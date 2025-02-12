CME Group Inc. Reports All-Time Record Annual Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for 2024

- Record revenue of $6.1 billion for full-year 2024, up 10%
CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.
The company reported revenue of $1.5 billion and operating income of $947 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was $875 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.40. On an adjusted basis, net income was $919 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.52. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1
Total revenue for full-year 2024 was $6.1 billion and operating income was $3.9 billion. Net income was $3.5 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $9.67. On an adjusted basis, net income was $3.7 billion, and diluted earnings per common share were $10.26.
"In 2024, CME Group had its best year ever, generating record annual average daily volume, revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With volume growth across every asset class, we hit new records in interest rates, including U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes, as well as in agricultural, foreign exchange and metals markets. Our Q4 performance also was very strong, delivering a 6% increase in revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. As we look ahead amid continuing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, we will continue to serve our global clients by providing the products, services and efficiencies they need to manage risk and pursue opportunities to meet their business needs."
Fourth-quarter 2024 average daily volume (ADV) was 25.5 million contracts, in line with fourth-quarter 2023, including non-U.S. ADV of 7.6 million contracts, up 5% compared with the same period in 2023.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2024 totaled $1.2 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.701. Market data revenue totaled $182 million for fourth-quarter 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, the company had approximately $3.1 billion in cash (including $230 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company declared dividends during 2024 of $3.8 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $2.1 billion. The company has returned over $28 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012. In addition, on February 6, 2025, the company declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.25 per share, a 9% increase from the prior level of $1.15 per share.
CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2024 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at investor.cmegroup.com. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,892.4
$ 2,912.0
Marketable securities
113.2
111.7
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
573.1
535.6
Other current assets (includes $6.3 and $5.2 in restricted cash)
559.4
1,138.4
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
98,895.4
90,192.5
Total current assets
103,033.5
94,890.2
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
386.2
409.5
Intangible assets-trading products
17,175.3
17,175.3
Intangible assets-other, net
2,821.6
3,050.2
Goodwill
10,486.9
10,495.3
Other assets
3,543.5
3,685.6
Total Assets
$ 137,447.0
$ 129,706.1
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 79.9
$ 90.6
Short-term debt
749.8
-
Other current liabilities
2,588.8
3,133.8
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
98,895.4
90,192.5
Total current liabilities
102,313.9
93,416.9
Long-term debt
2,678.2
3,425.4
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
5,246.8
5,327.7
Other liabilities
721.2
798.2
Total Liabilities
110,960.1
102,968.2
CME Group Shareholders' Equity
26,486.9
26,737.9
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 137,447.0
$ 129,706.1
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Clearing and transaction fees
$ 1,232.3
$ 1,184.5
$ 4,988.2
$ 4,588.5
Market data and information services
181.6
167.2
710.2
663.7
Other
111.4
87.6
431.7
326.7
Total Revenues
1,525.3
1,439.3
6,130.1
5,578.9
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
220.8
212.9
850.3
828.6
Technology
65.7
58.5
255.8
218.7
Professional fees and outside services
33.9
36.1
132.7
144.4
Amortization of purchased intangibles
55.3
55.6
221.7
226.6
Depreciation and amortization
28.1
30.7
115.1
126.0
Licensing and other fee agreements
84.0
80.4
355.4
322.8
Other
90.4
101.9
267.6
276.1
Total Expenses
578.2
576.1
2,198.6
2,143.2
Operating Income
947.1
863.2
3,931.5
3,435.7
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Investment income
936.5
1,076.9
4,079.1
5,275.3
Interest and other borrowing costs
(40.7)
(39.7)
(160.9)
(159.4)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
91.2
66.8
350.9
296.9
Other non-operating income (expense)
(837.5)
(961.2)
(3,659.2)
(4,694.9)
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
149.5
142.8
609.9
717.9
Income before Income Taxes
1,096.6
1,006.0
4,541.4
4,153.6
Income tax provision
222.0
191.4
1,015.6
927.4
Net Income
$ 874.6
$ 814.6
$ 3,525.8
$ 3,226.2
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
$ 863.7
$ 804.3
$ 3,481.5
$ 3,185.6
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:
Basic
$ 2.40
$ 2.24
$ 9.69
$ 8.87
Diluted
2.40
2.24
9.67
8.86
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
359,568
359,197
359,389
359,023
Diluted
360,050
359,693
359,944
359,500
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income
$ 874.6
$ 814.6
$ 3,525.8
$ 3,226.2
Restructuring and severance
1.0
2.7
11.3
17.6
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
69.0
69.0
275.9
280.3
Litigation matters or settlements
-
8.5
1.2
10.5
Strategic transaction-related costs
-
-
0.8
(2.2)
Real estate-related costs (credits)
-
-
(2.0)
-
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses
0.7
13.0
2.9
12.9
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
8.1
4.7
(3.6)
(67.1)
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on assets
0.1
0.9
0.9
1.3
Income tax effect related to above
(15.9)
(15.5)
(57.2)
(44.1)
Other income tax items(2)
(18.7)
(33.2)
(16.8)
(34.0)
Adjusted Net Income
$ 918.9
$ 864.7
$ 3,739.2
$ 3,401.4
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common
$ 907.4
$ 853.8
$ 3,692.2
$ 3,358.6
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:
Basic
$ 2.40
$ 2.24
$ 9.69
$ 8.87
Diluted
2.40
2.24
9.67
8.86
Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:
Basic
$ 2.52
$ 2.38
$ 10.27
$ 9.35
Diluted
2.52
2.37
10.26
9.34
Weighted Average Number of Shares:
Basic common shares
359,568
359,197
359,389
359,023
Diluted common shares
360,050
359,693
359,944
359,500
Preferred shares(3)
4,584
4,584
4,584
4,584
1. Includes $11.2 million and $44.5 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA and $2.5 million and $9.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC in the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. This is reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the Consolidated Statements of Income.
2. Other income tax items include benefits recognized for the settlement of various tax audits and for changes in state and local deferred tax rates.
3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Operating Statistics
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
3Q 2024
4Q 2024
Trading Days
63
61
63
64
64
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
Product Line
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
3Q 2024
4Q 2024
Interest rates
13,348
13,839
12,894
14,881
13,244
Equity indexes
6,922
6,856
6,779
7,407
6,343
Foreign exchange
1,007
984
1,075
1,089
969
Energy
2,158
2,412
2,447
2,571
2,519
Agricultural commodities
1,469
1,596
1,877
1,614
1,755
Metals
609
675
868
728
673
Total
25,513
26,360
25,941
28,289
25,503
Venue
CME Globex
23,503
23,985
24,143
26,199
23,684
Open outcry
1,126
1,333
825
1,096
848
Privately negotiated
885
1,043
974
994
971
Total
25,513
26,360
25,941
28,289
25,503
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
CME Group RPC
Product Line
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
3Q 2024
4Q 2024
Interest rates
$ 0.488
$ 0.486
$ 0.484
$ 0.468
$ 0.485
Equity indexes
0.616
0.641
0.628
0.616
0.658
Foreign exchange
0.806
0.787
0.754
0.744
0.778
Energy
1.338
1.334
1.297
1.246
1.237
Agricultural commodities
1.361
1.356
1.366
1.346
1.359
Metals
1.502
1.556
1.511
1.540
1.530
Average RPC
$ 0.682
$ 0.695
$ 0.708
$ 0.666
$ 0.701
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.
