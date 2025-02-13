Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2024 have been published

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release, 13 February 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2024 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor's Report. In addition, the company has today published separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2024.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) format. The Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kojamo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have been published on the company's website on www.kojamo.fi/investors as well as attached to this release.

In addition, the company will publish Annual Report including the company's sustainability report on week 10.

For more information, please contact

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283, niina.saarto@kojamo.fi

Erik Hjelt, Interim CEO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225, erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18367/4104862/3263053.pdf Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2024 https://mb.cision.com/Main/18367/4104862/3263054.zip 7437007YPUOQZ8OV1R42-2024-12-31-0-en.zip https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/4104862/9a0af9ee4aa63f45.pdf Remuneration Report 2024 https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/4104862/a39c17707748d3da.pdf Corporate Governance Statement 2024

