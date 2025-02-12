Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: A40ANB | ISIN: US03815U4094
12.02.25
08:02 Uhr
12.02.2025 18:02 Uhr
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results After Market Close on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Investor Call and Webcast Scheduled for 4:30 P.M ET

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call for shareholders and the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET on that same day.

Webcast and Conference Call Date & Time: Thursday, February 13 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial In:

  • Domestic callers (toll free): 844-887-9402

  • International callers: 412-317-6798

  • Canadian callers (toll free): 866-605-3852

  • Live webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3UkskFxG

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 7896562

  • Replay for international callers: 412-317-0088, replay access code 7896562

  • Replay for Canadian callers (toll free): 855-669-9658, replace access code 7896562

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) that can also be accessed via the 'Company Presentations' page of the Applied DNA investor relations website (https://investors.adnas.com/corporate-profile/company-presentation/). The webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call on the 'Company Events' page (https://investors.adnas.com/news-events/company-events/).

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and, (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:

Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences



