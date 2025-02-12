WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer prices raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates.Data from the Labor Department report said the consumer price index advanced by 0.5% in January after climbing by 0.4% in December. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3%.The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3% in January from 2.9% in December, while economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.The annual rate of core consumer price growth also ticked up to 3.3% in January from 3.2% in December. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 3.1%.The dollar index advanved to 108.52 in early New York session, but dropped to 107.63 later on in the day before recovering to 107.98.Gold futures for February ended down $3.50 or about 0.12% at $2,909.00 an ounce.Silver futures for February settled at $32.695 an ounce, gaining $0.464 or 1.44%, while Copper futures for February climbed to $4.6925, up $0.0980 or 2.13% from previous close.Geopolitical concerns limited oil's downside. Israel sent more soldiers to the Gaza area and cancelled leave for troops already there after Hamas delayed the planned hostage release, saying that the language of threats has no value and further complicates matters.'Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties and this is the only way to return the prisoners,' Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX