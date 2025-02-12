CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
"I am pleased to announce Exelon has delivered against our financial goals for the third straight year since becoming a transmission and delivery-only company, and we delivered top quartile performance across all our local energy companies, with ComEd and Pepco Holdings in the top decile," said Exelon President and Chief Executive Officer Calvin Butler. "Our commitment to our customers, grid reliability, community investment and being an economic engine in the regions we serve has positioned us as a leader in the energy transformation. As we celebrate Exelon's 25th anniversary in 2025, we are excited to continue our journey of innovation and excellence, ensuring that we meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers and communities."
"Exelon's financial performance in 2024 exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.64 per share (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the last quarter of 2024 and full-earnings of $2.45 per share on a GAAP basis and $2.50 per share on a non-GAAP basis," said Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones. "With growth in our four-year capital plan driven by investment needs across our regions, we continue to expect 5-7% annualized earning growth through 2028. Our focus on industry-leading operations, cost management, a broad suite of customer saving solutions, and advocacy for fair and equitable energy policies will ensure our customers are receiving premium value for the investments we make."
Fourth Quarter 2024
Exelon's GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.64 per share from $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.64 per share from $0.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 5.
GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily reflect:
- Higher utility earnings primarily due to distribution rates at BGE, distribution and transmission rate increases at PHI, a tax repairs deduction at PECO, lower contracting costs at PHI, lower storm costs at PECO and PHI, and a higher distribution rate base as well as a higher return on regulatory assets primarily due to an increase in asset balances at ComEd. This was partially offset by MYP reconciliation impacts at BGE; timing of distribution earnings, lower allowed ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings, and lower carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset at ComEd; and higher depreciation and amortization and interest expense at BGE and PHI. Note that rate increases are associated with updated recovery rates for costs and investments to serve customers.
- Lower costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due an absence of realized losses from hedging activity.
Full Year 2024
Exelon's GAAP net income for 2024 increased to $2.45 per share from $2.34 per share in 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for 2024 increased to $2.50 per share from $2.38 per share in 2023.
GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the full year 2024 primarily reflect:
- Higher utility earnings primarily due to distribution rates at BGE, distribution and transmission rate increases at PHI, less unfavorable weather at PECO, a higher return on regulatory assets primarily due to an increase in asset balances and higher transmission peak load at ComEd, lower contracting costs at PHI, a tax repairs deduction at PECO, and favorable impacts of the multi-year plan reconciliations at Pepco. This was partially offset by higher interest expense at PECO, BGE, and PHI; lower impacts of the MYP reconciliations at BGE; higher depreciation and amortization expense at PECO, BGE, and PHI; lower allowed ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings, and lower carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset at ComEd; and higher credit loss expense at PECO and BGE. Note that rate increases are associated with updated recovery rates for costs and investments to serve customers.
- Higher costs at the Exelon holding company due to higher interest expense. This was partially offset by an absence of realized losses from hedging activity.
Operating Company Results1
ComEd
ComEd's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income decreased to $243 million from $268 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $243 million from $269 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to timing of distribution earnings, lower allowed distribution ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings, and lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset, partially offset by higher distribution rate base, and higher return on regulatory assets primarily due to an increase in asset balances. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not intended to be affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.
PECO
PECO's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income increased to $195 million from $153 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $196 million from $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher tax repair deductions and lower storm costs.
BGE
BGE's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income decreased to $175 million from $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $175 million from $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower impacts of multi-year plans reconciliations, higher depreciation and amortization expense, and higher interest expense, partially offset by distribution rates. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not intended to be affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.
PHI
PHI's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income increased to $138 million from $101 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $132 million from $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases and a decrease in contracting and storm costs, partially offset by increases depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not intended to be affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.
___________
1Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.
Initiates Annual Guidance for 2025
Exelon introduced a guidance range for 2025 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings of $2.64-$2.74 per share. There are no adjustments between 2025 projected GAAP earnings and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings currently.
Recent Developments and Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Dividend: On February 12, 2025, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.
- Rate Case Developments:
- ComEd Distribution Formula Rate Reconciliation: On October 31, 2024, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) issued a final order under Rider Delivery Service Pricing Reconciliation. The ICC approved a total requested revenue requirement increase of $623 million, reflecting an ROE of 9.89%. The 2024 filing reconciled the delivery service rates in effect in 2023 with the actual delivery service costs incurred in 2023.
- ComEd Refiled Grid Plan and Multi-Year Rate Plan (MRP): On December 19, 2024, the ICC approved the Refiled Grid Plan and adjusted the approved MRP with rates effective on January 1, 2025. The final order is inclusive of rate increases of approximately $752 million in 2024, $80 million in 2025, $102 million in 2026, and $111 million in 2027, reflecting an ROE of 8.905%.
- Pepco District of Columbia Electric Distribution Base Rate Case: On November 26, 2024, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) approved Pepco's multi-year plan for January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026. The DCPSC awarded Pepco electric incremental revenue requirement increases of $99 million and $24 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively, reflecting an ROE of 9.5%.
- PECO Pennsylvania Electric Distribution Rate Cases: On December 12, 2024 the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PAPUC) issued a final order approving a $354 million increase in PECO's annual electric rates. The rate increase was resolved through a settlement agreement, which did not specify an approved ROE. The rates are effective on January 1, 2025.
- PECO Pennsylvania Natural Gas Distribution Rate Case: On December 12, 2024 the PAPUC issued a final order approving a $78 million increase in PECO's annual natural gas rates. The rate increase was resolved through a settlement agreement, which did not specify an approved ROE. The rates are effective on January 1, 2025.
- Financing Activities:
- There were no financing activities in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation
Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Exelon
Exelon
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
2024 GAAP net income
$
0.64
$
647
$
243
$
195
$
175
$
138
Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5)
(0.01
)
(12
)
-
-
-
(12
)
Asset retirement obligation (net of taxes of $3)
0.01
8
-
-
-
8
Cost management charge (net of taxes of $1, $0, and $1, respectively)
-
2
-
1
-
1
Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
-
(3
)
-
-
-
(3
)
2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings
$
0.64
$
642
$
243
$
196
$
175
$
132
Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Exelon
Exelon
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
2023 GAAP net income
$
0.62
$
617
$
268
$
153
$
199
$
101
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $6)
(0.02
)
(17
)
-
-
-
-
Separation costs (net of taxes of $1, $1, $0, $0, and $0, respectively)
-
3
1
1
1
1
2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings
$
0.60
$
603
$
269
$
154
$
199
$
102
Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the full year of 2024 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Exelon
Exelon
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
2024 GAAP net income
$
2.45
$
2,460
$
1,066
$
551
$
527
$
741
Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5)
(0.01
)
(13
)
-
-
-
(13
)
Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $3)
0.01
8
-
-
-
8
Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $13)
0.04
42
40
-
-
-
Cost management charge (net of taxes of $4, $0, $2, $0, and $2, respectively)
0.01
13
-
5
1
6
Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
-
(3
)
-
-
-
(3
)
2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings
$
2.50
$
2,507
$
1,106
$
556
$
529
$
739
Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the full year of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Exelon
Exelon
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
2023 GAAP net income
$
2.34
$
2,328
$
1,090
$
563
$
485
$
590
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $1)
-
(4
)
-
-
-
-
Environmental costs (net of taxes of $8)
0.03
29
-
-
-
29
Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $1)
-
(1
)
-
-
-
(1
)
SEC matter loss contingency (net of taxes of $0)
0.05
46
-
-
-
-
Separation costs (net of taxes of $7, $3, $1, $1, and $2, respectively)
0.02
22
8
4
4
6
Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $4)
0.01
11
11
-
-
-
Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense)
(0.05
)
(54
)
-
-
-
-
2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings
$
2.38
$
2,377
$
1,108
$
566
$
489
$
624
___________
Note:
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.
Earnings Release Attachments
Table of Contents
Consolidating Statement of Operations
1
Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
5
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings
6
Statistics
ComEd
10
PECO
11
BGE
13
Pepco
15
DPL
16
ACE
18
Consolidating Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in millions)
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
Other (a)
Exelon
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Operating revenues
$
1,816
$
998
$
1,157
$
1,509
$
(9
)
$
5,471
Operating expenses
Purchased power and fuel
538
363
423
574
1
1,899
Operating and maintenance
426
245
240
322
(49
)
1,184
Depreciation and amortization
390
110
164
232
17
913
Taxes other than income taxes
89
54
91
133
10
377
Total operating expenses
1,443
772
918
1,261
(21
)
4,373
Gain on sales of assets
-
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
Operating income
373
226
239
247
12
1,097
Other income and (deductions)
Interest expense, net
(126
)
(62
)
(56
)
(97
)
(126
)
(467
)
Other, net
27
10
10
19
-
66
Total other income and (deductions)
(99
)
(52
)
(46
)
(78
)
(126
)
(401
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
274
174
193
169
(114
)
696
Income taxes
31
(21
)
18
31
(10
)
49
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
243
$
195
$
175
$
138
$
(104
)
$
647
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Operating revenues
$
2,008
$
917
$
1,041
$
1,411
$
(9
)
$
5,368
Operating expenses
Purchased power and fuel
748
347
387
544
-
2,026
Operating and maintenance
373
217
109
336
(11
)
1,024
Depreciation and amortization
358
100
167
249
16
890
Taxes other than income taxes
87
46
80
121
11
345
Total operating expenses
1,566
710
743
1,250
16
4,285
Gain on sale of assets
-
-
-
9
-
9
Operating income (loss)
442
207
298
170
(25
)
1,092
Other income and (deductions)
Interest expense, net
(120
)
(53
)
(47
)
(84
)
(148
)
(452
)
Other, net
24
10
5
28
10
77
Total other income and (deductions)
(96
)
(43
)
(42
)
(56
)
(138
)
(375
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
346
164
256
114
(163
)
717
Income taxes
78
11
57
13
(59
)
100
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
268
$
153
$
199
$
101
$
(104
)
$
617
Change in net income (loss) from 2023 to 2024
$
(25
)
$
42
$
(24
)
$
37
$
-
$
30
Consolidating Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in millions)
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
Other (a)
Exelon
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Operating revenues
$
8,219
$
3,973
$
4,426
$
6,448
$
(38
)
$
23,028
Operating expenses
Purchased power and fuel
3,042
1,477
1,651
2,513
-
8,683
Operating and maintenance
1,703
1,120
1,036
1,250
(169
)
4,940
Depreciation and amortization
1,514
428
638
947
67
3,594
Taxes other than income taxes
376
218
345
528
37
1,504
Total operating expenses
6,635
3,243
3,670
5,238
(65
)
18,721
Gain on sales of assets
5
4
-
(1
)
4
12
Operating income
1,589
734
756
1,209
31
4,319
Other income and (deductions)
Interest expense, net
(501
)
(232
)
(216
)
(376
)
(589
)
(1,914
)
Other, net
94
37
36
97
(2
)
262
Total other income and (deductions)
(407
)
(195
)
(180
)
(279
)
(591
)
(1,652
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,182
539
576
930
(560
)
2,667
Income taxes
116
(12
)
49
189
(135
)
207
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
1,066
$
551
$
527
$
741
$
(425
)
$
2,460
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Operating revenues
$
7,844
$
3,894
$
4,027
$
6,026
$
(64
)
$
21,727
Operating expenses
Purchased power and fuel
2,816
1,544
1,531
2,348
2
8,241
Operating and maintenance
1,450
1,003
741
1,289
76
4,559
Depreciation and amortization
1,403
397
654
990
62
3,506
Taxes other than income taxes
369
202
319
487
31
1,408
Total operating expenses
6,038
3,146
3,245
5,114
171
17,714
Gain on sales of assets
-
-
-
9
1
10
Operating income (loss)
1,806
748
782
921
(234
)
4,023
Other income and (deductions)
Interest expense, net
(477
)
(201
)
(182
)
(323
)
(546
)
(1,729
)
Other, net
75
36
18
108
171
408
Total other income and (deductions)
(402
)
(165
)
(164
)
(215
)
(375
)
(1,321
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,404
583
618
706
(609
)
2,702
Income taxes
314
20
133
116
(209
)
374
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
1,090
$
563
$
485
$
590
$
(400
)
$
2,328
Change in net income (loss) 2023 to 2024
$
(24
)
$
(12
)
$
42
$
151
$
(25
)
$
132
__________
(a)
Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.
Exelon
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
357
$
445
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
541
482
Accounts receivable
Customer accounts receivable
3,144
2,659
Customer allowance for credit losses
(406
)
(317
)
Customer accounts receivable, net
2,738
2,342
Other accounts receivable
1,123
1,101
Other allowance for credit losses
(107
)
(82
)
Other accounts receivable, net
1,016
1,019
Inventories, net
Fossil fuel
72
94
Materials and supplies
781
707
Regulatory assets
1,940
2,215
Prepaid renewable energy credits
494
413
Other
445
370
Total current assets
8,384
8,087
Property, plant, and equipment, net
78,182
73,593
Deferred debits and other assets
Regulatory assets
8,710
8,698
Goodwill
6,630
6,630
Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units
4,026
3,232
Investments
290
251
Other
1,562
1,365
Total deferred debits and other assets
21,218
20,176
Total assets
$
107,784
$
101,856
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,859
$
2,523
Long-term debt due within one year
1,453
1,403
Accounts payable
2,994
2,846
Accrued expenses
1,468
1,375
Payables to affiliates
5
5
Customer deposits
446
411
Regulatory liabilities
411
389
Mark-to-market derivative liabilities
29
74
Unamortized energy contract liabilities
5
8
Renewable energy credit obligations
429
348
Other
512
519
Total current liabilities
9,611
9,901
Long-term debt
42,947
39,692
Long-term debt to financing trusts
390
390
Deferred credits and other liabilities
Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits
12,793
11,956
Regulatory liabilities
10,198
9,576
Pension obligations
1,745
1,571
Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations
472
527
Asset retirement obligations
301
267
Mark-to-market derivative liabilities
103
106
Unamortized energy contract liabilities
21
27
Other
2,282
2,088
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
27,915
26,118
Total liabilities
80,863
76,101
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
21,338
21,114
Treasury stock, at cost
(123
)
(123
)
Retained earnings
6,426
5,490
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(720
)
(726
)
Total shareholders' equity
26,921
25,755
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
107,784
$
101,856
Exelon
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
2,460
$
2,328
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization, and accretion, including nuclear fuel and energy contract amortization
3,596
3,506
Gain on sales of assets and businesses
(12
)
(10
)
Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits
128
319
Net fair value changes related to derivatives
-
22
Other non-cash operating activities
592
(335
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(644
)
(37
)
Inventories
(56
)
(45
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(37
)
(191
)
Collateral received (paid), net
33
(146
)
Income taxes
(4
)
48
Regulatory assets and liabilities, net
(50
)
(439
)
Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions
(180
)
(129
)
Other assets and liabilities
(257
)
(188
|
)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
5,569
4,703
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(7,097
)
(7,408
)
Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses
38
25
Other investing activities
17
8
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(7,042
)
(7,375
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in short-term borrowings
(265
)
(313
)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days
150
400
Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days
(549
)
(150
)
Issuance of long-term debt
4,974
5,825
Retirement of long-term debt
(1,557
)
(1,713
)
Issuance of common stock
148
140
Dividends paid on common stock
(1,524
)
(1,433
)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
43
41
Other financing activities
(109
)
(114
)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
1,311
2,683
(Decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
(162
)
11
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,101
1,090
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period
$
939
$
1,101
Exelon
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Exelon
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
Other (a)
Exelon
2023 GAAP net income (loss)
$
0.62
$
268
$
153
$
199
$
101
$
(104
)
$
617
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $6)
(0.02
)
-
-
-
-
(17
)
(17
)
Separation costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, $0, $0, and $1, respectively) (1)
-
1
1
1
1
(1
)
3
2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss)
$
0.60
$
269
$
154
$
199
$
102
$
(121
)
$
603
Year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings:
Weather
$
-
$
-
(b)
$
5
$
-
(b)
$
(1
)
(b)
$
-
$
4
Load
-
-
(b)
-
-
(b)
5
(b)
-
5
Distribution and transmission rates (2)
0.13
(9
)
(c)
14
(c)
69
(c)
41
(c)
17
132
Other energy delivery (3)
0.08
49
(c)
31
(c)
(4
)
(c)
2
(c)
-
78
Operating and maintenance expense (4)
(0.08
)
(36
)
(21
)
(71
)
14
30
(84
)
Pension and non-pension postretirement benefits
(0.01
)
(4
)
(2
)
-
1
(6
)
(11
)
Depreciation and amortization expense (5)
(0.03
)
(23
)
(8
)
(6
)
6
(2
)
(33
)
Interest expense and other (6)
(0.05
)
(3
)
23
(12
)
(38
)
(22
)
(52
)
Total year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings
$
0.04
$
(26
)
$
42
$
(24
)
$
30
$
17
$
39
2024 GAAP net income (loss)
$
0.64
$
243
$
195
$
175
$
138
$
(104
)
$
647
Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5)
(0.01
)
-
-
-
(12
)
-
(12
)
Asset retirement obligation (net of taxes of $3)
0.01
-
-
-
8
-
8
Cost management charge (net of taxes of $0, $1, and $1, respectively) (7)
-
-
1
-
1
-
2
Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (8)
-
-
-
-
(3
)
-
(3
)
2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss)
$
0.64
$
243
$
196
$
175
$
132
$
(104
)
$
642
Note:
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.
(a)
Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.
(b)
For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes.
(c)
ComEd's distribution rate revenues increase or decrease as fully recoverable costs fluctuate. For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including transmission formula rates and riders across the utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings).
(1)
Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense.
