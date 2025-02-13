TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.That was in line with expectations and up from the upwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in December (originally 0.3 percent).On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 4.2 percent - exceeding expectations for 4.0 percent and up from the upwardly revised 3.9 percent in the previous month (originally 3.8 percent).Export prices rose 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices added 0.1 percent on month and slumped 2.2 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX