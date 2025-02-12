Meet 'Ruth' by The Parasol Cooperative: The World's First Trauma-Informed, AI-powered Chatbot Revolutionizing Support for Victims of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, and Digital Exploitation

The Parasol Cooperative (Parasol) introduces Ruth, the world's first trauma-informed, AI-powered chatbot revolutionizing support for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and digital exploitation

The Parasol Cooperative (Parasol) introduces Ruth, the world's first trauma-informed, AI-powered chatbot revolutionizing support for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and digital exploitation. While preserving user privacy for those seeking help, the chatbot provides safe access to resources and support. Ruth is designed to address abuse incidents, especially tech-facilitated, and ensure both physical and online safety by providing trauma-informed support, practical guidance, and contacts for further assistance. For example, she can assist parents in discussing online safety with their children, provide guidance to those facing issues like deepfakes, sextortion, or revenge porn, support abuse survivors, and help all users navigate their challenges with confidence and security.

Since its soft launch in June 2024, Ruth has already provided over 6,800 chats in more than 73 countries, with over 83,400 user messages sent. Ruth's average chat time is 71 minutes which demonstrates that users find this critical service engaging. Additionally, 94% of users surveyed found the responses, resources, and support helpful. The rise in tech-facilitated abuse highlights the darker side of an increasingly connected world. For example, a 2020 survey from the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative found that 1 in 10 people in the U.S. have experienced the non-consensual sharing of intimate images - and that rate of abuse has dramatically increased post-pandemic. Advancements such as Ruth help individuals identify and navigate these types of evolving threats. Ruth is currently being piloted within a well-recognized national organization to augment victim service delivery.

"Ruth embodies our vision of using ethical AI to protect vulnerable populations," said Megs Shah, Founder and CEO of The Parasol Cooperative. "Every minute a survivor spends waiting for help is a minute too long-that's why we've created a solution that meets survivors exactly where they are, providing immediate support without compromising privacy or safety. This is technology with purpose-designed by survivors, for survivors-ensuring that anyone, anywhere can access trauma-informed support when they need it most."

Shah is a globally recognized technology leader, social entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and survivor, with over twenty years' experience architecting enterprise-level AI solutions and building innovative technology platforms for Fortune 100 companies and startups. A pioneer in ethical AI development, she has cultivated a deep understanding of how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to protect vulnerable populations while maintaining stringent privacy and security standards.

Parasol, the nonprofit organization that created Ruth, is comprised of survivors, advocates, and technologists who are dedicated to developing safe, secure, and user-friendly digital products and services to dramatically decrease and hopefully one day eliminate incidents of domestic violence, gender-based violence, human trafficking, digital exploitation, and beyond. Asking for help can often feel impossible for those facing abuse. Traditional support systems may not always be readily accessible or possible-especially for those under constant surveillance or controlled by an abuser. This is where Ruth steps in.

About The Parasol Cooperative (Parasol)

The Parasol Cooperative is dedicated to leveraging technology to protect vulnerable individuals from tech-facilitated abuse, including domestic violence, human trafficking, and digital harassment. Founded by a group of survivors, advocates, and technologists, Parasol believes everyone deserves to live in a safe and healthy environment, whether that is online or in person. To support their mission, the organization has developed two products: Ruth and SafeConnect that provide secure access to resources and support, all while preserving user privacy. The work spans multiple sectors and nations while partnering with multi-national organizations to extend the reach of their solutions, ensuring survivors can safely access the help they need and organizations are equipped with tools that can help streamline their work, reduce costs, and worker burnout.

