change in the consolidated health care costs payable during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Health care costs payable, beginning of period
$ 12,049
$ 10,142
Less: Reinsurance recoverables
5
5
Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a)
(23)
8
Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net
12,067
10,129
Acquisition, net
-
1,098
Add: Components of incurred health care costs
Current year
115,774
86,639
Prior years (b)
(947)
(685)
Total incurred health care costs (c)
114,827
85,954
Less: Claims paid
Current year
101,583
75,529
Prior years
10,327
9,585
Total claims paid
111,910
85,114
Health care costs payable, end of period, net
14,984
12,067
Add: Reinsurance recoverables
81
5
Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a)
(1)
(23)
Health care costs payable, end of period
$ 15,064
$ 12,049
_____________________________________________
(a)
Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive loss on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
(b)
Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.
(c)
Total incurred health care costs for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 in the table above exclude $107 million and $83 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and $187 million and $210 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance
(Unaudited)
The following reconciliation of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.
Year Ending December 31, 2025
Low
High
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 5,812
$ 4.58
$ 6,142
$ 4.83
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,025
1.59
2,025
1.59
Acquisition-related integration costs
135
0.11
135
0.11
Office real estate optimization charges
15
0.01
15
0.01
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(684)
(0.54)
(684)
(0.54)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 7,303
$ 5.75
$ 7,633
$ 6.00
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,271
1,271
Endnotes
(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, opioid litigation charges and losses on assets held for sale. The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.
(2) GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing net income attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, opioid litigation charges, losses on assets held for sale, gains on early extinguishment of debt, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.
(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Health Care Benefits segment's insured products.
(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.
(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail and long-term care pharmacies and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.
(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.
(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.
(8) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.
(9) Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and LTC pharmacies, as well as activity associated with Maintenance Choice®, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.
(10) Health Services mail and specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
(11) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug claims processed or prescriptions filled by its total claims processed or prescriptions filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results.
(12) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year and digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from LTC and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.
