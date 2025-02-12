LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The pound climbed to a 5-day high of 1.2483 against the greenback, 1-week high of 192.68 against the yen and near a 2-month high of 1.1381 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.2374, 189.63 and 1.1320, respectively.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.27 against the greenback, 196.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX