WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Wednesday announced its plans to launch NYSE Texas, a fully electronic equities exchange based in Dallas.Pending regulatory approval, NYSE Chicago will reincorporate in Texas and rebrand, as NYSE Texas, providing companies a new listing option.Leveraging 230 years of NYSE expertise, NYSE Texas will offer a listing and trading venue in the thriving Southwestern U.S. economy. It aims to attract companies worldwide seeking Texas' growth, strong economy, and business-friendly regulations. Regulatory filings for reincorporation are planned soon.Lynn Martin - NYSE Group President, highlighted Texas as the state with the most NYSE listings, totaling over $3.7 trillion in market value. She emphasized Texas' pro-business environment and its vital role in the U.S. economy, expressing enthusiasm for expanding NYSE's presence there.ICE is currently trading at $166.15 or 0.47% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX