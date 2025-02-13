PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2024 increased 3% to 2.359 billion euros from 2.289 billion euros last year. The company said it remains on track with its long-term targets and are committed to driving meaningful transformation for years to come.Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2024 was 3.122 billion euros compared to 2.946 billion euros in the prior year.Operating profit for the year grew to 3.448 billion euros from 3.176 billion euros in the prior year.Revenues for the year were 26.508 billion euros up 4.4% from 25.395 billion euros in the previous year. All the four regions and the two segments contributed to the Group's performance, reflecting its well-balanced and diversified revenue model, the company said.In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Group posted revenue of 6.781 billion euros, up 9.2% year-on-year at constant exchange rates or up 8.5% in current term.The Company confirmed its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates, targeting a range of 27 billion euros - 28 billion euros, and expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19%-20% by the end of that period.The Board of Directors will recommend that shareholders, at the Annual Meeting to be held on April 30, 2025, approve the payment of a dividend of 3.95 euros per share. The ex-date will be May 7, 2025 and the dividend will be paid - or the shares issued - as from June 5, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX