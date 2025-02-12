At Critical Moment for Worker Rights, Wrk Receipts Launches Bold NYC Campaign to Level the Playing Field

Worklution Inc., an employee education and advocacy company behind Wrk Receipts, today announced the launch of its "Level the Playing Field" campaign across New York City's transit system. Building on the success of its sister brand Caged Bird HR, which has connected thousands of employees with independent HR consultants nationwide, Wrk Receipts is poised to transform workplace advocacy through AI-powered support further.

App Home Screen

Wrk Receipts Home Screen

The campaign showcases Wrk Receipts' AI advocate Jayla in action through screenshots of the app providing real-time guidance on workplace issues like retaliation, overtime violations, and discrimination. Each advertisement features a prominent QR code linking directly to the free app download alongside the message "Join thousands of professionals protecting themselves at work."

"These ads speak directly to employees who might feel powerless in their workplace," said Cierra Gross, Founder and CEO of Worklution Inc. "By showcasing real examples of how Jayla provides immediate, knowledgeable support on workplace rights and employment law, we're demonstrating that employees don't have to navigate workplace challenges alone. Whether understanding overtime laws or documenting retaliation, Wrk Receipts puts professional-grade advocacy tools in every worker's pocket."

The campaign's strategic placement across New York City's subway system will reach millions of commuters daily. The creative direction emphasizes the app's role as a digital advocate, featuring Jayla's interface providing specific, actionable guidance on workplace rights under both federal and New York State laws.

"Each creative execution tells a story that many workers know too well - feeling alone against institutional power," Gross added. "By highlighting that 'Your Boss Has HR, Your Company Has Lawyers, You Have Jayla,' we're positioning Wrk Receipts as the employee's answer to corporate legal and HR resources."

The "Level the Playing Field" campaign will run for 4 weeks across major subway lines, with an estimated reach of 4 million daily riders. The campaign represents Worklution Inc.'s largest marketing investment to date, reflecting the company's commitment to making workplace advocacy tools accessible to every employee.

Wrk Receipts is free for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores. For more information about Wrk Receipts and the "Level the Playing Field" campaign, visit wrkreceipts.com/nycpress

