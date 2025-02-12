Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Outlines Tokenization Strategy for Real-World Assets

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) outlines strategic expansion into Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, leveraging its private blockchain platform to transform traditional asset ownership.

Real World Assets (RWA) represent physical assets like real estate and commodities that are then tokenized into digital tokens on the blockchain, enabling fractional ownership and improved liquidity.

The company plans to explore its initial focus on real estate and mining tokenization, enabling both property investments and resource assets to be fractionalized and traded within its secure ecosystem. This strategic focus on high-value real estate and mining projects should substantially increase assets and market valuation of our blockchain network.

"Our RWA tokenization strategy represents a significant advancement in how traditional assets are owned and traded," stated Stuart Fine, the CEO of Silver Scott Mining. "By utilizing tokenization of real estate, commodities, and mining projects onto our blockchain, we're creating new opportunities for fractional ownership while developing a regulatory layer for compliance and governance."

The company expects this expansion into RWA tokenization to substantially increase the total asset value of its blockchain ecosystem, as it continues to bridge traditional asset classes with digital innovation.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. www.silverscottdigital.com

Follow on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain/

Follow on X:? https://x.com/silverscottmine

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire