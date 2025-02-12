CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

"I am pleased to announce Exelon has delivered against our financial goals for the third straight year since becoming a transmission and delivery-only company, and we delivered top quartile performance across all our local energy companies, with ComEd and Pepco Holdings in the top decile," said Exelon President and Chief Executive Officer Calvin Butler. "Our commitment to our customers, grid reliability, community investment and being an economic engine in the regions we serve has positioned us as a leader in the energy transformation. As we celebrate Exelon's 25th anniversary in 2025, we are excited to continue our journey of innovation and excellence, ensuring that we meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers and communities."

"Exelon's financial performance in 2024 exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.64 per share (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the last quarter of 2024 and full-earnings of $2.45 per share on a GAAP basis and $2.50 per share on a non-GAAP basis," said Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones. "With growth in our four-year capital plan driven by investment needs across our regions, we continue to expect 5-7% annualized earning growth through 2028. Our focus on industry-leading operations, cost management, a broad suite of customer saving solutions, and advocacy for fair and equitable energy policies will ensure our customers are receiving premium value for the investments we make."

Fourth Quarter 2024

Exelon's GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.64 per share from $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.64 per share from $0.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 5.

GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to distribution rates at BGE, distribution and transmission rate increases at PHI, a tax repairs deduction at PECO, lower contracting costs at PHI, lower storm costs at PECO and PHI, and a higher distribution rate base as well as a higher return on regulatory assets primarily due to an increase in asset balances at ComEd. This was partially offset by MYP reconciliation impacts at BGE; timing of distribution earnings, lower allowed ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings, and lower carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset at ComEd; and higher depreciation and amortization and interest expense at BGE and PHI. Note that rate increases are associated with updated recovery rates for costs and investments to serve customers.

Lower costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due an absence of realized losses from hedging activity.

Full Year 2024

Exelon's GAAP net income for 2024 increased to $2.45 per share from $2.34 per share in 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for 2024 increased to $2.50 per share from $2.38 per share in 2023.

GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the full year 2024 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to distribution rates at BGE, distribution and transmission rate increases at PHI, less unfavorable weather at PECO, a higher return on regulatory assets primarily due to an increase in asset balances and higher transmission peak load at ComEd, lower contracting costs at PHI, a tax repairs deduction at PECO, and favorable impacts of the multi-year plan reconciliations at Pepco. This was partially offset by higher interest expense at PECO, BGE, and PHI; lower impacts of the MYP reconciliations at BGE; higher depreciation and amortization expense at PECO, BGE, and PHI; lower allowed ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings, and lower carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset at ComEd; and higher credit loss expense at PECO and BGE. Note that rate increases are associated with updated recovery rates for costs and investments to serve customers.

Higher costs at the Exelon holding company due to higher interest expense. This was partially offset by an absence of realized losses from hedging activity.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income decreased to $243 million from $268 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $243 million from $269 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to timing of distribution earnings, lower allowed distribution ROE, the absence of a return on the pension asset within distribution earnings, and lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset, partially offset by higher distribution rate base, and higher return on regulatory assets primarily due to an increase in asset balances. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not intended to be affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income increased to $195 million from $153 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $196 million from $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher tax repair deductions and lower storm costs.

BGE

BGE's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income decreased to $175 million from $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $175 million from $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower impacts of multi-year plans reconciliations, higher depreciation and amortization expense, and higher interest expense, partially offset by distribution rates. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not intended to be affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PHI

PHI's fourth quarter of 2024 GAAP net income increased to $138 million from $101 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $132 million from $102 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases and a decrease in contracting and storm costs, partially offset by increases depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not intended to be affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

___________ 1Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.

Initiates Annual Guidance for 2025

Exelon introduced a guidance range for 2025 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings of $2.64-$2.74 per share. There are no adjustments between 2025 projected GAAP earnings and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings currently.

Recent Developments and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Dividend: On February 12, 2025, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.

