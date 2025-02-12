CVS Health Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased to $97.7 billion, up 4.2% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 and Adjusted EPS of $1.19

Full-Year Highlights

Total revenues increased to $372.8 billion, up 4.2% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $3.66 and Adjusted EPS of $5.42

Generated cash flow from operations of $9.1 billion

2025 Full-Year Guidance

GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.58 to $4.83

Adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.75 to $6.00

Cash flow from operations guidance of approximately $6.5 billion

CEO Commentary

"Our integrated model allows us to uniquely deliver a simpler, connected experience that saves time, saves money, and improves health. We have continued to see growth in key areas of our business, including the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness segment, while we address the industry-wide challenges that have impacted our Health Care Benefits segment. Through the continued dedication of our colleagues, we will be positioned for strong performance in 2025 as we deliver simply better care for consumers while improving outcomes and reducing costs."

- David Joyner, CVS Health President and CEO

Three Months Ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023

Change Total revenues $ 97,710

$ 93,813

$ 3,897 Operating income 2,368

3,373

(1,005) Adjusted operating income (1) 2,728

4,227

(1,499) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30

$ 1.58

$ (0.28) Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.19

$ 2.12

$ (0.93)

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 decreased from $1.58 in the prior year and Adjusted EPS of $1.19 decreased from $2.12 in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in the Health Care Benefits segment's operating results, which reflect continued utilization pressure and the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 23 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 13 through 15 and page 22 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated fourth quarter and full-year results



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Total revenues $ 97,710

$ 93,813

$ 3,897

$ 372,809

$ 357,776

$ 15,033 Operating income 2,368

3,373

(1,005)

8,516

13,743

(5,227) Adjusted operating income (1) 2,728

4,227

(1,499)

11,976

17,534

(5,558) Net income 1,623

2,047

(424)

4,586

8,368

(3,782) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30

$ 1.58

$ (0.28)

$ 3.66

$ 6.47

$ (2.81) Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.19

$ 2.12

$ (0.93)

$ 5.42

$ 8.74

$ (3.32)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year:

Total revenues increased 4.2% in both the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments, partially offset by a decline in the Health Services segment.

Operating income decreased 29.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in adjusted operating income, partially offset by an increase in net realized capital gains and lower acquisition-related integration costs compared to the prior year.

Operating income decreased 38.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in adjusted operating income and an increase in restructuring charges compared to the prior year. These decreases in operating income were partially offset by an increase in net realized capital gains, the absence of a $349 million loss on assets held for sale related to the write-down of the Company's Omnicare long-term care business recorded in the prior year, as well as lower acquisition-related transaction and integration costs.

Adjusted operating income decreased 35.5% and 31.7% in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. See pages 3 through 5 for a discussion of adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.

Interest expense increased $68 million, or 9.9%, and $300 million, or 11.3%, respectively, due to higher debt in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of long-term debt issuances in 2024.

The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter decreased to 23.7% compared to 24.3% in the prior year, primarily due to the basis differences on the disposition of certain investments and utilization of tax credits partially offset by the mix of pre-tax income in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year.

The effective income tax rate for the full year increased to 25.4% compared to 25.1% in the prior year, primarily due to the mix of pre-tax income and certain non-deductible expenses, partially offset by basis differences on the disposition of certain investments and utilization of tax credits in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year.

Health Care Benefits segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions, except percentages 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Total revenues $ 32,958

$ 26,726

$ 6,232

$ 130,665

$ 105,646

$ 25,019 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (439)

676

(1,115)

307

5,577

(5,270) Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3) 94.8 %

88.5 %

6.3 %

92.5 %

86.2 %

6.3 % Medical membership (4)











27.1

25.7

1.4

Total revenues increased 23.3% and 23.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year, primarily driven by growth in the Medicare and individual exchange product lines.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Health Care Benefits segment had an adjusted operating loss of $439 million compared to adjusted operating income of $676 million in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and the impact of higher acuity in Medicaid following the resumption of redeterminations. These decreases were partially offset by the acceleration of anticipated losses related to the fourth quarter of 2024 recorded in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with a premium deficiency reserve, higher favorable prior-period development compared to the prior year, as well as an increase in net investment income.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Health Care Benefits segment had an adjusted operating income of $307 million compared to adjusted operating income of $5,577 million in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and higher acuity in Medicaid. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in net investment income and improved fixed cost leverage across the business due to membership growth.

