Photocat A/S: Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2024

February 12th, 2024
Photocat release half year report second half of 2024.
Highlights during the second half year of 2024
- 2025 guidance issued: Projected revenue of 11.0 - 13.0 million DKK and a positive EBITDA of 0.5 - 1.5 million DKK, reflecting continued growth.
- Positive EBITDA achieved despite a temporary revenue decline, demonstrating strong financial management.
- Strategic licensing agreement secured with a major European company, strengthening our bitumen IPR position.
- Bitumen technology integrated into a key Finnish production facility, driving market adoption.
- Dust control portfolio expanded through a key product acquisition and a strategic partnership with Essity.
|Amounts in DKK '000s
|H2 2024
|H2 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2023
|2024-07-01
|2023-07-01
|2024-01-01
|2023-01-01
|2024-12-31
|2023-12-31
|2024-12-31
|2023-12-31
|Revenue
|5.287
|6.373
|12.113
|15.041
|Gross profit
|2.742
|2.998
|6.178
|6.326
|EBITDA
|54
|-157
|743
|347
|P/L before tax
|-2.321
|-1.476
|-2.958
|-2.327
|Net profit
|-2.174
|-1.269
|-2.627
|-1.920
|-------------------------------------
|--------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|Assets
|19.549
|23.108
|19.549
|23.108
|Equity
|10.478
|12.245
|10.478
|12.245
|Debt
|9.071
|10.863
|9.071
|10.863
|Cash at Hand
|306
|230
|306
|230
Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:40 on February 12th 2025
About Photocat:
Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.
