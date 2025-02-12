Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2025 16:18 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Overwhelming Support for Julian Dunkerton's Planning Proposal for No. 131

Finanznachrichten News

CHELTENHAM, England, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julian Dunkerton, owner of No. 131 and a key figure in Cheltenham's economic and cultural landscape, has submitted a planning application for a permanent terrace structure at No. 131 Hotel and Restaurant. The proposal has received overwhelming public support, with over 2,000 people signing a petition in favour and more than 80% of comments on the Cheltenham Borough Council website expressing approval.

No 131 Julian Dunkerton's new proposed structure (artists impression)

The public has recognised the importance of this development in sustaining the town's hospitality sector and preserving Cheltenham's reputation as a premier destination for visitors and cultural events.

"I am delighted by the incredible support from the people of Cheltenham, and I remain committed to investing in the town." Julian Dunkerton

www.no131.com @no131cheltenham

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618781/No_131_Artist_impression.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618782/No131.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618783/No131_1.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618784/No_131_Logo.jpg

The alternative should the proposed new structure not get approved

The alternative should the proposed new structure not get approved

No.131 Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/overwhelming-support-for-julian-dunkertons-planning-proposal-for-no-131-302374879.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.