The MBR increased from 88.5% to 94.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the previously disclosed decline in the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and the impact of higher acuity in Medicaid. These increases were partially offset by the impact of the premium deficiency reserve recorded in the third quarter of 2024 described above and higher favorable prior-period development.

The MBR increased from 86.2% to 92.5% in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization, the unfavorable impact of the Company's Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year and higher acuity in Medicaid.

Medical membership as of December 31, 2024 of 27.1 million remained relatively consistent compared with September 30, 2024. Medical membership as of December 31, 2024 of 27.1 million increased 1.4 million members compared with December 31, 2023, reflecting increases in the Medicare and individual exchange product lines.

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $885 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2024 operating results.

Days claims payable were 44.0 days as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.6 days compared to September 30, 2024, primarily reflective of seasonality.

See the supplemental information on page 17 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Health Services segment

The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Total revenues $ 47,020

$ 49,146

$ (2,126)

$ 173,605

$ 186,843

$ (13,238) Adjusted operating income (1) 1,761

1,860

(99)

7,243

7,312

(69) Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 499.4

600.8

(101.4)

1,917.6

2,344.3

(426.7)

Total revenues decreased 4.3% and 7.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by the previously announced loss of a large client and continued pharmacy client price improvements. These decreases were partially offset by pharmacy drug mix, increased contributions from the Company's health care delivery assets and growth in specialty pharmacy.

Adjusted operating income decreased 5.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy client price improvements, the previously announced loss of a large client and the impact of higher health care costs in the Company's health care delivery assets, largely offset by improved purchasing economics and increased volume at Signify Health.

Adjusted operating income decreased 0.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy client price improvements and the previously announced loss of a large client, largely offset by improved purchasing economics.

Pharmacy claims processed decreased 16.9% and 18.2% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year reflecting the previously announced loss of a large client.

See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities and pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Total revenues $ 33,514

$ 31,185

$ 2,329

$ 124,500

$ 116,763

$ 7,737 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,758

2,027

(269)

5,774

5,963

(189) Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 445.9

431.5

14.4

1,715.5

1,649.1

66.4

Total revenues increased 7.5% and 6.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure, the impact of recent generic introductions and decreased front store volume, including the impact of a decrease in store count. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 also reflect the impact of increased contributions from vaccinations and lower contributions from COVID-19 over-the-counter ("OTC") test kits since the expiration of the public health emergency in May 2023.

Adjusted operating income decreased 13.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and decreased front store volume, partially offset by improved drug purchasing.

Adjusted operating income decreased 3.2% for year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and decreased front store volume, including lower contributions from COVID-19 OTC test kits, largely offset by increased prescription volume, including increased contributions from vaccinations, as well as improved drug purchasing.

Prescriptions filled increased 3.3% and 4.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization.

Same store prescription volume(6)(12) increased 5.9% and 6.8% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

2025 Full-year guidance

The Company issued its full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $4.58 to $4.83 and its 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.75 to $6.00. The Company also issued its full-year 2025 cash flow from operations guidance of approximately $6.5 billion.

The adjustments between full-year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS include amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related integration costs, office real estate optimization charges and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Products $ 61,911

$ 65,154

$ 231,521

$ 245,138 Premiums 30,913

25,075

122,896

99,192 Services 4,131

3,316

16,239

12,293 Net investment income 755

268

2,153

1,153 Total revenues 97,710

93,813

372,809

357,776 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 55,268

57,419

206,287

217,098 Health care costs 29,543

22,518

115,121

86,247 Operating expenses 10,521

10,503

41,606

39,832 Restructuring charges 10

-

1,179

507 Opioid litigation charge -

-

100

- Loss on assets held for sale -

-

-

349 Total operating costs 95,342

90,440

364,293

344,033 Operating income 2,368

3,373

8,516

13,743 Interest expense 758

690

2,958

2,658 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (491)

-

(491)

- Other income (25)

(22)

(99)

(88) Income before income tax provision 2,126

2,705

6,148

11,173 Income tax provision 503

658

1,562

2,805 Net income 1,623

2,047

4,586

8,368 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 21

(1)

28

(24) Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 1,644

$ 2,046

$ 4,614

$ 8,344















Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:













Basic $ 1.31

$ 1.59

$ 3.67

$ 6.49 Diluted $ 1.30

$ 1.58

$ 3.66

$ 6.47 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 1,259

1,288

1,259

1,285 Diluted 1,261

1,293

1,262

1,290

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



At December 31, In millions 2024

2023 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,586

$ 8,196 Investments 2,407

3,259 Accounts receivable, net 36,469

35,227 Inventories 18,107

18,025 Other current assets 3,076

3,151 Total current assets 68,645

67,858 Long-term investments 28,934

23,019 Property and equipment, net 12,993

13,183 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,944

17,252 Goodwill 91,272

91,272 Intangible assets, net 27,323

29,234 Separate accounts assets 3,311

3,250 Other assets 4,793

4,660 Total assets $ 253,215

$ 249,728







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 15,892

$ 14,897 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 24,166

22,874 Health care costs payable 15,064

12,049 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,810

23,515 Other insurance liabilities 1,183

1,141 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,751

1,741 Short-term debt 2,119

200 Current portion of long-term debt 3,624

2,772 Total current liabilities 84,609

79,189 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,899

16,034 Long-term debt 60,527

58,638 Deferred income taxes 3,806

4,311 Separate accounts liabilities 3,311

3,250 Other long-term insurance liabilities 4,902

5,459 Other long-term liabilities 5,431

6,211 Total liabilities 177,485

173,092







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock and capital surplus 49,661

48,992 Treasury stock (36,818)

(33,838) Retained earnings 62,837

61,604 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120)

(297) Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 75,560

76,461 Noncontrolling interests 170

175 Total shareholders' equity 75,730

76,636 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 253,215

$ 249,728

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, In millions 2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 357,995

$ 345,464 Cash paid for inventory, prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered (197,726)

(208,848) Insurance benefits paid (109,464)

(84,097) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (38,821)

(34,735) Interest and investment income received 1,735

1,584 Interest paid (2,909)

(2,418) Income taxes paid (1,703)

(3,524) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,107

13,426







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 10,353

7,729 Purchases of investments (15,191)

(9,043) Purchases of property and equipment (2,781)

(3,031) Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired) (95)

(16,612) Other 101

68 Net cash used in investing activities (7,613)

(20,889)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net 1,919

200 Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan -

5,000 Repayment of short-term loan -

(5,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 7,913

10,898 Repayments of long-term debt (4,773)

(3,166) Repurchase of common stock (3,023)

(2,012) Dividends paid (3,373)

(3,132) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 361

277 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (185)

(181) Other 26

(201) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,135)

2,683 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 359

(4,780) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,525

13,305 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 8,884

$ 8,525

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, In millions 2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 4,586

$ 8,368 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,597

4,366 Loss on assets held for sale -

349 Stock-based compensation 540

588 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (491)

- Restructuring charges (impairment of long-lived assets) 840

152 Deferred income taxes (572)

(676) Other items (502)

264 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (1,301)

(6,260) Inventories (102)

1,233 Other assets (38)

(510) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 2,335

3,618 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 2,757

394 Other liabilities (3,542)

1,540 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,107

$ 13,426

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current and expected future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. ("Signify Health") and Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street Health"). During the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the acquisition-related transaction and integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health. The acquisition-related transaction and integration costs are reflected in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges are primarily comprised of a stock-based compensation charge. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges also include a store impairment charge, corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, other asset impairment and related charges associated with the discontinuation of certain non-core assets. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company finalized an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with this restructuring plan, the Company completed a strategic review of its retail business and determined that it plans to close additional retail stores in 2025, and, accordingly, it recorded a store impairment charge to write down the associated operating or financing lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment. In addition, during the third quarter of 2024, the Company also conducted a review of its various strategic assets and determined that it would discontinue the use of certain non-core assets, at which time impairment losses were recorded to write down the carrying value of these assets to the Company's best estimate of their fair value. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the restructuring charges include severance and employee-related costs, asset impairment charges and a stock-based compensation charge. The restructuring charges associated with the store impairments are reflected within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, other asset impairments and related charges are reflected within the Corporate/Other and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments and corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, as well as stock-based compensation charges, are reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the Company's evaluation of corporate office real estate space in response to its ongoing flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in operating expenses within each segment.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the opioid litigation charge relates to a change in the Company's accrual related to ongoing opioid litigation matters.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the loss on assets held for sale relates to the long-term care ("LTC") business within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. During 2022, the Company determined that its LTC business was no longer a strategic asset and committed to a plan to sell it, at which time the LTC business met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and its net assets were accounted for as assets held for sale. During the first quarter of 2023, a loss on assets held for sale was recorded to write down the carrying value of the LTC business to the Company's best estimate of the ultimate selling price which reflected its estimated fair value less costs to sell. As of the third quarter of 2023, the Company determined the LTC business no longer met the criteria for held-for-sale accounting and accordingly the net assets associated with the LTC business were reclassified to held and used at their respective fair values.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the gain on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.6 billion of its outstanding senior notes in December 2024, pursuant to its tender offer for such senior notes.

The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 23 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 13 through 15 and page 22.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income (loss) to segment adjusted operating income (loss):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (757)

$ 1,903

$ 1,694

$ (472)

$ 2,368 Amortization of intangible assets 294

147

61

1

503 Net realized capital (gains) losses 15

(289)

-

68

(206) Acquisition-related integration costs -

-

-

40

40 Restructuring charges -

-

-

10

10 Office real estate optimization charges 9

-

3

1

13 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (439)

$ 1,761

$ 1,758

$ (352)

$ 2,728





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 266

$ 1,710

$ 1,961

$ (564)

$ 3,373 Amortization of intangible assets 294

149

65

1

509 Net realized capital losses 106

-

1

45

152 Acquisition-related integration costs -

-

-

193

193 Office real estate optimization charges 10

1

-

(11)

- Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 676

$ 1,860

$ 2,027

$ (336)

$ 4,227





Year Ended December 31, 2024 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (984)

$ 6,937

$ 4,770

$ (2,207)

$ 8,516 Amortization of intangible assets 1,175

595

253

2

2,025 Net realized capital (gains) losses 97

(289)

-

75

(117) Acquisition-related integration costs -

-

-

243

243 Restructuring charges -

-

747

432

1,179 Office real estate optimization charges 19

-

4

7

30 Opioid litigation charge -

-

-

100

100 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 307

$ 7,243

$ 5,774

$ (1,348)

$ 11,976





Year Ended December 31, 2023 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 3,949

$ 6,842

$ 5,349

$ (2,397)

$ 13,743 Amortization of intangible assets 1,177

465

260

3

1,905 Net realized capital losses 402

-

5

90

497 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs -

-

-

487

487 Restructuring charges -

-

-

507

507 Office real estate optimization charges 49

5

-

(8)

46 Loss on assets held for sale -

-

349

-

349 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 5,577

$ 7,312

$ 5,963

$ (1,318)

$ 17,534

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 1,644

$ 1.30

$ 2,046

$ 1.58 Amortization of intangible assets 503

0.40

509

0.39 Net realized capital (gains) losses (206)

(0.16)

152

0.12 Acquisition-related integration costs 40

0.03

193

0.15 Restructuring charges 10

0.01

-

- Office real estate optimization charges 13

0.01

-

- Gain on early extinguishment of debt (491)

(0.39)

-

- Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (7)

(0.01)