(2)
For ComEd, reflects decreased electric distribution revenues due to lower allowed electric distribution ROE and absence of a return on the pension asset, partially offset by higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased Distribution System Improvement Charges (DSIC) revenue due to higher electric DSIC rates. For BGE, reflects increased distribution revenue due to higher rates. For PHI, reflects increased distribution and transmission revenue primarily due to higher rates. For Corporate, reflects an absence of realized losses from hedging activity.
(3)
For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and higher return on regulatory assets, partially offset by lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset. For PECO, reflects increased energy efficiency revenues due to required regulatory programs.
(4)
Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, primarily reflects an updated rate of capitalization of certain overhead costs. For PECO, reflects increased program costs related to regulatory required programs, partially offset by favorable storm costs. For BGE, primarily reflects lower impacts from the multi-year plans reconciliations, partially offset by a decrease in credit loss expense. For PHI, primarily reflects an absence of contracting costs due to the ACE employee strike and a decrease in storm costs. For Corporate, reflects a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA).
(5)
Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities.
(6)
For PECO, primarily reflects lower income tax expense due to an increase in tax repairs deduction. For BGE, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense. For PHI, reflects higher income tax expense due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, with an offsetting increase in Other energy delivery. For Corporate, reflects an absence of other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense and partially offset by a gain on open market repurchase of a portion of Exelon's Senior unsecured notes.
(7)
Primarily represents severance and reorganization costs related to cost management.
(8)
Reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to change in DPL's Delaware net operating loss valuation allowance.
Exelon
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Exelon
ComEd
PECO
BGE
PHI
Other (a)
Exelon
2023 GAAP net income (loss)
$
2.34
$
1,090
$
563
$
485
$
590
$
(400
)
$
2,328
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $1)
-
-
-
-
-
(4
)
(4
)
Environmental costs (net of taxes of $8)
0.03
-
-
-
29
-
29
Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $1)
-
-
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
SEC matter loss contingency (net of taxes of $0)
0.05
-
-
-
-
46
46
Separation costs (net of taxes of $3, $1, $1, $2, and $7, respectively) (1)
0.02
8
4
4
6
-
22
Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $4)
0.01
11
-
-
-
-
11
Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (2)
(0.05
)
-
-
-
-
(54
)
(54
)
2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss)
$
2.38
$
1,108
$
566
$
489
$
624
$
(410
)
$
2,377
Year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings:
Weather
$
0.06
$
-
(b)
$
58
$
-
(b)
$
6
(b)
$
-
$
64
Load
0.01
-
(b)
8
-
(b)
6
(b)
-
14
Distribution and transmission rates (3)
0.37
(46
)
(c)
23
(c)
237
(c)
136
(c)
21
371
Other energy delivery (4)
0.31
269
(c)
23
(c)
(24
)
(c)
40
(c)
-
308
Operating and maintenance expense (5)
(0.18
)
(131
)
(82
)
(130
)
27
133
(183
)
Pension and non-pension postretirement benefits
(0.02
)
(17
)
(5
)
-
2
2
(18
)
Depreciation and amortization expense (6)
(0.13
)
(80
)
(23
)
(22
)
(4
)
(3
)
(132
)
Interest expense and other (7)
(0.29
)
3
(12
)
(21
)
(98
)
(166
)
(294
)
Total year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings
$
0.12
$
(2
)
$
(10
)
$
40
$
115
$
(13
)
$
130
2024 GAAP net income (loss)
$
2.45
$
1,066
$
551
$
527
$
741
$
(425
)
$
2,460
Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5)
(0.01
)
-
-
-
(13
)
-
(13
)
Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $3)
0.01
-
-
-
8
-
8
Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $13)
0.04
40
-
-
-
2
42
Cost management charge (net of taxes of $2, $0, $2, $0, and $4, respectively) (8)
0.01
-
5
1
6
1
13
Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (2)
-
-
-
-
(3
)
-
(3
)
2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss)
$
2.50
$
1,106
$
556
$
529
$
739
$
(423
)
$
2,507
Note:
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.
(a)
Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.
(b)
For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes.
(c)
ComEd's distribution rate revenues increase or decrease as fully recoverable costs fluctuate. For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including transmission formula rates and riders across the utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings).
(1)
Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense and Other, net.
(2)
In 2023, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment. In 2024, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to change in DPL's Delaware net operating loss valuation allowance.
(3)
For ComEd, reflects decreased electric distribution revenues due to lower allowed electric distribution ROE and absence of a return on the pension asset, partially offset by higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased DSIC revenue due to higher electric DSIC rates. For BGE, reflects increased distribution revenue due to higher rates. For PHI, reflects increased distribution and transmission revenue due to higher rates. For Corporate, reflects an absence of realized losses from hedging activity.
