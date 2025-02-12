Anzeige
12.02.2025
Baker Tilly: Navigating 2025: Trends and Innovations for Public Housing Repositioning

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Authored by Baker Tilly's Donald N. Bernards, Anthony Ollmann, and D3G's Rob Hazelton

With the new year will come new and expanded opportunities for public housing repositioning. During this on-demand webinar, presenters from Baker Tilly and D3G discuss the latest updates at HUD, developments in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) sector, advancements in energy efficiency and climate resiliency and other relevant topics.

Baker Tilly's on-demand webinar offers insight into:

  • The new HUD notice

  • Restore-Rebuild

  • Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF)

  • 10-year roadmap for public housing sustainability

  • Low-Income Housing Tax Credits

  • Build America, Buy America Act

This on-demand webinar is intended for Public housing commissioners, executive directors, CFOs and development team staff.

For more information on this topic, or to learn more about Baker Tilly's and D3G's partnership, contact a specialist today.