(162)

(0.12) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 1,506

$ 1.19

$ 2,738

$ 2.12















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,261





1,293



Year Ended

December 31, 2024

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 4,614

$ 3.66

$ 8,344

$ 6.47 Amortization of intangible assets 2,025

1.61

1,905

1.48 Net realized capital (gains) losses (117)

(0.09)

497

0.38 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 243

0.19

487

0.38 Restructuring charges 1,179

0.93

507

0.39 Office real estate optimization charges 30

0.02

46

0.04 Opioid litigation charge 100

0.08

-

- Gain on early extinguishment of debt (491)

(0.39)

-

- Loss on assets held for sale -

-

349

0.27 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (745)

(0.59)

(863)

(0.67) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 6,838

$ 5.42

$ 11,272

$ 8.74















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,262





1,290

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following are reconciliations of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Health

Services (a)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment

Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















December 31, 2024





















Total revenues $ 32,958

$ 47,020

$ 33,514

$ 83

$ (15,865)

$ 97,710 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (439)

1,761

1,758

(352)

-

2,728 December 31, 2023





















Total revenues $ 26,726

$ 49,146

$ 31,185

$ 75

$ (13,319)

$ 93,813 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 676

1,860

2,027

(336)

-

4,227























Year Ended





















December 31, 2024





















Total revenues $ 130,665

$ 173,605

$ 124,500

$ 451

$ (56,412)

$ 372,809 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 307

7,243

5,774

(1,348)

-

11,976 December 31, 2023





















Total revenues $ 105,646

$ 186,843

$ 116,763

$ 451

$ (51,927)

$ 357,776 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 5,577

7,312

5,963

(1,318)

-

17,534

_____________________________________________ (a) Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $2.5 billion and $3.0 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $11.4 billion and $13.7 billion of retail co-payments for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:

















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023 In millions, except percentages and basis points ("bps") 2024

2023

2024

2023

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 30,902

$ 25,065

$ 122,849

$ 99,144

$ 5,837

23.3 %

$ 23,705

23.9 % Services 1,659

1,452

6,343

5,737

207

14.3 %

606

10.6 % Net investment income 397

209

1,473

765

188

90.0 %

708

92.5 % Total revenues 32,958

26,726

130,665

105,646

6,232

23.3 %

25,019

23.7 % Health care costs 29,300

22,175

113,659

85,504

7,125

32.1 %

28,155

32.9 % MBR (Health care costs as a % of premium revenues) (3) 94.8 %

88.5 %

92.5 %

86.2 %

630 bps

630 bps Operating expenses $ 4,415

$ 4,285

$ 17,990

$ 16,193

$ 130

3.0 %

$ 1,797

11.1 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 13.4 %

16.0 %

13.8 %

15.3 %















Operating income (loss) $ (757)

$ 266

$ (984)

$ 3,949

$ (1,023)

(384.6) %

$ (4,933)

(124.9) % Operating income (loss) as a % of total revenues (2.3) %

1.0 %

(0.8) %

3.7 %















Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (439)

$ 676

$ 307

$ 5,577

$ (1,115)

(164.9) %

$ (5,270)

(94.5) % Adjusted operating income (loss) as a % of total revenues (1.3) %

2.5 %

0.2 %

5.3 %















Premium revenues (by business):





























Government $ 22,164

$ 17,414

$ 88,433

$ 70,094

$ 4,750

27.3 %

$ 18,339

26.2 % Commercial 8,738

7,651

34,416

29,050

1,087

14.2 %

5,366

18.5 %

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (4)

































Commercial 4,691

14,160

18,851

4,751

14,155

18,906

4,252

14,087

18,339 Medicare Advantage 4,447

-

4,447

4,438

-

4,438

3,460

-

3,460 Medicare Supplement 1,282

-

1,282

1,291

-

1,291

1,343

-

1,343 Medicaid 2,094

421

2,515

2,077

436

2,513

2,073

444

2,517 Total medical membership 12,514

14,581

27,095

12,557

14,591

27,148

11,128

14,531

25,659



































Supplemental membership information:



























Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone) 4,882









4,898









6,081

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Days Claims Payable (7) 44.0

44.6

43.1

44.5

45.9

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Services segment

The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023 In millions, except percentages 2024

2023

2024

2023

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 44,019

$ 47,237

$ 162,436

$ 180,608

$ (3,218)

(6.8) %

$ (18,172)

(10.1) % Services 2,713

1,910

10,884

6,236

803

42.0 %

4,648

74.5 % Net investment income (loss) (a) 288

(1)

285

(1)

289

NM

286

NM Total revenues 47,020

49,146

173,605

186,843

(2,126)

(4.3) %

(13,238)

(7.1) % Cost of products sold 43,358

45,999

160,036

175,424

(2,641)

(5.7) %

(15,388)

(8.8) % Health care costs 979

612

3,407

1,607

367

60.0 %

1,800

112.0 % Gross profit (8) 2,683

2,535

10,162

9,812

148

5.8 %

350

3.6 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8) 5.7 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

5.3 %















Operating expenses $ 780

$ 825

$ 3,225

$ 2,970

$ (45)

(5.5) %

$ 255

8.6 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 1.7 %

1.7 %

1.9 %

1.6 %















Operating income $ 1,903

$ 1,710

$ 6,937

$ 6,842

$ 193

11.3 %

$ 95

1.4 % Operating income as a % of total revenues 4.0 %

3.5 %

4.0 %

3.7 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,761

$ 1,860

$ 7,243

$ 7,312

$ (99)

(5.3) %

$ (69)

(0.9) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 3.7 %

3.8 %

4.2 %

3.9 %















Revenues (by distribution channel):





























Pharmacy network (9) $ 25,202

$ 29,668

$ 91,650

$ 112,718

$ (4,466)

(15.1) %

$ (21,068)

(18.7) % Mail & specialty (10) 18,750

17,614

70,877

67,992

1,136

6.4 %

2,885

4.2 % Other 2,780

1,865

10,793

6,134

915

49.1 %

4,659

76.0 % Net investment income (loss) (a) 288

(1)

285

(1)

289

NM

286

NM Pharmacy claims processed: (5) (6) 499.4

600.8

1,917.6

2,344.3

(101.4)

(16.9) %

(426.7)

(18.2) % Generic dispensing rate: (6) (11) 86.1 %

86.2 %

87.4 %

87.6 %

















_____________________________________________ (a) NM represents a percent change that is not meaningful.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023 In millions, except percentages 2024

2023

2024

2023

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 32,833

$ 30,534

$ 122,028

$ 113,976

$ 2,299

7.5 %

$ 8,052

7.1 % Services 681

652

2,472

2,792

29

4.4 %

(320)

(11.5) % Net investment income (loss) -

(1)

-

(5)

1

100.0 %

5

100.0 % Total revenues 33,514

31,185

124,500

116,763

2,329

7.5 %

7,737

6.6 % Cost of products sold 26,710

24,146

99,337

91,447

2,564

10.6 %

7,890

8.6 % Gross profit (8) 6,804

7,039

25,163

25,316

(235)

(3.3) %

(153)

(0.6) % Gross margin (Gross profit as a % of total revenues) (8) 20.3 %

22.6 %

20.2 %

21.7 %















Operating expenses $ 5,110

$ 5,078

$ 19,646

$ 19,618

$ 32

0.6 %

$ 28

0.1 % Operating expenses as a % of total revenues 15.2 %

16.3 %

15.8 %

16.8 %















Restructuring charge $ -

$ -

$ 747

$ -

$ -

- %

$ 747

100.0 % Loss on assets held for sale -

-

-

349

-

- %

(349)

(100.0) % Operating income 1,694

1,961

4,770

5,349

(267)

(13.6) %

(579)

(10.8) % Operating income as a % of total revenues 5.1 %

6.3 %

3.8 %

4.6 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,758

$ 2,027

$ 5,774

$ 5,963

$ (269)

(13.3) %

$ (189)

(3.2) % Adjusted operating income as a % of total revenues 5.2 %

6.5 %

4.6 %

5.1 %















Revenues (by major goods/service lines):





























Pharmacy $ 27,224

$ 24,740

$ 100,687

$ 92,111

$ 2,484

10.0 %

$ 8,576

9.3 % Front Store 5,675

5,861

21,522

22,458

(186)

(3.2) %

(936)

(4.2) % Other 615

585

2,291

2,199

30

5.1 %

92

4.2 % Net investment income (loss) -

(1)

-

(5)

1

100.0 %

5

100.0 % Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 445.9

431.5

1,715.5

1,649.1

14.4

3.3 %

66.4

4.0 % Same store sales increase (decrease): (12)





























Total 10.2 %

11.3 %

9.4 %

10.7 %















Pharmacy 13.0 %

15.5 %

12.3 %

13.6 %















Front Store (1.2) %

(3.1) %

(2.1) %

0.3 %















Prescription volume (6) 5.9 %

4.4 %

6.8 %

3.9 %















Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) 87.4 %

86.6 %

88.9 %

88.4 %

















Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Corporate/Other segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:

















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2024 vs 2023 In millions, except percentages 2024

2023

2024

2023

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 11

$ 10

$ 47

$ 48

$ 1

10.0 %

$ (1)

(2.1) % Services 2

4

9

9

(2)

(50.0) %

-

- % Net investment income 70

61

395

394

9

14.8 %

1

0.3 % Total revenues 83

75

451

451

8

10.7 %

-

- % Cost of products sold -

-

-

1

-

- %

(1)

(100.0) % Health care costs 45

47

187

210

(2)

(4.3) %

(23)

(11.0) % Operating expenses 500

592

1,939

2,130

(92)

(15.5) %

(191)

(9.0) % Restructuring charges 10

-

432

507

10

100.0 %

(75)

(14.8) % Opioid litigation charge -

-

100

-

-

- %

100

100.0 % Operating loss (472)

(564)

(2,207)

(2,397)

92

16.3 %

190

7.9 % Adjusted operating loss (1) (352)

(336)

(1,348)

(1,318)

(16)

(4.8) %

(30)

(2.3) %

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in the consolidated health care costs payable during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Year Ended December 31, In millions 2024

2023 Health care costs payable, beginning of period $ 12,049

$ 10,142 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 5

5 Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (23)

8 Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net 12,067

10,129 Acquisition, net -

1,098 Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 115,774

86,639 Prior years (b) (947)

(685) Total incurred health care costs (c) 114,827

85,954 Less: Claims paid





Current year 101,583

75,529 Prior years 10,327

9,585 Total claims paid 111,910

85,114 Health care costs payable, end of period, net 14,984

12,067 Add: Reinsurance recoverables 81

5 Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (1)

(23) Health care costs payable, end of period $ 15,064

$ 12,049

_____________________________________________ (a) Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive loss on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. (b) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (c) Total incurred health care costs for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 in the table above exclude $107 million and $83 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and $187 million and $210 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliation of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending December 31, 2025

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 5,812

$ 4.58

$ 6,142

$ 4.83 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 2,025

1.59

2,025

1.59 Acquisition-related integration costs 135

0.11

135

0.11 Office real estate optimization charges 15

0.01

15

0.01 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (684)

(0.54)

(684)

(0.54) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 7,303

$ 5.75

$ 7,633

$ 6.00















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,271





1,271

Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, opioid litigation charges and losses on assets held for sale. The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.

(2) GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing net income attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, office real estate optimization charges, opioid litigation charges, losses on assets held for sale, gains on early extinguishment of debt, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Health Care Benefits segment's insured products.

(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.

(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail and long-term care pharmacies and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.

(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.

(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.

(8) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

(9) Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and LTC pharmacies, as well as activity associated with Maintenance Choice®, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.

(10) Health Services mail and specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

(11) Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug claims processed or prescriptions filled by its total claims processed or prescriptions filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results.

(12) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year and digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from LTC and infusion services operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

