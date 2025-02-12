The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 11 February 2025 was 935.51p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

12 February 2025