Bybit and Block Scholes Report: Timing Altcoin Season in a Sea of Uncertainty

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, spotlights altcoins in a report jointly released with Block Scholes, offering insights on factors that may have delayed the arrival of an altcoin boom. Titled " Altcoin Rotation - Why Altseason Hasn't Come This Time? ", the report maps out consistent patterns and examines broader market dynamics to decipher signals of the next altseason, contributing to analysis on why traditional altcoin behavior has deviated in the current cycle.

Altseason: It's All About Timing

Traders counting on capital flows from mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH to altcoins are betting on spurs of explosive growth-often surging by 6x to 7x in market cap, but many are finding their patience tested. The report highlighted a departure from cyclical precedents in the current market, with BTC continuing to command dominance after hitting multiple all-time-highs, in defiance of historical patterns of over a decade.

The fact that BTC has yet to cede ground to niche projects in this cycle speaks to more than investors' preferences for profit-taking styles. Characterized by periods of "significant and sustained outperformance of altcoins" over large-cap tokens, altseasons often mark the outro of a bull run. "Of the three crypto bull runs that we've defined, the most recent two have experienced a phenomenon known to many crypto traders as 'Altcoin Season'," said the report.

The New Landscape and the Path Ahead

Against the backdrop of an energized market, the lukewarm performance in altcoins is leaving seasoned traders wondering about the why, how, and what next.

The report uncovers insights on notable factors responsible for the deviation, including BTC halvings, the DeFi summer of 2020, ETF-induced institutional capital inflows, and the grand stablecoin play. Several outcomes point to the possibility of fundamental changes in the cryptocurrency markets. For instance, the halving effect in Apr. 2024 did not slow down BTC's performance, indicating a new structural change in market behaviors.

The report also looks ahead at potential catalysts in the new era of altseasons. The primary scenario involves a natural rotation of capital as BTC holders take profits at new highs, redirecting funds into altcoins. Another possibility centers on ETH's performance-if it begins to outperform BTC, it could spark broader interest in alternative cryptocurrencies, similar to previous market cycles. Further, institutional investors warming up to new regulatory norms, combined with sustained retail enthusiasm in meme coins, could both contribute to triggering a broader altseason.

More information about the article and the full analysis in the report are available on Bybit Learn .

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

//ENDS

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618690/Bybit_Block_Scholes_Report_Timing_Altcoin_Season_a_Sea_Uncertainty.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618689/The_graph_illustrates_typical_capital_flow_patterns_growth_cycles_Starting.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-and-block-scholes-report-timing-altcoin-season-in-a-sea-of-uncertainty-302374852.html