On February 12, 2025, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025. Rate Case Developments: ComEd Distribution Formula Rate Reconciliation: On October 31, 2024, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) issued a final order under Rider Delivery Service Pricing Reconciliation. The ICC approved a total requested revenue requirement increase of $623 million, reflecting an ROE of 9.89%. The 2024 filing reconciled the delivery service rates in effect in 2023 with the actual delivery service costs incurred in 2023. ComEd Refiled Grid Plan and Multi-Year Rate Plan (MRP): On December 19, 2024, the ICC approved the Refiled Grid Plan and adjusted the approved MRP with rates effective on January 1, 2025. The final order is inclusive of rate increases of approximately $752 million in 2024, $80 million in 2025, $102 million in 2026, and $111 million in 2027, reflecting an ROE of 8.905%. Pepco District of Columbia Electric Distribution Base Rate Case: On November 26, 2024, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) approved Pepco's multi-year plan for January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026. The DCPSC awarded Pepco electric incremental revenue requirement increases of $99 million and $24 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively, reflecting an ROE of 9.5%. PECO Pennsylvania Electric Distribution Rate Cases: On December 12, 2024 the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PAPUC) issued a final order approving a $354 million increase in PECO's annual electric rates. The rate increase was resolved through a settlement agreement, which did not specify an approved ROE. The rates are effective on January 1, 2025. PECO Pennsylvania Natural Gas Distribution Rate Case: On December 12, 2024 the PAPUC issued a final order approving a $78 million increase in PECO's annual natural gas rates. The rate increase was resolved through a settlement agreement, which did not specify an approved ROE. The rates are effective on January 1, 2025.

Financing Activities: There were no financing activities in the fourth quarter.



Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings

per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2024 GAAP net income $ 0.64 $ 647 $ 243 $ 195 $ 175 $ 138 Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5) (0.01 ) (12 ) - - - (12 ) Asset retirement obligation (net of taxes of $3) 0.01 8 - - - 8 Cost management charge (net of taxes of $1, $0, and $1, respectively) - 2 - 1 - 1 Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) - (3 ) - - - (3 ) 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings $ 0.64 $ 642 $ 243 $ 196 $ 175 $ 132

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings

per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2023 GAAP net income $ 0.62 $ 617 $ 268 $ 153 $ 199 $ 101 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $6) (0.02 ) (17 ) - - - - Separation costs (net of taxes of $1, $1, $0, $0, and $0, respectively) - 3 1 1 1 1 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings $ 0.60 $ 603 $ 269 $ 154 $ 199 $ 102

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the full year of 2024 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings

per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2024 GAAP net income $ 2.45 $ 2,460 $ 1,066 $ 551 $ 527 $ 741 Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5) (0.01 ) (13 ) - - - (13 ) Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $3) 0.01 8 - - - 8 Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $13) 0.04 42 40 - - - Cost management charge (net of taxes of $4, $0, $2, $0, and $2, respectively) 0.01 13 - 5 1 6 Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) - (3 ) - - - (3 ) 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings $ 2.50 $ 2,507 $ 1,106 $ 556 $ 529 $ 739

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings for the full year of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP net income:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings

per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2023 GAAP net income $ 2.34 $ 2,328 $ 1,090 $ 563 $ 485 $ 590 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $1) - (4 ) - - - - Environmental costs (net of taxes of $8) 0.03 29 - - - 29 Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $1) - (1 ) - - - (1 ) SEC matter loss contingency (net of taxes of $0) 0.05 46 - - - - Separation costs (net of taxes of $7, $3, $1, $1, and $2, respectively) 0.02 22 8 4 4 6 Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 11 11 - - - Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (0.05 ) (54 ) - - - - 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings $ 2.38 $ 2,377 $ 1,108 $ 566 $ 489 $ 624

