CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release January figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Producer prices are expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year in December.New Zealand will see January numbers for electronic card retail sales; in December, sales were up 2.0 percent on month and down 1.0 percent on year.Thailand will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 57.9.China will release January data for new loans, with forecasts suggesting a value of CNY770.0 billion, down from CNY990.0 billion in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX