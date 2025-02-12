Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 13:48 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 11 February 2025 was 362.23p (ex-income) 364.08p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

12 February 2025


