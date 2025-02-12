Baker Tilly: Navigating 2025: Trends and Innovations for Public Housing Repositioning

Authored by Baker Tilly's Donald N. Bernards, Anthony Ollmann, and D3G's Rob Hazelton

With the new year will come new and expanded opportunities for public housing repositioning. During this on-demand webinar, presenters from Baker Tilly and D3G discuss the latest updates at HUD, developments in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) sector, advancements in energy efficiency and climate resiliency and other relevant topics.

Baker Tilly's on-demand webinar offers insight into:

The new HUD notice

Restore-Rebuild

Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF)

10-year roadmap for public housing sustainability

Low-Income Housing Tax Credits

Build America, Buy America Act

This on-demand webinar is intended for Public housing commissioners, executive directors, CFOs and development team staff.

