Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Keynote Speaker at Highly Anticipated Epique Realty Shareholders Summit

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the future is EPIQUE. Epique Realty proudly kicks off its inaugural 2025 Shareholders Summit today at the renowned Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Overlooking beautiful Lake Grapevine, the magnificent Gaylord Texan resort features magnificent accommodations and amenities, From February 12-14, this extraordinary event will unite top agents, partners, and industry leaders for three unforgettable days of innovation, reflection, and bold strides into the future.

Under the theme Past, Present, and The Future is EPIQUE, the summit will celebrate the company's foundation of hard work, its present-day momentum driven by agent success, and its forward-looking vision to redefine the future of real estate.

The festivities begin with a vibrant Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening, February 12, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark event. Attendees will enjoy a night of networking, meaningful connections, and an exclusive look at Epique Realty's trailblazing plans for growth, innovation, and unmatched agent benefits.

And that's just the beginning. On Thursday, February 13, the summit will reach new heights with an electrifying keynote address from the one and only Barbara Corcoran - a legendary entrepreneur, Shark Tank star, and one of the most powerful voices in real estate.

"Epique Realty is more than a brokerage - it's a movement. "At Epique, we don't just adapt - we innovate," said Josh Miller, Co-Founder and CEO. "This summit is a celebration of our journey, a showcase of our current strength, and a declaration of where we're headed. With real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran as our keynote speaker, we're not just inspired; we're emboldened to continue disrupting the real estate landscape."

Corcoran's remarkable story of building a billion-dollar real estate empire from a $1,000 loan epitomizes resilience, reinvention, and fearless ambition. She shared her enthusiasm: "The best entrepreneurs aren't the ones who never fail. They're the ones who refuse to give up. Epique Realty is transforming the industry, and I can't wait to share my journey and insights with Epique's extraordinary community of innovators who are shaping the future.

"The summit's dynamic programming includes inspiring speakers, visionary presentations, and exciting announcements that will redefine possibilities for Epique agents. As Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, explained, "This summit isn't just a moment in time - it's the launchpad for what's next. Epique Realty is empowering agents to not only dream big but to achieve big.

As Epique Realty expands its footprint across 35 states and embarks on global growth in 2025, it strengthens partnerships with industry leaders, solidifies its agent-first community, and fuels its passion for innovation.

"With innovation and opportunity at its core, the event reflects Epique's commitment to breaking boundaries." Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, added, "Epique Realty is about agents first. Always has been, always will be. This summit is a testament to what we've built together, and it's only the beginning of the journey ahead."

Epique Realty is a revolutionary brokerage disrupting the industry with its agent-first model. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art and AI technology, industry-defining benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources, free to all agents. Epique Realty operates in over thirty-five states with a solid foundation of inclusion, originality, and integrity for innovative agents. With record-breaking growth and an unstoppable vision, Epique is shaping the future - one bold step at a time. BeEpique