___________ Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Operating revenues $ 1,816 $ 998 $ 1,157 $ 1,509 $ (9 ) $ 5,471 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 538 363 423 574 1 1,899 Operating and maintenance 426 245 240 322 (49 ) 1,184 Depreciation and amortization 390 110 164 232 17 913 Taxes other than income taxes 89 54 91 133 10 377 Total operating expenses 1,443 772 918 1,261 (21 ) 4,373 Gain on sales of assets - - - (1 ) - (1 ) Operating income 373 226 239 247 12 1,097 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (126 ) (62 ) (56 ) (97 ) (126 ) (467 ) Other, net 27 10 10 19 - 66 Total other income and (deductions) (99 ) (52 ) (46 ) (78 ) (126 ) (401 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 274 174 193 169 (114 ) 696 Income taxes 31 (21 ) 18 31 (10 ) 49 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 243 $ 195 $ 175 $ 138 $ (104 ) $ 647 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 2,008 $ 917 $ 1,041 $ 1,411 $ (9 ) $ 5,368 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 748 347 387 544 - 2,026 Operating and maintenance 373 217 109 336 (11 ) 1,024 Depreciation and amortization 358 100 167 249 16 890 Taxes other than income taxes 87 46 80 121 11 345 Total operating expenses 1,566 710 743 1,250 16 4,285 Gain on sale of assets - - - 9 - 9 Operating income (loss) 442 207 298 170 (25 ) 1,092 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (120 ) (53 ) (47 ) (84 ) (148 ) (452 ) Other, net 24 10 5 28 10 77 Total other income and (deductions) (96 ) (43 ) (42 ) (56 ) (138 ) (375 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 346 164 256 114 (163 ) 717 Income taxes 78 11 57 13 (59 ) 100 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 268 $ 153 $ 199 $ 101 $ (104 ) $ 617 Change in net income (loss) from 2023 to 2024 $ (25 ) $ 42 $ (24 ) $ 37 $ - $ 30

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Operating revenues $ 8,219 $ 3,973 $ 4,426 $ 6,448 $ (38 ) $ 23,028 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 3,042 1,477 1,651 2,513 - 8,683 Operating and maintenance 1,703 1,120 1,036 1,250 (169 ) 4,940 Depreciation and amortization 1,514 428 638 947 67 3,594 Taxes other than income taxes 376 218 345 528 37 1,504 Total operating expenses 6,635 3,243 3,670 5,238 (65 ) 18,721 Gain on sales of assets 5 4 - (1 ) 4 12 Operating income 1,589 734 756 1,209 31 4,319 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (501 ) (232 ) (216 ) (376 ) (589 ) (1,914 ) Other, net 94 37 36 97 (2 ) 262 Total other income and (deductions) (407 ) (195 ) (180 ) (279 ) (591 ) (1,652 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,182 539 576 930 (560 ) 2,667 Income taxes 116 (12 ) 49 189 (135 ) 207 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,066 $ 551 $ 527 $ 741 $ (425 ) $ 2,460 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 7,844 $ 3,894 $ 4,027 $ 6,026 $ (64 ) $ 21,727 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 2,816 1,544 1,531 2,348 2 8,241 Operating and maintenance 1,450 1,003 741 1,289 76 4,559 Depreciation and amortization 1,403 397 654 990 62 3,506 Taxes other than income taxes 369 202 319 487 31 1,408 Total operating expenses 6,038 3,146 3,245 5,114 171 17,714 Gain on sales of assets - - - 9 1 10 Operating income (loss) 1,806 748 782 921 (234 ) 4,023 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (477 ) (201 ) (182 ) (323 ) (546 ) (1,729 ) Other, net 75 36 18 108 171 408 Total other income and (deductions) (402 ) (165 ) (164 ) (215 ) (375 ) (1,321 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,404 583 618 706 (609 ) 2,702 Income taxes 314 20 133 116 (209 ) 374 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,090 $ 563 $ 485 $ 590 $ (400 ) $ 2,328 Change in net income (loss) 2023 to 2024 $ (24 ) $ (12 ) $ 42 $ 151 $ (25 ) $ 132

