WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start Wednesday morning, the Switzerland market turned subdued and then fell into the red around mid afternoon, but recovered gradually to finally end the day's session marginally higher.Investors assessed the data on U.S. consumer price inflation for clues about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate moves.The benchmark SMI closed up 19.74 points or 0.16% at 12,713.90, off the day's low of 12,617.10.SGS gained 1.52%. The company announcing it has purchased Italian independent customs operations and consulting company Stella Operazioni Doganali. SGS expects the acquisition to strengthen its trade facilitation services in Italy and the European customs network.Schindler Ps and Roche Holdings gained 1.5% and 1.21%, respectively. Richemont, SIG Group, Nestle and Swatch Group closed higher by 0.6 to 0.9%.Lindt & Spruengli, Givaudan, Julius Baer and Sandoz ended modestly higher.Alcon closed down 1.56%, VAT Group ended 1.2% down, and Sonova declined 1.01%. UBS Group and Kuehne + Nagel also ended notably lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX