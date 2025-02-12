Henkel: Meet Gowri Narsimhamurthy: Harnessing the Power of Voice and Mentorship To Uplift Her Community

Gowri Narsimhamurthy channels her powerful voice to advocate for colleagues, communities, and herself and leads by example to create opportunities for women in STEM to thrive.

Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives - allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

Introducing Gowri

Gowri Narsimhamurthy, Head of Application Engineering Henkel Adhesive Technologies, prides herself on using her voice for good and leading with firm, effective communication. To Gowri, being a pioneer for good means recognizing your power to help make a positive and long-lasting impact for generations to come.

Gowri's passion for STEM dates back as far as she can remember, reinforced by her degree in Material Science and Engineering from Rutgers University and her early work in new product research and development (R&D) at Henkel. In her 13+ years of working at the company and as a consumer of Henkel products, Gowri has seen first-hand how science and engineering lead to innovations that help improve lives.

"At the end of the day, we are consumers of our own products. Our experiences drive our innovation," said Gowri.

Finding Your Voice

As a woman in the male-dominated field of engineering, Gowri's outlook on her work has been shaped by personal experiences and the guidance of supportive mentors who helped her harness what she considers her 'responsibility' to drive positive change.

When Gowri saw an opportunity to grow in her career, she advocated for her advancement by articulating her goals and flexing her strengths. She credits her tenacity and professional drive in part to her mentors who have helped hone her leadership style and foster essential communications skills, which supported her in taking this leap.

Through transformative relationships with her mentors, Gowri learned to elevate her career and speak up for others as a mentor.

Fostering a Collaborative and Supportive Network

As a mentee and a mentor, Gowri knows the value of surrounding yourself with a community that supports your aspirations and encourages you to raise your voice. She draws inspiration from countless women in her life, from family members to business professionals, who have advocated for their communities and defined success on their own terms.

Gowri's first source of inspiration was her mother, who recently retired from 18 years of service with the Red Cross. Under her mother's guidance, she found a passion for community engagement at a young age.

Gowri has carried this commitment to service throughout her adult life, working with organizations like United Way and as a former leader of the Henkel Women's Network Employee Resource Group (ERG). Here, she led the Professional Development Committee, where she helped create impactful programs and engaged speakers to share experiences and lessons with Henkel employees, fostering growth within the organization.

"We have so much to learn from our peers and colleagues," Gowri reflected. "I cherish any opportunity to uplift their voices and hear about their personal and professional journeys - it invites me to reflect on what I can do differently and how I can better serve my community."

Uplifting The Next Generation of Leaders

Through the lens of her mentors, passions, and peers, Gowri has used her voice and position to help Henkel grow its STEM talent base. She has participated in Henkel's recruitment efforts through the Henkel Ambassadors Recruitment Program and as a member of the Society for Women Engineers (SWE).

At a recent SWE conference, Gowri moderated a panel of Henkel colleagues who are leaders in STEM and shared advice on seeking mentorship and building leadership skills early in one's career.

It's essential that we prioritize getting women with strong technical skills and leadership qualities in front of companies like Henkel to best position the company for growth and innovation. Gowri Narsimhamurthy, Head of Application Engineering, Henkel Adhesive Technologies

To build strong STEM leaders, Gowri also knows the value of introducing STEM at a young age. She recalls creating her first business card during a visit to her parent's office as a child. It's those memories that got her excited about participating in Henkel's annual Take Your Child to Work Day, where she used s'mores to help teach employees' children about the product supply chain.

"The steps of s'more-making are not unlike those in our product supply chain," Gowri explained. "We talked about sourcing the right materials, assembling and quality-checking - all while making a delicious treat."

Gowri understands that growing a diverse STEM field starts with nurturing an interest and finding creative ways to get children involved.

Bringing Out the Voice in Others

Gowri recognizes the challenges that come with being a woman in STEM, and encourages women interested in this career path not to get discouraged.

When asked for her advice, Gowri shared, "The right opportunity may be just around the corner. Find mentors who can support you both inside and outside of the organization, and trust that if you believe in something, it's worth being firm and speaking up about it."

As Gowri continues her work in the STEM field, she remains committed to inspiring others to harness their voice for positive change and being a pioneer for future leaders.