__________ (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.

Exelon Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 357 $ 445 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 541 482 Accounts receivable Customer accounts receivable 3,144 2,659 Customer allowance for credit losses (406 ) (317 ) Customer accounts receivable, net 2,738 2,342 Other accounts receivable 1,123 1,101 Other allowance for credit losses (107 ) (82 ) Other accounts receivable, net 1,016 1,019 Inventories, net Fossil fuel 72 94 Materials and supplies 781 707 Regulatory assets 1,940 2,215 Prepaid renewable energy credits 494 413 Other 445 370 Total current assets 8,384 8,087 Property, plant, and equipment, net 78,182 73,593 Deferred debits and other assets Regulatory assets 8,710 8,698 Goodwill 6,630 6,630 Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units 4,026 3,232 Investments 290 251 Other 1,562 1,365 Total deferred debits and other assets 21,218 20,176 Total assets $ 107,784 $ 101,856 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1,859 $ 2,523 Long-term debt due within one year 1,453 1,403 Accounts payable 2,994 2,846 Accrued expenses 1,468 1,375 Payables to affiliates 5 5 Customer deposits 446 411 Regulatory liabilities 411 389 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 29 74 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 5 8 Renewable energy credit obligations 429 348 Other 512 519 Total current liabilities 9,611 9,901 Long-term debt 42,947 39,692 Long-term debt to financing trusts 390 390 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits 12,793 11,956 Regulatory liabilities 10,198 9,576 Pension obligations 1,745 1,571 Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations 472 527 Asset retirement obligations 301 267 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 103 106 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 21 27 Other 2,282 2,088 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 27,915 26,118 Total liabilities 80,863 76,101 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 21,338 21,114 Treasury stock, at cost (123 ) (123 ) Retained earnings 6,426 5,490 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (720 ) (726 ) Total shareholders' equity 26,921 25,755 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 107,784 $ 101,856

Exelon Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,460 $ 2,328 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion, including nuclear fuel and energy contract amortization 3,596 3,506 Gain on sales of assets and businesses (12 ) (10 ) Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits 128 319 Net fair value changes related to derivatives - 22 Other non-cash operating activities 592 (335 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (644 ) (37 ) Inventories (56 ) (45 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (37 ) (191 ) Collateral received (paid), net 33 (146 ) Income taxes (4 ) 48 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (50 ) (439 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions (180 ) (129 ) Other assets and liabilities (257 ) (188 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 5,569 4,703 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (7,097 ) (7,408 ) Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses 38 25 Other investing activities 17 8 Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,042 ) (7,375 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in short-term borrowings (265 ) (313 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days 150 400 Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days (549 ) (150 ) Issuance of long-term debt 4,974 5,825 Retirement of long-term debt (1,557 ) (1,713 ) Issuance of common stock 148 140 Dividends paid on common stock (1,524 ) (1,433 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 43 41 Other financing activities (109 ) (114 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 1,311 2,683 (Decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents (162 ) 11 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,101 1,090 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period $ 939 $ 1,101

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon

Earnings

per Diluted

Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.62 $ 268 $ 153 $ 199 $ 101 $ (104 ) $ 617 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $6) (0.02 ) - - - - (17 ) (17 ) Separation costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, $0, $0, and $1, respectively) (1) - 1 1 1 1 (1 ) 3 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss) $ 0.60 $ 269 $ 154 $ 199 $ 102 $ (121 ) $ 603 Year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings: Weather $ - $ - (b) $ 5 $ - (b) $ (1 ) (b) $ - $ 4 Load - - (b) - - (b) 5 (b) - 5 Distribution and transmission rates (2) 0.13 (9 ) (c) 14 (c) 69 (c) 41 (c) 17 132 Other energy delivery (3) 0.08 49 (c) 31 (c) (4 ) (c) 2 (c) - 78 Operating and maintenance expense (4) (0.08 ) (36 ) (21 ) (71 ) 14 30 (84 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefits (0.01 ) (4 ) (2 ) - 1 (6 ) (11 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (5) (0.03 ) (23 ) (8 ) (6 ) 6 (2 ) (33 ) Interest expense and other (6) (0.05 ) (3 ) 23 (12 ) (38 ) (22 ) (52 ) Total year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings $ 0.04 $ (26 ) $ 42 $ (24 ) $ 30 $ 17 $ 39 2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ 0.64 $ 243 $ 195 $ 175 $ 138 $ (104 ) $ 647 Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5) (0.01 ) - - - (12 ) - (12 ) Asset retirement obligation (net of taxes of $3) 0.01 - - - 8 - 8 Cost management charge (net of taxes of $0, $1, and $1, respectively) (7) - - 1 - 1 - 2 Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (8) - - - - (3 ) - (3 ) 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss) $ 0.64 $ 243 $ 196 $ 175 $ 132 $ (104 ) $ 642

