JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages, as scheduled for Saturday.A return to war in Gaza must be avoided at all costs, the UN chief insisted on Tuesday, amid fears that the three-week-old ceasefire agreement between Hamas fighters and Israel is about to end.'We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy,' said the UN chief in a statement issued to journalists by UN Geneva spokesperson Rolando Gomez.'I appeal to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages next Saturday. Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase.'The development comes amid reports that Hamas suspended the scheduled release of hostages from Gaza on Saturday, on the grounds that Palestinians continue to be killed in the war-torn enclave and that too little aid is entering the Strip.This is partly in contradiction to the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA's statement that its operations continue uninterrupted in Gaza.The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, says that a significant aid boost into Gaza has been possible 'under the conditions generated by this [ceasefire] deal' that took effect three weeks ago.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later on Tuesday that the ceasefire would end if Hamas militants failed to release those hostages still being held captive inside Gaza.US President Donald Trump has urged Israel to cancel its ceasefire deal with Hamas and 'let all hell break out' if Hamas does not release all the remaining hostages in its custody by noon on Saturday.Hamas had agreed to free 17 Israeli hostages on Saturday in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who are already released by Israel. Israel claims eight of the hostages are not alive.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed 'relentless action' to get the hostages being held in Gaza released.