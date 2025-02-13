AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Financial technology platform Adyen (ADYEY), on Thursday, reported FY24 net revenue of EUR 1.996 billion, an increase of 23% year-over-year.EBITDA for the year was EUR 992.3 million, up 34% year-on-year, with EBITDA margin at 50% for the full year, compared to 46% in 2023.Processed volume amounted to EUR 1.286 billion, up 33% year-on-year, 27% excluding a single large volume customer.The company's fourth-quarter net revenue was EUR 1.083 billion, up 22% from last year. Processed volume grew 22% to EUR 666.4 million from the prior year period.EBITDA for the quarter rose 35% to EUR 569.2 million, with EBITDA margin at 53%.'We are proud to have delivered a strong year of growth further cementing our position as the trusted partner of choice for global businesses. Once again, expanding our relationships with existing customers was a key driver of our growth, reinforcing the vast opportunity that remains,' said Ethan Tandowsky, CFO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX