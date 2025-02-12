PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French engine manufacturer Safran SA (SAF.PA), Wednesday announced a contract with India-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL for the production of turbine forged parts for LEAP engines with critical Nickel Ring forgings.Signed during the Aero India trade show in Bengaluru, India, the contract follows on a Memorandum of Understanding, which came into effect in October 2023.Currently, Safran's stock is trading at 245.50 euros, up 0.20 percent on the Paris.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX