Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce new and returning participating sponsors and issuers joining us in Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025.
"In 2024, THE Event hosted several large-cap issuers and senior sponsors, demonstrating its global nature and establishing itself as one of the must-attend conferences for qualified companies. Participants from across the industry-issuers, related companies, and investors-came together to engage in high-level networking events and intimate one-on-one meetings, fostering valuable discussions and connections," remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder.
"We are thrilled to announce that over 100 international issuers have already confirmed their participation in THE Event 2025. With new issuers and sponsors joining our ranks daily, we are poised for another remarkable year of growth. We welcome our newest sponsors: Agnico Eagle, AtkinsRéalis, VRIFY, CAUR Technologies and the Gold Telegraph. Additionally, I am delighted to share that Glencore Canada will again support THE Student Sponsorship Program, now recognized as one of North America's most comprehensive fully funded conference initiatives for students."
THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT - AGENDA FORMAT
Centre des congrès de Québec | Quebec Convention Centre
Corporate Presentations, Private Investor One-on-One Meetings & Networking Events
|Mon. June 2
Early Registration
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|- CAUR Technologies Welcome Event - Badges & Beers; - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
- Pre-registration and live entertainment with The Tremors
|DAY I - Tues. June 3
Producers, Royalty Co's
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 6:30 pm - Midnight - THE Sponsors Gala Networking Event & Casino - THE Juneuary Lounge
|DAY II - Wed. June 4
Critical & Transition Metals
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 6:00 - 7:30 pm - THE Sponsors Cocktail Networking Event - THE Juneuary Lounge
- 9:00 pm - Midnight - THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event - Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor
|DAY III - Thurs. June 5
Explorers & Developers
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 4:00 pm - Adieu Cocktails - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca
THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.
THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
|Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca
|Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca
|Brhett Booker
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
bbooker@irinc.ca
|Sydney Schuch
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
sydney@irinc.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240474
SOURCE: VID Media