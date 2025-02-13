BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled EUR3.705 billion, or EUR4.66 per share. This compares with EUR2.389 billion, or EUR2.99 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to EUR18.353 billion from EUR17.745 billion last year.Siemens AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR3.705 Bln. vs. EUR2.389 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.66 vs. EUR2.99 last year. -Revenue: EUR18.353 Bln vs. EUR17.745 Bln last year.For the first quarter, earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting, or EPS pre-PPA, stood at EUR 4.86, compared with EUR 3.19 registered for the same period last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Siemens has confirmed its annual guidance.The Group still expects its annual basic earnings per share from net income before purchase price allocation accounting of EUR 10.40 to EUR 11 euros, excluding the gain from the sale of Innomotics; a preliminary gain of EUR 2.1 billion after tax was recorded in the first quarter of 2025. For comparison, EPS pre PPA in 2024 was EUR 10.54, which excludes a positive EUR 0.61 per share from Siemens Energy Investment.For the full-year 2025, the company continues to project comparable revenue growth of 3 percent to 7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX