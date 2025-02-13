BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and trade deficit. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after remaining flat in the third quarter. The trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 18.6 billion in December from GBP 19.3 billion in November.In the meantime, final inflation figures are due from Germany. The flash data showed that consumer price inflation eased to 2.3 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December.Half an hour later, Switzerland's consumer price data is due. Consumer price inflation is seen at 0.4 percent in January, down from 0.6 percent in December.At 4.00 am ET, Poland's statistical office is slated to release preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production data for December. Economists expect output to fall 0.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX