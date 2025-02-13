Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
12.02.25
17:36 Uhr
19,025 Euro
+0,130
+0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,58519,68508:31
19,57519,67508:32
13.02.2025 07:34 Uhr
Commerzbank delivers record profit - strong momentum for accelerated growth and transformation - targeting 15% return on tangible equity by 2028

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank delivers record profit - strong momentum for accelerated growth and transformation - targeting 15% return 
on tangible equity by 2028 
13-Feb-2025 / 07:02 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Financial results for 2024: 
   -- 2024 targets exceeded: net result increased by 20% to around EUR2.7 bn - operating result improved by 12% 
  to EUR3.8 bn 
   -- Revenues up 6% to EUR11.1 bn driven by strong customer business 
   -- Net commission income up 7% to EUR3.6 bn; materially better than forecast - net interest income remains 
  strong at EUR8.3 bn despite interest rate cuts 
   -- Risk result at minus EUR743 m demonstrates resilience of loan portfolio 
   -- Cost-income ratio improved to 59% 
   -- 9.2% return on tangible equity much higher than target of at least 8% 
   -- Capital return for 2024 increased to around EUR1.73 bn - dividend of 65 cents per share planned 
Strategy upgrade until 2028 - Commerzbank leverages strong momentum: 
   -- Bank will further accelerate its profitable growth - strategic focus on expanding business in asset and 
  wealth management - Corporate Clients segment primarily focussing on stronger client penetration and capital 
  efficiency 
   -- Continual revenue growth expected despite further interest rate cuts - net commission income expected to 
  increase by around 7% on average 
   -- Digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and increased use of international shoring locations create 
  greater efficiency gains 
   -- In 2025 net result target of EUR2.4 bn after and EUR2.8 bn before restructuring charges for transformation 
 
   -- Cost-income ratio expected to improve to around 50% in 2028 
   -- Net result target of EUR4.2 bn and return on tangible equity target of 15% for 2028 
Attractive capital return until 2028: 
   -- For 2025 planned payout ratio of 100% of net result after deduction of AT 1 coupons and before 
  restructuring charges for transformation 
   -- For 2026 to 2028, payout ratio of 100% of net result after deduction of AT 1 coupons planned - subject to 
  successful strategy implementation and macroeconomic environment 
Commerzbank continued to develop dynamically in the financial year 2024 and exceeded its ambitious targets, which were 
raised during the year. Net result increased to around EUR2.7 bn, which is higher than the recently targeted EUR2.4 bn. 
This means that the Bank increased its result by around 20% compared to the previous year. At the same time, it 
achieved its highest profit ever. Its revenues were the main driver: thanks to strong customer business, revenues rose 
by around 6% to EUR11.1 bn compared to the previous year and also exceeded the target set in autumn 2024. Despite 
inflation and slightly higher costs related to investments, the cost-income ratio improved to 59%, placing it below the 
original target of 60%. The return on tangible equity increased to 9.2%, significantly exceeding the target of at least 
8%. The Bank has created a strong starting point with a series of excellent results in recent years. Commerzbank is now 
using this momentum to accelerate its profitable growth and to continue to advance the transformation by executing its 
upgraded strategy for the coming years. 
Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp said: "We have delivered again. With yet another record result, we have shown that we 
are creating substantial added value for our shareholders, customers, and employees. We have significantly increased 
our profitability, expanded our fee business as previously announced, continued to improve our cost-income ratio, and 
are an even more attractive employer. This provides us with a strong basis for the years to come." 
Successful business development in 2024 creates a strong starting point for upgraded strategy 
In the financial year 2024, revenues increased to EUR11,106 m (2023: EUR10,461 m). The growth was driven by the strong fee 
business. Net commission income increased by 7% to EUR3,638 m (2023: EUR3,386 m) thanks to the dynamic securities business 
and positive development in asset management. It exceeded the growth target, which was raised to more than 5% in 
September. Net interest income remained at a high level at EUR8,331 m (2023: EUR8,368 m). The ongoing growth in deposits 
and adjustments in the replication portfolio for the long-term stabilisation of net interest income compensated for the 
impact of interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). 
Total costs for the 2024 financial year were slightly higher at EUR6,526 m (2023: EUR6,422 m), primarily caused by 
increased administrative expenses, which rose to EUR6,244 m (2023: EUR6,006 m). This was mainly due to investments in the 
growth of mBank and higher personnel expenses. The consolidation of Aquila Capital effective since June had an impact, 
alongside salary increases. The Bank was able to partly compensate for these through active cost management and cost 
savings. Compulsory contributions decreased to EUR283 m for the full year (2023: EUR415 m), mainly because the European 
bank levy was significantly lower, as the Single Resolution Fund's target volume was achieved. The cost-income ratio 
improved to 59% (2023: 61%). 
