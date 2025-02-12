AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) to Al Khaleej Takaful Insurance Company Q.P.S.C. (AKTI) (Qatar). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AKTI's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AKTI is a takaful insurer and operates through a hybrid model, whereby the shareholders' fund (SHF) charges the policyholders' fund (PHF) a Wakala fee based on gross written contributions (GWC) and a Mudarabah fee based on investment income.

AKTI's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation comfortably above the threshold for a strongest assessment, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best considers the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation on a combined basis, including its policyholders' and shareholders' funds, due to the strength of domestic regulation and requirement that the shareholders' fund would have to support the PHF if it were to fall into deficit. Despite its meaningful exposure to Qatari real estate, overall, the company has a conservative and liquid investment portfolio, with cash and sukuk holdings covering net technical reserves by 264.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2024. An offsetting factor to the balance sheet strength assessment is the company's moderately high reliance on reinsurance, which is mitigated partially by a reinsurance panel of excellent credit quality.

AM Best assesses AKTI's operating performance as strong. The company has reported robust underwriting performance consistently, with a five-year (2019-2023) weighted average combined ratio (including short-term life results) of 83.6%. The company is expected to report similarly strong underwriting results in 2024. Earnings are balanced between SHF and PHF, with both funds achieving growth over recent years. Overall operating performance has been volatile in the past, driven by fluctuations in investment returns. Since 2020, AKTI has taken actions to derisk its investment portfolio, which has translated into progressive improvements in return on equity (ROE), with the company achieving double-digit ROEs since 2022.

AKTI holds a niche position within its domestic insurance market and has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5% over the five-year period between 2019 and 2023. The company is expected to announce material growth in GWC during 2024, in part as a result of a fronting arrangement signed with a leading international medical provider during the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite good growth, AKTI has a relatively low product diversification, with its business mix mainly dominated by motor and medical lines on a net basis.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212944681/en/

Contacts:

Romeo Berti

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0267

romeo.berti@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Ben Diaz-Clegg

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0293

ben.diaz-clegg@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com