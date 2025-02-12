Sweet Street Launches Scoopables, Revolutionizing Healthcare and On-Site Dining

Innovating for Healthcare and Beyond

Sweet Street introduces Scoopables, an innovative dessert solution addressing the unique challenges of foodservice in healthcare. Designed to meet general patient dietary guidelines and simplify preparation, the Sweet Street Scoopables line features gluten-free, plant-based, and dairy-free options, aimed to alleviate operational challenges while elevating the patient dining experience.

This new product line includes 3 dessert offerings with indulgent desserts and healthier choices - lower sugar, lower sodium, no artificial dyes or flavors, non-gmo ingredients as well as plant-based and gluten-free options:

Sweet Street Scoopables Cheesecake : Gluten-free and no-bake, this creamy cheesecake offers a refreshing burst of lemon.

Sweet Street Scoopables Apple Compote : Plant-based, spiced perfection featuring fresh-cut, crisp Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and candied ginger.

Sweet Street Scoopables Chia Pudding: Dairy-free and made with velvety coconut cream, complemented by cinnamon and ginger.

Each tub features 102 oz. of Scoopables, ideal for controlling portions, cost and waste.

These versatile desserts are designed to control costs and simplify preparation for staff, offering endless serving options while providing appealing dessert options to increase patient satisfaction. Cross-functional for in-room and tray dining, cafeterias and micro-markets; from parfaits and crisp bowls to dessert spreads or a simple scoop.

"As a certified women-owned business, Sweet Street is proud to provide innovative, premium products that cater to diverse foodservice needs, from healthcare to hospitality," said Marketing Manager, Jennifer Matten. "With Scoopables, we're offering operators a product line that's as functional as it is indulgent."

Available nationwide through all major distributors, Sweet Street products come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

About Sweet Street

Founded in 1979 in Reading, Pennsylvania, Sweet Street Desserts began with a passion for creating the perfect cookie. Sandy Solmon, the company's founder, started baking cookies in a two-bay garage, perfecting recipes that balanced flavor & texture. Her dedication turned a small local following into Sweet Street Desserts, now a global leader in the dessert industry.

Still-owned by Sandy and headquartered in Reading, PA, Sweet Street is a certified-women owned business serving restaurants in over 60 countries. Sandy leads a team of passionate recipe developers, crafting desserts with the finest ingredients, from South American chocolates to locally harvested apples, ensuring every product meets the highest standards. For more information, contact Jennifer Matten, Marketing Manager, Jennifer.matten@sweetstreet.com.

