Global Semiconductor Industry Outlook worth $707 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report, "Semiconductor Industry Outlook, by Component (Sensors, Discrete, Optoelectronics, Integrated Circuit (Analog, Micro, Logic, Memory)), Application (Data Center, Smartphones, PCs, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, semiconductor market size at global level could grow from about USD 628 billion in the year 2024 to nearly USD 707 billion in the year 2025, an annual growth rate of 12.5 %. This growth is further contributed by the top semiconductor companies such as SAMSUNG, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited etc. that have brought innovations, diverse products, and proper marketing strategies into the sector.

Semiconductor developments in 2024 and key trends in 2025

Transformative changes are taking place in the semiconductor industry in 2024. Al servers have reached double-digit penetration, and generative Al is driving huge demand for Al chips. HBM is also critical and driving a huge expansion in productionRegional Manufacturing Strength Other investment examples include Arizona, where TSMC commits to $65 billion and takes advantage of incentives in India, moving toward becoming the hub in their region of manufacturing strength.Al-driven computing will continue accelerating its growth toward 2025 when PCs achieve 30% market share out of total shipments and server demand is increased above 25%. HBM supply remains tight, underscoring its role in next-generation Al infrastructure; modular chiplet technology and advanced semiconductor equipment sales are expected to grow robustly.

The MarketsandMarkets report, Global Semiconductor Industry Outlook 2025, is designed to provide business leaders and semiconductor professionals with the needed insights to prepare for the next year. Relying on years of knowledge in the evolving semiconductor industry, the report captures the views from industry experts and detailed analyst analysis along with more extensive interviews among global stakeholders. Discover the emerging trends and trends that are now shaping the face of the semiconductor industry through a comprehensive data-driven analysis.

Market Players

NVIDIA Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Qualcomm (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Broadcom Inc. (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea),and others are the top semiconductor companies having significantly contributed to market share and were highly competitive with focus on new product development, launches, and partnership strategies.