(4)
For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs, higher return on regulatory assets, and higher transmission peak load, partially offset by lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset. For PECO, reflects increased energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, reflects higher distribution and transmission revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs.
(5)
Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, reflects an updated rate of capitalization of certain overhead costs. For PECO, primarily reflects increased credit loss expense and program costs related to regulatory required programs. For BGE, reflects lower impacts of the multi-year plans reconciliations and increased storm costs and credit loss expense. For PHI, primarily reflects an absence of contracting costs due to the ACE employee strike. For Corporate, reflects an absence of costs for DPA related matters and a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA.
(6)
Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities.
(7)
For PECO, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense, partially offset by lower income tax expense due to an increase in tax repairs deduction. For BGE, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense. For PHI, reflects an increase in interest expense and an increase in taxes other than income. For Corporate, reflects an increase in interest expense partially offset by a gain on open market repurchase of a portion of Exelon's Senior unsecured notes, a decrease in other income from an absence of DPA related derivative claims, and an absence of other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense.
(8)
Primarily represents severance and reorganization costs related to cost management.
ComEd Statistics
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric Deliveries (in GWhs)
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather -
2024
2023
% Change
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
5,656
5,806
(2.6
)%
(1.3
)%
$
793
$
821
(3.4
)%
Small commercial & industrial
6,780
6,852
(1.1
)%
(2.0
)%
504
494
2.0
%
Large commercial & industrial
7,293
6,607
10.4
%
9.1
%
270
271
(0.4
)%
Public authorities & electric railroads
233
233
-
%
(2.0
)%
16
18
(11.1
)%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
277
250
10.8
%
Total electric revenues(c)
19,962
19,498
2.4
%
1.9
%
1,860
1,854
0.3
%
Other Revenues(d)
(44
)
154
(128.6
)%
Total Electric Revenues
$
1,816
$
2,008
(9.6
)%
Purchased Power
$
538
$
748
(28.1
)%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
1,767
1,747
2,139
1.1
%
(17.4
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
39
56
14
(30.4
)%
178.6
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric Deliveries (in GWhs)
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather -
2024
2023
% Change
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
27,274
26,023
4.8
%
2.1
%
$
3,809
$
3,565
6.8
%
Small commercial & industrial
28,367
28,706
(1.2
)%
(0.7
)%
2,259
1,857
21.6
%
Large commercial & industrial
27,870
26,708
4.4
%
4.1
%
1,145
824
39.0
%
Public authorities & electric railroads
822
855
(3.9
)%
(4.6
)%
60
51
17.6
%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
1,080
965
11.9
%
Total electric revenues(c)
84,333
82,292
2.5
%
1.7
%
8,353
7,262
15.0
%
Other Revenues(d)
(134
)
582
(123.0
)%
Total Electric Revenues
$
8,219
$
7,844
4.8
%
Purchased Power
$
3,042
$
2,816
8.0
%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
4,795
5,014
5,968
(4.4
)%
(19.7
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
1,215
1,145
1,002
6.1
%
21.3
%
Number of Electric Customers
2024
2023
Residential
3,727,097
3,744,213
Small commercial & industrial
396,797
391,675
Large commercial & industrial
2,283
1,877
Public authorities & electric railroads
5,775
4,807
Total
4,131,952
4,142,572
__________
(a)
Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission.
(b)
Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue.
(c)
Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $8 million and $16 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(d)
Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.
PECO Statistics
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather-
2024
2023
% Change
Electric (in GWhs)
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
3,066
3,076
(0.3
)%
(1.7
)%
$
486
$
473
2.7
%
Small commercial & industrial
1,807
1,751
3.2
%
0.6
%
140
111
26.1
%
Large commercial & industrial
3,358
3,240
3.6
%
2.6
%
70
53
32.1
%
Public authorities & electric railroads
143
142
0.7
%
1.2
%
8
7
14.3
%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
75
79
(5.1
)%
Total electric revenues(c)
8,374
8,209
2.0
%
0.5
%
779
723
7.7
%
Other Revenues(d)
9
(5
)
(280.0
)%
Total Electric Revenues
788
718
9.7
%
Natural Gas (in mmcfs)
Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e)
Residential
12,549
12,145
3.3
%
(0.9
)%
145
138
5.1
%
Small commercial & industrial
7,164
6,801
5.3
%
7.8
%
51
49
4.1
%
Large commercial & industrial
-
12
(100.0
)%
(15.7
)%
-
-
n/a
Transportation
6,109
6,259
(2.4
)%
(1.5
)%
8
7
14.3
%
Other(f)
-
-
n/a
n/a
5
5
-
%
Total natural gas revenues(g)
25,822
25,217
2.4
%
1.1
%
209
199
5.0
%
Other Revenues(d)
1
-
n/a
Total Natural Gas Revenues
210
199
5.5
%
Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues
$
998
$
917
8.8
%
Purchased Power and Fuel
$
363
$
347
4.6
%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
1,345
1,351
1,528
(0.4
)%
(12.0
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
53
48
32
10.4
%
65.6
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather-
2024
2023
% Change
Electric (in GWhs)
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
13,963
13,262
5.3
%
0.2
%
$
2,169
$
2,090
3.8
%
Small commercial & industrial
7,683
7,367
4.3
%
1.3
%
547
526
4.0
%
Large commercial & industrial
13,889
13,638
1.8
%
0.6
%
261
249
4.8
%
Public authorities & electric railroads
613
606
1.2
%
1.2
%
29
30
(3.3
)%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
296
298
(0.7
)%
Total electric revenues(c)
36,148
34,873
3.7
%
0.6
%
3,302
3,193
3.4
%
Other Revenues(d)
23
9
155.6
%
Total Electric Revenues
3,325
3,202
3.8
%
Natural Gas (in mmcfs)
Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e)
Residential
38,328
35,842
6.9
%
0.7
%
445
473
(5.9
)%
Small commercial & industrial
21,906
21,182
3.4
%
0.1
%
157
172
(8.7
)%
Large commercial & industrial
17
51
(66.7
)%
(11.1
)%
-
1
(100.0
)%
Transportation
23,357
23,741
(1.6
)%
(2.6
)%
28
27
3.7
%
Other(f)
-
-
n/a
n/a
16
17
(5.9
)%
Total natural gas revenues(g)
83,608
80,816
3.5
%
(0.4
)%
646
690
(6.4
)%
Other Revenues(d)
2
2
-
%
Total Natural Gas Revenues
648
692
(6.4
)%
Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues
$
3,973
$
3,894
2.0
%
Purchased Power and Fuel
$
1,477
$
1,544
(4.3
)%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
3,786
3,587
4,381
5.5
%
(13.6
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
1,652
1,345
1,462
22.8
%
13.0
%
Number of Electric Customers
2024
2023
Number of Natural Gas Customers
2024
2023
Residential
1,533,443
1,535,927
Residential
508,224
507,197
Small commercial & industrial
155,164
156,248
Small commercial & industrial
44,846
45,001
Large commercial & industrial
3,150
3,127
Large commercial & industrial
7
9
Public authorities & electric railroads
10,708
10,417
Transportation
644
627
Total
1,702,465
1,705,719
Total
553,721
552,834
__________
(a)
Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission.
(b)
Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue.
(c)
Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7 million and $7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(d)
Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.
(e)
Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas.
(f)
Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales.
(g)
Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3 million and $2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
BGE Statistics
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather-
2024
2023
% Change
Electric (in GWhs)
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
2,927
2,864
2.2
%
(1.9
)%
$
482
$
457
5.5
%
Small commercial & industrial
638
633
0.8
%
(0.4
)%
85
79
7.6
%
Large commercial & industrial
3,109
3,032
2.5
%
1.2
%
132
116
13.8
%
Public authorities & electric railroads
48
51
(5.9
)%
(4.4
)%
8
7
14.3
%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
112
98
14.3
%
Total electric revenues(c)
6,722
6,580
2.2
%
(0.4
)%
819
757
8.2
%
Other Revenues(d)
28
29
(3.4
)%
Total Electric Revenues
847
786
7.8
%
Natural Gas (in mmcfs)
Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e)
Residential
12,156
11,769
3.3
%
(5.2
)%
207
163
27.0
%
Small commercial & industrial
2,689
2,571
4.6
%
(2.8
)%
34
27
25.9
%
Large commercial & industrial
10,727
11,221
(4.4
)%
(7.1
)%
61
43
41.9
%
Other(f)
945
1,668
(43.3
)%
n/a
7
10
(30.0
)%
Total natural gas revenues(g)
26,517
27,229
(2.6
)%
(5.7
)%
309
243
27.2
%
Other Revenues(d)
1
12
(91.7
)%
Total Natural Gas Revenues
310
255
21.6
%
Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues
$
1,157
$
1,041
11.1
%
Purchased Power and Fuel
$
423
$
387
9.3
%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
1,544
1,395
1,629
10.7
%
(5.2
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
27
42
29
(35.7
)%
(6.9
)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather-
2024
2023
% Change
Electric (in GWhs)
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
12,682
12,026
5.5
%
0.3
%
$
2,038
$
1,765
15.5
%
Small commercial & industrial
2,716
2,638
3.0
%
0.3
%
360
331
8.8
%
Large commercial & industrial
13,170
12,844
2.5
%
1.2
%
557
528
5.5
%
Public authorities & electric railroads
198
204
(2.9
)%
(2.8
)%
31
29
6.9
%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
414
402
3.0
%
Total electric revenues(c)
28,766
27,712
3.8
%
0.7
%
3,400
3,055
11.3
%
Other Revenues(d)
36
54
(33.3
)%
Total Electric Revenues
3,436
3,109
10.5
%
Natural Gas (in mmcfs)
Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e)
Residential
36,645
34,724
5.5
%
(3.4
)%
625
568
10.0
%
Small commercial & industrial
8,682
8,276
4.9
%
(2.5
)%
110
100
10.0
%
Large commercial & industrial
39,618
40,006
(1.0
)%
(3.8
)%
204
161
26.7
%
Other(f)
2,268
3,361
(32.5
)%
n/a
18
37
(51.4
)%
Total natural gas revenues(g)
87,213
86,367
1.0
%
(3.5
)%
957
866
10.5
%
Other Revenues(d)
33
52
(36.5
)%
Total Natural Gas Revenues
990
918
7.8
%
Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues
$
4,426
$
4,027
9.9
%
Purchased Power and Fuel
$
1,651
$
1,531
7.8
%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
3,973
3,590
4,538
10.7
%
(12.5
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
1,066
960
914
11.0
%
16.6
%
Number of Electric Customers
2024
2023
Number of Natural Gas Customers
2024
2023
Residential
1,216,614
1,211,889
Residential
658,776
657,823
Small commercial & industrial
115,010
115,787
Small commercial & industrial
37,874
37,993
Large commercial & industrial
13,266
13,072
Large commercial & industrial
6,369
6,309
Public authorities & electric railroads
260
261
Total
703,019
702,125
Total
1,345,150
1,341,009
__________
(a)
Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from BGE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from BGE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission.
(b)
Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue.
(c)
Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7 million and $6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(d)
Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.
(e)
Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from BGE and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from BGE, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas.
(f)
Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales.
(g)
Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3 million and $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Pepco Statistics
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric Deliveries (in GWhs)
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather-
2024
2023
% Change
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
1,808
1,535
17.8
%
8.2
%
$
328
$
282
16.3
%
Small commercial & industrial
263
240
9.6
%
6.4
%
44
42
4.8
%
Large commercial & industrial
3,369
3,195
5.4
%
4.5
%
259
249
4.0
%
Public authorities & electric railroads
168
186
(9.7
)%
(9.6
)%
10
10
-
%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
103
70
47.1
%
Total electric revenues(c)
5,608
5,156
8.8
%
5.3
%
744
653
13.9
%
Other Revenues(d)
(24
)
(3
)
700.0
%
Total Electric Revenues
$
720
$
650
10.8
%
Purchased Power
$
247
$
224
10.3
%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2022
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
1,144
1,190
1,317
(3.9
)%
(13.1
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
78
72
53
8.3
%
47.2
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Electric Deliveries (in GWhs)
Revenue (in millions)
2024
2023
% Change
Weather-
2024
2023
% Change
Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a)
Residential
8,108
7,625
6.3
%
(0.5
)%
$
1,413
1,236
14.3
%
Small commercial & industrial
1,119
1,071
4.5
%
0.9
%
184
176
4.5
%
Large commercial & industrial
13,904
13,494
3.0
%
0.9
%
1,053
1,087
(3.1
)%
Public authorities & electric railroads
622
628
(1.0
)%
(1.2
)%
37
34
8.8
%
Other(b)
-
-
n/a
n/a
327
258
26.7
%
Total electric revenues(c)
23,753
22,818
4.1
%
0.4
%
3,014
2,791
8.0
%
Other Revenues(d)
25
33
(24.2
)%
Total Electric Revenues
$
3,039
$
2,824
7.6
%
Purchased Power
$
1,055
$
974
8.3
%
% Change
Heating and Cooling Degree-Days
2024
2023
Normal
From 2023
From Normal
Heating Degree-Days
3,150
3,030
3,700
4.0
%
(14.9
)%
Cooling Degree-Days
1,957
1,643
1,762
19.1
%
11.1
%
Number of Electric Customers
2024
2023
Residential
877,916
866,018
Small commercial & industrial
54,036
54,142
Large commercial & industrial