The risk result for the financial year 2024 totalled minus EUR743 m (2023: minus EUR618 m), mainly driven by single cases. 
The loan book continued to prove its overall resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment. At the end of the 
year, the non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio was 1.1% (Q3 2024: 0.9%; Q4 2023: 0.8%). The top-level adjustment (TLA) 
was reduced by EUR14 m due to reassessment in the fourth quarter. Therefore, the Bank continues to have EUR228 m (Q3 2024: 
EUR242 m; Q4 2023: EUR453 m) mainly available to cover expected secondary effects from geopolitical crises and 
uncertainties from inflation. 
The Bank's operating result increased by 12% to EUR3,837 m (2023: EUR3,421 m) in the financial year 2024. Net result after 
taxes and minority interests also rose significantly compared to the previous year: it increased by 20% to EUR2,667 m 
(2023: EUR2,224 m). 
The CET 1 ratio rose to a comfortable 15.1% as of 31 December 2024, which underpins the Bank's very high potential for 
returning capital to its shareholders (Q3 2024: 14.8%; Q4 2023: 14.7%). The current buffer to the regulatory minimum 
requirement (MDA threshold) of around 10.3% is therefore 485 basis points. The return on tangible equity (RoTE) 
continued to significantly improve, reaching 9.2% in the financial year 2024 (2023: 7.7%). This means that the Bank 
clearly exceeded its aims to achieve a return on tangible equity of at least 8% for the full year. 
Based on its strong results, Commerzbank will give back a total of around EUR1.73 bn - 71% of its net result after 
deduction of AT 1 coupons - to its shareholders for the financial year 2024. Part of the capital return is the Bank's 
third share buyback programme. In January this year, the Bank concluded the buyback of the first tranche, which it 
began in 2024, with a volume of around EUR600 m. The ECB and the German Finance Agency have already approved a second 
tranche of up to EUR400 m. The share buyback will start after the reporting for the 2024 financial year and is expected 
to be completed by the Annual General Meeting at the latest. Furthermore, the Board of Managing Directors and the 
Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of 65 cents per share (previous year: 35 cents per share) at the Annual 
General Meeting on 15 May 2025. The Bank will return around EUR3.1 bn to its shareholders in total for the years 2022 to 
2024, which is more than originally announced. 
Designated CFO, Carsten Schmitt, explained: "Commerzbank has what it takes to increase returns for shareholders in the 
years to come. Continually raising revenues, strict cost discipline, and a dynamic capital return provide the 
foundation for reliably increasing the Bank's profitability." 
Segment development: loan volumes continue to rise in Corporate Clients segment 
The Corporate Clients segment increased its revenues in the financial year 2024 by a total of 5% across all client 
groups to EUR4,724 m (2023: EUR4,486 m). Net commission income climbed by around 7% to EUR1,379 m (2023: EUR1,284 m). The main 
drivers were increased business activity in loan syndications and bond issuance. Growth in foreign trade and the 
financing of green infrastructure projects for renewable energies (CoC GIF) also had a positive impact. However, as 
expected, net interest income was slightly lower at EUR2,670 m (2023: EUR2,782 m) due to the downward trend of interest 
rates on deposits. Despite the challenging economic environment in the final quarter, loan volume growth continued: the 
loan volume rose by a further EUR4 bn compared to the third quarter to a total of EUR104 bn at the end of the year 
(Q4 2023: EUR95 bn). The increase is largely attributed to investment loans for the green transformation, the public 
sector and institutional clients. At EUR2,060 m, operating result was slightly below the previous year (2023: EUR2,147 m). 
Significantly improved result in Private and Small-Business Customers segment 
The Private and Small-Business Customers segment in Germany generated revenues of EUR4,440 m in the financial year 2024, 
a 7% increase compared to the previous year (2023: EUR4,134 m). Thanks to higher contribution from the deposit business, 
net interest income climbed by around 8% to EUR2,384 m (2023: EUR2,208 m) despite interest rate cuts by the ECB. Net 
commission income rose by 7% to EUR1,964 m (2023: EUR1,833 m), with strong performance in the securities business, 
supported by the positive market development and strategic initiatives in asset management, contributing significantly 
to the growth. Additionally, the segment saw strong growth in savings plans. The segment's operating result for the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 01:03 ET (06:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
