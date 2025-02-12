Firefly Automatix Unveils Major Autonomy Software Update for AMP Mowers

Enhancements include Smart Start, Fairway Mode, Keep-Out Zones, and refreshed user interface

FireFly Automatix, a leader in autonomous mowing technology, is excited to announce a major update to the autonomy software of its all-electric AMPTM (Autonomous Mowing Platform) mowers. In direct response to customer needs, this latest update introduces cutting-edge features designed to improve efficiency, precision, and user experience for turf maintenance professionals.

New Features

Smart StartTM

The new Smart Start feature allows operators to drop off the AMP mower anywhere within the fairway. The mower autonomously finds its path starting point and begins mowing, significantly reducing manual driving time and streamlining operations.

Fairway ModeTM

With Fairway Mode, users can save specific mowing and operating boundaries, enabling the AMP mower to execute turns either in the rough or within the fairways. This feature can reduce the number of clean-up passes needed and provides added flexibility for each course.

Keep-Out Zones

The enhanced Keep-Out Zones feature empowers the AMP mower to safely navigate around obstacles in the fairways while preserving straight mowing lines and consistent striping. This capability improves efficiency and maintains the aesthetic quality of the turf.

Refreshed User Interface

The software update includes a refreshed user interface designed to enhance the operator experience. With an improved workflow and a more cohesive look and feel, the new interface makes controlling and managing the AMP mower more intuitive and efficient than ever before.

Transforming Turf Maintenance

These updates reflect FireFly Automatix's commitment to listen and respond to its product users with continuous innovation in autonomous mowing solutions. By integrating these advanced features, the AMP mower offers a more efficient, user-friendly, and visually refined experience for golf courses, sports fields, and turf farms worldwide.

For more information about the AMP mower and its latest software enhancements, please visit https://fireflyautomatix.com/amp-mowers/.

About FireFly Automatix

FireFly Automatix is an AgTech company leading out in the application of autonomous electric vehicle technologies to provide groundbreaking solutions to innovators in the golf, sports, government, and turf harvesting industries. FireFly's introduction of its Autonomous Mowing Platform (AMP) is in addition to its role as a global leader in the turf harvesting marketplace since its founding in 2010. For more information about FireFly Automatix and its leadership team, visit https://fireflyautomatix.com/.

Media Contact:

Wendy Aposhian

FireFly Automatix

385-391-5437

pr@fireflyautomatix.com

SOURCE: FireFly Automatix

