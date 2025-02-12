Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed the definitive agreement ("Agreement") with Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni"), dated February 6th, 2025, for the assignment of the Guidoni exploitation rights granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The Guidoni project is permitted for extraction.

GUIDONI PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS:

Permitted for extraction

Low extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) / tonne

Remaining payment of R$2,000,000 is paid over 4 installments (24 months)

Concessions border HMR/CBPM lease which has pending MRE

Further to the News Release dated July 29th, 2024, announcing a Letter of Intent for the acquisition, by Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, as well as the definitive transfer of all other rights and obligations arising from bidding notice No. 004/2020 and lease agreements # 018/2022 and 026/2022, granted to Guidoni by CBPM, Homerun and Guidoni have fulfilled the pre-condition of obtaining CBPM's consent for the transfer to Homerun, of the Guidoni agreement with CBPM, expressed through the CBPM Presidential Order issued on January 20th, 2025 within the records of process 036.5404.2024.0003017-21, authorizing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

The Company engaged Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, who performed a physical visit to the areas and completed a review and confirmation of the legal standing of the mineral rights and the previous resource development data. Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel is a Technical Consultant with more than 30 years of experience, and he is a Qualified Person registered by the CBRR (registration nº 017015) in the specialties of Mineral Exploration and Estimation of Mineral Resources. Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, was previously Geologist / Systems and Quality Manager for Sibelco Mineração Ltda.

The total required payments under the Agreement are R$2,500,000 reais, to be advanced, as follows:

R$500,000 payable against the execution of the definitive agreement for the transfer of the Guidoni rights and obligations (PAID).

R$2,000,000, paid over four installments, maturing, one by one, every 6 months, from the date of payment of the first installment, adjusted by the foreign exchange rate variation from the reference rate of 1 US$ = R$ 4.9827 in relation to the actual closing exchange rate of the day before the maturing of each payment.

Figure 1: Location of existing Homerun directly owned claims (yellow) controlled claims via CBPM Lease Agreement (red) and the new claims under the Guidoni Agreement (in blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/240536_4f7ea91df4e549d0_001full.jpg

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "We are pleased with Homerun's steady progress under the Phase 1 plan to control the entire Belmonte HPQ Silica District through acquisitions and partnerships. We will continue to execute on this mandate as this is the base-line competitive advantage upon which we are building Homerun's vertically integrated materials business. Great patience is required to achieve great outcomes, and we want to thank the Principals of Guidoni for their help in this very important acquisition."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Roque Yuri Tandel, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Advanced Materials

Operating through ownership and partnerships to control two of Brazil's premier Silica Districts with in-place logistics.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Developing silicon carbide and thermoelectric materials for next-generation battery solutions.

Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility (365,000t/yr capacity).

Commercializing the integration of Perovskite PV on solar glass technology (PSC is at +25% solar efficiency and now commercializing globally as Tandem Solar).

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

