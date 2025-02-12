PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK) released a profit for full year that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR1.89 billion, or EUR2.65 per share. This compares with EUR1.98 billion, or EUR2.77 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to EUR27.19 billion from EUR28.34 billion last year.Michelin Cie Des Estb earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR1.89 Bln. vs. EUR1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.65 vs. EUR2.77 last year. -Revenue: EUR27.19 Bln vs. EUR28.34 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX