OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The euro climbed to a 1-week high of 1.0420 against the greenback and a 5-day high of 1.4874 against the loonie, off its early lows of 1.0316 and 1.4788, respectively.The euro advanced to more than a 2-week high of 0.9502 against the franc and near a 2-week high of 160.94 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.9442 and 157.89, respectively.The euro firmed to a 6-day high of 0.8356 against the pound, from an early 2-day low of 0.8321.The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.06 against the greenback, 1.50 against the loonie, 0.97 against the franc, 164.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX