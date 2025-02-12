Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and AEG Offices at L.A. LIVE Achieve Prestigious WELL Health-Safety Rating

Crypto.com Arena achieved the WELL designation for a second year, and the adjacent Peacock Theater and AEG offices at L.A. LIVE also earned the WELL award, advancing health, well-being and safety across the campus

AEG, the owner and operator of L.A. LIVE, and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations and communities, announced today that Crypto.com Arena, home to Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, and Los Angeles Sparks, the Peacock Theater and the AEG offices at L.A. LIVE earned major WELL achievements.

"Being awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for a second consecutive year at Crypto.com Arena, and extending that to Peacock Theater and the AEG offices at L.A. LIVE, further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that L.A. LIVE strives to be not only one of the safest sports and entertainment destination in the world, but one that continues to promote the health and well-being of our guests and employees," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE.

To achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating for the facilities at the complex, AEG met rigorous requirements related to its operational policies, maintenance protocols and emergency plans. The WELL Health-Safety Rating includes more than 20 features designed to help organizations keep spaces clean against spreadable diseases; provide essential health benefits and services; communicate health and safety efforts; ensure they have adequate emergency preparations and programs; and assess the facility's air and water quality.

The rating was awarded following the successful completion of a third-party documentation review to confirm that the facilities met the feature-specific requirements for supporting the long-term health and safety needs of everyone who is working at or visiting the venue.

"Crypto.com Arena and Peacock theater are iconic destinations that bring people together to celebrate sports, entertainment and community," said Rachel Hodgdon, IWBI CEO. "By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, owner and operator AEG has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of all who work or gather at L.A. LIVE. Congratulations to AEG for setting a high bar for how venues can lead with health."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and other stakeholders. Informed by the WELL Building Standard and a wide range of building and health scientists, practitioners, representatives from the business community and other experts, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is a roadmap for driving resilience across both business policies and operational plans. The WELL Health-Safety seal communicates a sense of confidence that a venue is maintaining the most effective and up-to-date practices for safety and wellness.

"The Green Sports Alliance congratulates AEG for receiving the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Peacock Theater and AEG offices at the L.A. Live campus, in addition to maintaining this designation at the Crypto.com Arena," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of the Green Sports Alliance. "This achievement demonstrates AEG's continued commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of everyone at its venues and its position as a leader in sustainability in the sports and entertainment sector. AEG sets a positive example for the industry globally by creating safe and healthy environments for employees, spectators, athletes, and performers. Congratulations to AEG for this notable accomplishment!"

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a vibrant 4 million square foot entertainment destination located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. It is a place that truly captures the essence of the city's lively and dynamic atmosphere. L.A. LIVE offers a wide array of entertainment options, including world-class music venues, a sports and entertainment arena, restaurants, clubs and hotels.

It is located adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center and features venues including The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Peacock Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention "headquarters" destination (including The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums - The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE - all in a single tower), the 14-screen Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE theatre, broadcast facilities for ESPN, along with entertainment, residential, restaurant and office space.

Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE is considered to be the nation's most active "live content and event campus." It features 260,480 square feet of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 square foot special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre's best-known awards show all centered around Peacock Place, an expansive, multi-use outdoor event space. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and its WELL ratings, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found at wellcertified.com.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Coworking Rated, Works with WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or rating marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.



