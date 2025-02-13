AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation eased as initially estimated in January to the lowest level in seven months, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.3 percent in January, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in December. That was in line with the flash data published on February 3.Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since June 2024, when prices had risen 3.2 percent.The slowdown in inflation was mainly driven by a 4.0 percent fall in energy costs.The annual growth in transportation charges eased to 1.2 percent from 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.5 percent from 1.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in January.Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, softened to 3.0 percent from 3.9 percent in December. The latest rate was revised up from 2.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX