SINGAPORE, Feb 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group announces new dates for the Energy Storage virtual workshop, set to go live on 4th February, 16th June & 17th November 2025.Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market andrevenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of theseopportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on batterystorage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problemsenergy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues aroundpractical project delivery.Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limitthis growth and what the future trends will be. So, if you are thinking of investing in or developing an energystorage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.Past attendee from Tuas Power Generation noted, "The course has been informative, very practical and covers a widerange of energy storage technology."Another past attendee from the Department of Energy also commented, "This was an excellent course. I will without adoubt recommend it to anyone interested in the interplay between energy storage systems, electricity networks andenergy markets, policies, procurement and regulations. Trainer's knowledge and group interaction makes the coursenot only highly informative, but also engaging and fun as we learn how to successfully transition to moreenvironmentally sustainable energy systems."Gain a business-focused assessment of energy storage opportunities, competing solutions and project deliveryessentials by signing up at www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online.Course Sessions1.Battery storage (technologies, costs and practicalities)2.Applications and business cases for short-duration & intraday storage3.Growing opportunities & technologies for long-duration storage4.Distributed storage, including the rise of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs)Benefits of Attending-Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerations-A core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations(in language accessible to non-technical people)-Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projects-Review up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from them-Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage businesscases-Stay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storagesolutionsAbout Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services fordiverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and respond with innovative and result orientedprogrammes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level ofquality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For moreinformation: www.infocusinternational.comWant to learn moreSimply email calvin@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0235 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure.For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-onlineSource: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.