WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Walpole, New Hampshire -based Common Sense Soap is recalling around 33,899 pounds of beef tallow that was processed, packaged, and labeled on behalf of Lady May Tallow without the benefit of federal inspection, acoording to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.The products subject to recall include 24-fl-oz. glass jar containing 'PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL'; 2-lb. plastic tub containing 'PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL; 7.8-8-lb. (1 gal) plastic tub containing 'PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef Original TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL; and 16-lb. plastic tub containing 'PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL.'The impacted products do not bear USDA mark of inspection.The beef tallow items were produced between October 16, 2024 and February 6, 2025,and shipped by Lady May to wholesalers and retail locations across the United States.The recall was initiated after the agency was notified about the beef tallow products by a local health department. It was determined that Lady May Tallow contracted Common Sense Soap to process, package, and label the products. But, Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection and is not authorized to produce products intended for human consumption.The recalled beef tallow products contain a nutrition facts label, leading people to believe that the product is safe for human consumption.However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far. Those concerned about a reaction are asked to contact a healthcare provider.Over concern that some product may be in consumers' pantries, the FSIS urged them to throw away the impacted products or return to the place of purchase.In similar recalls, Baltimore, Maryland-based Impero Foods & Meats, Inc. in mid-December called back around 7,485 pounds of raw pork sausage products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.Lehigh Acres, Florida-based A Tu Gusto, LLC in October recalled around 7,630 pounds of frozen meat and poultry croquette products for the same reason.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com