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

(a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) ComEd's distribution rate revenues increase or decrease as fully recoverable costs fluctuate. For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including transmission formula rates and riders across the utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) For ComEd, reflects decreased electric distribution revenues due to lower allowed electric distribution ROE and absence of a return on the pension asset, partially offset by higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased Distribution System Improvement Charges (DSIC) revenue due to higher electric DSIC rates. For BGE, reflects increased distribution revenue due to higher rates. For PHI, reflects increased distribution and transmission revenue primarily due to higher rates. For Corporate, reflects an absence of realized losses from hedging activity. (3) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and higher return on regulatory assets, partially offset by lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset. For PECO, reflects increased energy efficiency revenues due to required regulatory programs. (4) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, primarily reflects an updated rate of capitalization of certain overhead costs. For PECO, reflects increased program costs related to regulatory required programs, partially offset by favorable storm costs. For BGE, primarily reflects lower impacts from the multi-year plans reconciliations, partially offset by a decrease in credit loss expense. For PHI, primarily reflects an absence of contracting costs due to the ACE employee strike and a decrease in storm costs. For Corporate, reflects a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). (5) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. (6) For PECO, primarily reflects lower income tax expense due to an increase in tax repairs deduction. For BGE, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense. For PHI, reflects higher income tax expense due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, with an offsetting increase in Other energy delivery. For Corporate, reflects an absence of other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense and partially offset by a gain on open market repurchase of a portion of Exelon's Senior unsecured notes. (7) Primarily represents severance and reorganization costs related to cost management. (8) Reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to change in DPL's Delaware net operating loss valuation allowance.

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon

Earnings

per Diluted

Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2.34 $ 1,090 $ 563 $ 485 $ 590 $ (400 ) $ 2,328 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (net of taxes of $1) - - - - - (4 ) (4 ) Environmental costs (net of taxes of $8) 0.03 - - - 29 - 29 Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $1) - - - - (1 ) - (1 ) SEC matter loss contingency (net of taxes of $0) 0.05 - - - - 46 46 Separation costs (net of taxes of $3, $1, $1, $2, and $7, respectively) (1) 0.02 8 4 4 6 - 22 Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 11 - - - - 11 Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (2) (0.05 ) - - - - (54 ) (54 ) 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss) $ 2.38 $ 1,108 $ 566 $ 489 $ 624 $ (410 ) $ 2,377 Year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings: Weather $ 0.06 $ - (b) $ 58 $ - (b) $ 6 (b) $ - $ 64 Load 0.01 - (b) 8 - (b) 6 (b) - 14 Distribution and transmission rates (3) 0.37 (46 ) (c) 23 (c) 237 (c) 136 (c) 21 371 Other energy delivery (4) 0.31 269 (c) 23 (c) (24 ) (c) 40 (c) - 308 Operating and maintenance expense (5) (0.18 ) (131 ) (82 ) (130 ) 27 133 (183 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefits (0.02 ) (17 ) (5 ) - 2 2 (18 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (6) (0.13 ) (80 ) (23 ) (22 ) (4 ) (3 ) (132 ) Interest expense and other (7) (0.29 ) 3 (12 ) (21 ) (98 ) (166 ) (294 ) Total year over year effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings $ 0.12 $ (2 ) $ (10 ) $ 40 $ 115 $ (13 ) $ 130 2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2.45 $ 1,066 $ 551 $ 527 $ 741 $ (425 ) $ 2,460 Environmental costs (net of taxes of $5) (0.01 ) - - - (13 ) - (13 ) Asset retirement obligations (net of taxes of $3) 0.01 - - - 8 - 8 Change in FERC audit liability (net of taxes of $13) 0.04 40 - - - 2 42 Cost management charge (net of taxes of $2, $0, $2, $0, and $4, respectively) (8) 0.01 - 5 1 6 1 13 Income tax-related adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (2) - - - - (3 ) - (3 ) 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings (loss) $ 2.50 $ 1,106 $ 556 $ 529 $ 739 $ (423 ) $ 2,507

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP net income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

(a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) ComEd's distribution rate revenues increase or decrease as fully recoverable costs fluctuate. For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including transmission formula rates and riders across the utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense and Other, net. (2) In 2023, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment. In 2024, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to change in DPL's Delaware net operating loss valuation allowance. (3) For ComEd, reflects decreased electric distribution revenues due to lower allowed electric distribution ROE and absence of a return on the pension asset, partially offset by higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased DSIC revenue due to higher electric DSIC rates. For BGE, reflects increased distribution revenue due to higher rates. For PHI, reflects increased distribution and transmission revenue due to higher rates. For Corporate, reflects an absence of realized losses from hedging activity. (4) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs, higher return on regulatory assets, and higher transmission peak load, partially offset by lower carrying cost recovery related to the CMC regulatory asset. For PECO, reflects increased energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, reflects higher distribution and transmission revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs. (5) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, reflects an updated rate of capitalization of certain overhead costs. For PECO, primarily reflects increased credit loss expense and program costs related to regulatory required programs. For BGE, reflects lower impacts of the multi-year plans reconciliations and increased storm costs and credit loss expense. For PHI, primarily reflects an absence of contracting costs due to the ACE employee strike. For Corporate, reflects an absence of costs for DPA related matters and a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA. (6) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. (7) For PECO, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense, partially offset by lower income tax expense due to an increase in tax repairs deduction. For BGE, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense. For PHI, reflects an increase in interest expense and an increase in taxes other than income. For Corporate, reflects an increase in interest expense partially offset by a gain on open market repurchase of a portion of Exelon's Senior unsecured notes, a decrease in other income from an absence of DPA related derivative claims, and an absence of other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense. (8) Primarily represents severance and reorganization costs related to cost management.

ComEd Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 5,656 5,806 (2.6 )% (1.3 )% $ 793 $ 821 (3.4 )% Small commercial & industrial 6,780 6,852 (1.1 )% (2.0 )% 504 494 2.0 % Large commercial & industrial 7,293 6,607 10.4 % 9.1 % 270 271 (0.4 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 233 233 - % (2.0 )% 16 18 (11.1 )% Other(b) - - n/a n/a 277 250 10.8 % Total electric revenues(c) 19,962 19,498 2.4 % 1.9 % 1,860 1,854 0.3 % Other Revenues(d) (44 ) 154 (128.6 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 1,816 $ 2,008 (9.6 )% Purchased Power $ 538 $ 748 (28.1 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,767 1,747 2,139 1.1 % (17.4 )% Cooling Degree-Days 39 56 14 (30.4 )% 178.6 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 27,274 26,023 4.8 % 2.1 % $ 3,809 $ 3,565 6.8 % Small commercial & industrial 28,367 28,706 (1.2 )% (0.7 )% 2,259 1,857 21.6 % Large commercial & industrial 27,870 26,708 4.4 % 4.1 % 1,145 824 39.0 % Public authorities & electric railroads 822 855 (3.9 )% (4.6 )% 60 51 17.6 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 1,080 965 11.9 % Total electric revenues(c) 84,333 82,292 2.5 % 1.7 % 8,353 7,262 15.0 % Other Revenues(d) (134 ) 582 (123.0 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 8,219 $ 7,844 4.8 % Purchased Power $ 3,042 $ 2,816 8.0 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 4,795 5,014 5,968 (4.4 )% (19.7 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,215 1,145 1,002 6.1 % 21.3 %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Residential 3,727,097 3,744,213 Small commercial & industrial 396,797 391,675 Large commercial & industrial 2,283 1,877 Public authorities & electric railroads 5,775 4,807 Total 4,131,952 4,142,572

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $8 million and $16 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.

PECO Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,066 3,076 (0.3 )% (1.7 )% $ 486 $ 473 2.7 % Small commercial & industrial 1,807 1,751 3.2 % 0.6 % 140 111 26.1 % Large commercial & industrial 3,358 3,240 3.6 % 2.6 % 70 53 32.1 % Public authorities & electric railroads 143 142 0.7 % 1.2 % 8 7 14.3 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 75 79 (5.1 )% Total electric revenues(c) 8,374 8,209 2.0 % 0.5 % 779 723 7.7 % Other Revenues(d) 9 (5 ) (280.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 788 718 9.7 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 12,549 12,145 3.3 % (0.9 )% 145 138 5.1 % Small commercial & industrial 7,164 6,801 5.3 % 7.8 % 51 49 4.1 % Large commercial & industrial - 12 (100.0 )% (15.7 )% - - n/a Transportation 6,109 6,259 (2.4 )% (1.5 )% 8 7 14.3 % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 5 5 - % Total natural gas revenues(g) 25,822 25,217 2.4 % 1.1 % 209 199 5.0 % Other Revenues(d) 1 - n/a Total Natural Gas Revenues 210 199 5.5 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 998 $ 917 8.8 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 363 $ 347 4.6 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,345 1,351 1,528 (0.4 )% (12.0 )% Cooling Degree-Days 53 48 32 10.4 % 65.6 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 13,963 13,262 5.3 % 0.2 % $ 2,169 $ 2,090 3.8 % Small commercial & industrial 7,683 7,367 4.3 % 1.3 % 547 526 4.0 % Large commercial & industrial 13,889 13,638 1.8 % 0.6 % 261 249 4.8 % Public authorities & electric railroads 613 606 1.2 % 1.2 % 29 30 (3.3 )% Other(b) - - n/a n/a 296 298 (0.7 )% Total electric revenues(c) 36,148 34,873 3.7 % 0.6 % 3,302 3,193 3.4 % Other Revenues(d) 23 9 155.6 % Total Electric Revenues 3,325 3,202 3.8 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 38,328 35,842 6.9 % 0.7 % 445 473 (5.9 )% Small commercial & industrial 21,906 21,182 3.4 % 0.1 % 157 172 (8.7 )% Large commercial & industrial 17 51 (66.7 )% (11.1 )% - 1 (100.0 )% Transportation 23,357 23,741 (1.6 )% (2.6 )% 28 27 3.7 % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 16 17 (5.9 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 83,608 80,816 3.5 % (0.4 )% 646 690 (6.4 )% Other Revenues(d) 2 2 - % Total Natural Gas Revenues 648 692 (6.4 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 3,973 $ 3,894 2.0 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,477 $ 1,544 (4.3 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,786 3,587 4,381 5.5 % (13.6 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,652 1,345 1,462 22.8 % 13.0 %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2024 2023 Residential 1,533,443 1,535,927 Residential 508,224 507,197 Small commercial & industrial 155,164 156,248 Small commercial & industrial 44,846 45,001 Large commercial & industrial 3,150 3,127 Large commercial & industrial 7 9 Public authorities & electric railroads 10,708 10,417 Transportation 644 627 Total 1,702,465 1,705,719 Total 553,721 552,834

__________ (a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7 million and $7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3 million and $2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

BGE Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 2,927 2,864 2.2 % (1.9 )% $ 482 $ 457 5.5 % Small commercial & industrial 638 633 0.8 % (0.4 )% 85 79 7.6 % Large commercial & industrial 3,109 3,032 2.5 % 1.2 % 132 116 13.8 % Public authorities & electric railroads 48 51 (5.9 )% (4.4 )% 8 7 14.3 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 112 98 14.3 % Total electric revenues(c) 6,722 6,580 2.2 % (0.4 )% 819 757 8.2 % Other Revenues(d) 28 29 (3.4 )% Total Electric Revenues 847 786 7.8 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 12,156 11,769 3.3 % (5.2 )% 207 163 27.0 % Small commercial & industrial 2,689 2,571 4.6 % (2.8 )% 34 27 25.9 % Large commercial & industrial 10,727 11,221 (4.4 )% (7.1 )% 61 43 41.9 % Other(f) 945 1,668 (43.3 )% n/a 7 10 (30.0 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 26,517 27,229 (2.6 )% (5.7 )% 309 243 27.2 % Other Revenues(d) 1 12 (91.7 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 310 255 21.6 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,157 $ 1,041 11.1 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 423 $ 387 9.3 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,544 1,395 1,629 10.7 % (5.2 )% Cooling Degree-Days 27 42 29 (35.7 )% (6.9 )%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 12,682 12,026 5.5 % 0.3 % $ 2,038 $ 1,765 15.5 % Small commercial & industrial 2,716 2,638 3.0 % 0.3 % 360 331 8.8 % Large commercial & industrial 13,170 12,844 2.5 % 1.2 % 557 528 5.5 % Public authorities & electric railroads 198 204 (2.9 )% (2.8 )% 31 29 6.9 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 414 402 3.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 28,766 27,712 3.8 % 0.7 % 3,400 3,055 11.3 % Other Revenues(d) 36 54 (33.3 )% Total Electric Revenues 3,436 3,109 10.5 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 36,645 34,724 5.5 % (3.4 )% 625 568 10.0 % Small commercial & industrial 8,682 8,276 4.9 % (2.5 )% 110 100 10.0 % Large commercial & industrial 39,618 40,006 (1.0 )% (3.8 )% 204 161 26.7 % Other(f) 2,268 3,361 (32.5 )% n/a 18 37 (51.4 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 87,213 86,367 1.0 % (3.5 )% 957 866 10.5 % Other Revenues(d) 33 52 (36.5 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 990 918 7.8 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 4,426 $ 4,027 9.9 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,651 $ 1,531 7.8 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,973 3,590 4,538 10.7 % (12.5 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,066 960 914 11.0 % 16.6 %

Number of Electric Customers 2024 2023 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2024 2023 Residential 1,216,614 1,211,889 Residential 658,776 657,823 Small commercial & industrial 115,010 115,787 Small commercial & industrial 37,874 37,993 Large commercial & industrial 13,266 13,072 Large commercial & industrial 6,369 6,309 Public authorities & electric railroads 260 261 Total 703,019 702,125 Total 1,345,150 1,341,009

__________ (a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from BGE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from BGE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7 million and $6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from BGE and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from BGE, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3 million and $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Pepco Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 1,808 1,535 17.8 % 8.2 % $ 328 $ 282 16.3 % Small commercial & industrial 263 240 9.6 % 6.4 % 44 42 4.8 % Large commercial & industrial 3,369 3,195 5.4 % 4.5 % 259 249 4.0 % Public authorities & electric railroads 168 186 (9.7 )% (9.6 )% 10 10 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 103 70 47.1 % Total electric revenues(c) 5,608 5,156 8.8 % 5.3 % 744 653 13.9 % Other Revenues(d) (24 ) (3 ) 700.0 % Total Electric Revenues $ 720 $ 650 10.8 % Purchased Power $ 247 $ 224 10.3 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,144 1,190 1,317 (3.9 )% (13.1 )% Cooling Degree-Days 78 72 53 8.3 % 47.2 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change Weather-

Normal

% Change 2024 2023 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 8,108 7,625 6.3 % (0.5 )% $ 1,413 1,236 14.3 % Small commercial & industrial 1,119 1,071 4.5 % 0.9 % 184 176 4.5 % Large commercial & industrial 13,904 13,494 3.0 % 0.9 % 1,053 1,087 (3.1 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 622 628 (1.0 )% (1.2 )% 37 34 8.8 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 327 258 26.7 % Total electric revenues(c) 23,753 22,818 4.1 % 0.4 % 3,014 2,791 8.0 % Other Revenues(d) 25 33 (24.2 )% Total Electric Revenues $ 3,039 $ 2,824 7.6 % Purchased Power $ 1,055 $ 974 8.3 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2024 2023 Normal From 2023 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,150 3,030 3,700 4.0 % (14.9 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,957 1,643 1,762 19.1 % 11.1 %