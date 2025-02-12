WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for fourth quarter in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $105.68 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $108.80 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109.00 million or $0.23 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $832.17 million from $754.09 million last year.Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $105.68 Mln. vs. $108.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $832.17 Mln vs. $754.09 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX