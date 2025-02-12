LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential PLC (PRU.L), Wednesday announced that it is considering potential listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd involving the partial divestment of its shares, subject to market conditions, requisite approvals and other considerations.Upon completion of the potential divestiture, the proceeds would be returned to shareholders.The company added that India is a strategically important market, offering compelling growth prospects.Currently, Prudential's stock is climbing 8.19 percent, to 738.53 pounds on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX