GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2025 16:42 Uhr
Photocat A/S: Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2024

February 12th, 2024

Photocat release half year report second half of 2024.

Highlights during the second half year of 2024

  • 2025 guidance issued: Projected revenue of 11.0 - 13.0 million DKK and a positive EBITDA of 0.5 - 1.5 million DKK, reflecting continued growth.

  • Positive EBITDA achieved despite a temporary revenue decline, demonstrating strong financial management.
  • Strategic licensing agreement secured with a major European company, strengthening our bitumen IPR position.
  • Bitumen technology integrated into a key Finnish production facility, driving market adoption.
  • Dust control portfolio expanded through a key product acquisition and a strategic partnership with Essity.

Amounts in DKK '000sH2 2024H2 2023FY 2024FY 2023
2024-07-012023-07-012024-01-012023-01-01
2024-12-312023-12-312024-12-312023-12-31
Revenue5.2876.37312.11315.041
Gross profit2.7422.9986.1786.326
EBITDA54-157743347
P/L before tax-2.321-1.476-2.958-2.327
Net profit-2.174-1.269-2.627-1.920
------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------
Assets19.54923.10819.54923.108
Equity10.47812.24510.47812.245
Debt9.07110.8639.07110.863
Cash at Hand306230306230

For more information, please contact:
Michael Humle
Photocat A/S
Tel: +45 7022 5055
Email: ka@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:40 on February 12th 2025

About Photocat:
Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net


